A machine gun is always fully automatic, just squeeze the trigger and it fires until you release the trigger or it runs out of ammunition. An AR-15 is semi automatic, a more accurate term is self loading, and does not, unless modified, have the capability to fire full auto like an M16.



The stupid thing is you can buy a bump stock to legally (ban got overturned I believe) mimic full auto fire. Its not as accurate as shooting semi automatic though, full auto never is.



Well not quite.A LMG (Light Machine Gun) is a much heavier piece of ordinance, whereas a Machine Gun is heavier still and usually in a fixed position.An AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle which is (as you correctly say) a weapon that fires one shot per pull of the trigger (the reason it's semi-automatic is that after each pull it cycles the bolt itself, whereas with other non-automatic rifles, you'd have to cycle the bolt manually between each shot). The thing you are calling a 'machine gun' is actually an automatic rifle which is an autoloading rifle which (as you say) can fire multiple shots by holding the trigger down. Modern examples of this (as all modern shooting gamers will know) are the M16 Assault Rifle, the Steyr AUG Bullpup and the Armalite AR-10 (Which the AR-15 is a scaled-down version)* Gun Game Nerd *No doubt I got most of that wrong as I only play with guns in computer games (Though the first time I went on one of those shotgun experiences, I hit 49 out of 50 targets on my first and last go - so looks like games really do help your aiming and hand/eye co-ordination)As people have said - if there are guns you can use recreationally - that are locked up at a gun range and secure and you're not allowed to take them out, then I think guns could be a lot of fun and I have friends that I knew that had guns at rifle / gun ranges and really enjoyed their hobby.The problem the US has are many - it's politicial and it's also personal - it's about rights and it's about bloody-mindedness, it's about 'resisting' and being 'free' and it's about corporations and politiians making tons of money.You're never going to sort that out. The genie is out of the bottle and is rolling around on the floor with a load of double aught up it's bum.