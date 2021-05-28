« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Nobby Reserve

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4520 on: May 28, 2021, 12:20:03 pm



I'd happily grant him the second option.

As has been said, the whole gun thing is a psychotic cult in America.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

CalgarianRed

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4521 on: May 28, 2021, 09:03:44 pm
Quote from: 12C on May 28, 2021, 09:55:58 am
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1397540762234019843?s=21


Not a mass shooting, but anyone seeing that and not wanting tougher gun laws is a prick.

Holy shit, what a mentally sick fuck. And having a gun readily available to these kind of vile human beings is a recipe for disaster.
Macphisto80

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4522 on: May 29, 2021, 02:01:09 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 28, 2021, 09:03:44 pm
Holy shit, what a mentally sick fuck. And having a gun readily available to these kind of vile human beings is a recipe for disaster.
One of the first comments on that was "I hope no diplomatic immunity is involved" because he was driving a Maserati. Like, seriously, what the absolute fuck? I can't work out what's worse: the dickhead doing the shooting, or Americans assuming the person doing it must have been a foreigner, because only a non-American could do such a thing and be rich enough to own an Italian sports car.
TSC

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4523 on: May 30, 2021, 08:07:20 pm
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4524 on: May 30, 2021, 11:27:29 pm
Thoughts and Prayers?

It's almost like America has stupid laws or something..
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4525 on: May 31, 2021, 07:52:57 am
Remember that inbred nutter that shot up San Jose last week?
233 mass shootings so far this year. Yeah.

Quote
San Jose shooting: Guns, petrol and 22,000 rounds of ammunition found

The man who killed nine people in California this week had 12 firearms, more than 20 cans of petrol, and approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his house, police say.

Samuel Cassidy, an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) site in San Jose, opened fire at the site on Wednesday.

He killed himself as police closed in, officers said.

The mass shooting was the California Bay area's deadliest since 1993.

So far this year, the US has recorded 233 mass shootings, the Gun Violence Archive reports.

According to the local sheriff's office, this was "a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could".

Police announced on Friday that the gunman had also set his home on fire before the attack.

Guns were hidden in crawl spaces and doorways, a spokesman told reporters at a press conference. The home was "very cluttered", he said.

Officers also said Cassidy had put bullets in a cooking pot on the stove, which detonated and set the house on fire. An FBI agent quoted by Reuters news agency said this blaze probably destroyed evidence which could have helped provide a motive for the shooting.

Emergency services were responding to reports of a fire at what was later found to be Cassidy's home at the same time as police were heading to the scene of the shooting.

Shots were first fired at around 06:30 local time (14:45 GMT) on Wednesday at the VTA site in San Jose.

Officers said Cassidy was armed with three semi-automatic hand guns when he opened fire after a morning union meeting. Sheriff Laurie Smith added on Friday that Cassidy's locker at the rail yard had "materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive".

Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told the Associated Press news agency that he told her he wanted to kill his colleagues, but she had never believed he would do it. Doug Suh, a neighbour of Cassidy, told the Mercury News that he was "lonely" and "strange".

Thousands of people are killed by guns in the US every year. In April President Joe Biden announced new actions to tackle gun violence.
jambutty

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4526 on: May 31, 2021, 01:23:28 pm
Fact:  In America, there could be and will be mass shootings every week or every day and there would be more of an appetite to arm everyone than to disarm anyone.

The only glimmer of any kind of hope, is that I've noticed many more tv adverts for online mental health counseling.

A pathetic palliative and very sad indictment of the 2nd Amendment.
Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4527 on: June 5, 2021, 10:51:50 am
Craig 🤔

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4528 on: June 5, 2021, 10:55:43 am
rob1966

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4529 on: June 5, 2021, 11:16:00 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  5, 2021, 10:55:43 am
The fact the judge thinks an AR-15 is a fairly ordinary gun and the perfect home defence weapon says it all really.

It is perfect, no home invader is going to survive 30 rounds from an AR-15. Might kill a few neighbours with stray rounds going through the walls, but you might never have likely BillyBob anyway, so no great loss.
Red-Soldier

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4530 on: June 5, 2021, 04:52:18 pm
In the opening to his ruling, Judge Benitez wrote: "Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle."

He said current California legislation banned "fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles".

"This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The banned 'assault weapons' are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes," the ruling said.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4531 on: June 5, 2021, 05:19:58 pm
If I lived in America and was a paranoid coward I would have a pump action for home protection.
Lone Star Red

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4532 on: June 5, 2021, 06:55:39 pm
Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4533 on: June 5, 2021, 11:27:13 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on June  5, 2021, 06:55:39 pm
No, Im back in my underground shelter again since all those Californians are moving into Texas in droves. Gotta stay safe.

Why would they move to Texas? They can probably just get assault weapons in CA now.
Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4534 on: June 5, 2021, 11:28:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  5, 2021, 04:52:18 pm

"This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The banned 'assault weapons' are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes," the ruling said.



What's the difference between a "machine gun" and an AR-15?

Just curious. I guess one is semi-automatic?
RedSince86

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4535 on: June 5, 2021, 11:29:10 pm
Quote from: Chakan on June  5, 2021, 11:27:13 pm
Why would they move to Texas? They can probably just get assault weapons in CA now.
The reason Joe Rogan did.

Lower taxes.
rob1966

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4536 on: June 6, 2021, 08:28:12 am
Quote from: Chakan on June  5, 2021, 11:28:14 pm
What's the difference between a "machine gun" and an AR-15?

Just curious. I guess one is semi-automatic?

A machine gun is always fully automatic, just squeeze the trigger and it fires until you release the trigger or it runs out of ammunition. An AR-15 is semi automatic, a more accurate term is self loading, and does not, unless modified, have the capability to fire full auto like an M16.

The stupid thing is you can buy a bump stock to legally (ban got overturned I believe) mimic full auto fire. Its not as accurate as shooting semi automatic though, full auto never is.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4537 on: June 6, 2021, 08:49:03 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  6, 2021, 08:28:12 am
A machine gun is always fully automatic, just squeeze the trigger and it fires until you release the trigger or it runs out of ammunition. An AR-15 is semi automatic, a more accurate term is self loading, and does not, unless modified, have the capability to fire full auto like an M16.

The stupid thing is you can buy a bump stock to legally (ban got overturned I believe) mimic full auto fire. Its not as accurate as shooting semi automatic though, full auto never is.

Well not quite.

A LMG (Light Machine Gun) is a much heavier piece of ordinance, whereas a Machine Gun is heavier still and usually in a fixed position.

An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle which is (as you correctly say) a weapon that fires one shot per pull of the trigger (the reason it's semi-automatic is that after each pull it cycles the bolt itself, whereas with other non-automatic rifles, you'd have to cycle the bolt manually between each shot). The thing you are calling a 'machine gun' is actually an automatic rifle which is an autoloading rifle which (as you say) can fire multiple shots by holding the trigger down. Modern examples of this (as all modern shooting gamers will know :) ) are the M16 Assault Rifle, the Steyr AUG Bullpup and the Armalite AR-10 (Which the AR-15 is a scaled-down version)


* Gun Game Nerd * :)


No doubt I got most of that wrong as I only play with guns in computer games (Though the first time I went on one of those shotgun experiences, I hit 49 out of 50 targets on my first and last go - so looks like games really do help your aiming and hand/eye co-ordination)


:)

As people have said - if there are guns you can use recreationally - that are locked up at a gun range and secure and you're not allowed to take them out, then I think guns could be a lot of fun and I have friends that I knew that had guns at rifle / gun ranges and really enjoyed their hobby.

The problem the US has are many - it's politicial and it's also personal - it's about rights and it's about bloody-mindedness, it's about 'resisting' and being 'free' and it's about corporations and politiians making tons of money.

You're never going to sort that out. The genie is out of the bottle and is rolling around on the floor with a load of double aught up it's bum.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4538 on: June 8, 2021, 04:47:13 am

Yes. It is long. Watched every minute though.

Jordan Klepper's new piece is brilliant but absolutely heart wrenching.
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4539 on: June 8, 2021, 05:05:00 am

#IWearOrange

We wear orange to fight for a future free from gun violence. We organize Wear Orange events to remember lives lost to gun violence and to raise awareness about and call attention to this crisis that takes more than 100 lives every single day.
dalarr

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4540 on: June 8, 2021, 07:38:11 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June  5, 2021, 04:52:18 pm
"This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The banned 'assault weapons' are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes," the ruling said.
Who am I to question a judge, but this reasoning seems strange to me. A semi-automatic rifle is not dangerous then? He could just as well reasoned that assault rifles are not fighter jets».
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4541 on: June 8, 2021, 08:09:50 am
Quote from: dalarr on June  8, 2021, 07:38:11 am
He could just as well reasoned that assault rifles are not fighter jets».

How do you know that?

If the assault rifle comes with a f-16 attached to it, then its in the 2nd amendment that I can own the rifle and whatever accessory that comes along with it.

If you talk against it, you are taking my god given constitutional right away from me.
Nobby Reserve

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4542 on: Today at 09:37:01 pm
