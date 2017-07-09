Its just an insane divide between the red and blue states. West Coast and New England areas are one of the most developed and liberal places on earth.



The Republican party at this point has no policies except to own the libs and gerrymander their way to another election win.



Being liberal or not was not my point of argument. Thats not what I am getting at. Any developed economy has seen a perfect balance of Legislative, Executive and Judicial.Legislative - Senate and House are divided among party lines and rather than working for the people.Executive - Proposes bills and/or signs orders that do not favour 95% of the population. This is by far the most sensible branch of the three.Judicial - Writes laws and interprets them that would've made sense in the 1800s. There is no consideration to debate and update laws that are considered backwards. Why go that far? There is no consultation as to what the people really want. The laws, as defined in the constitution, are strictly upheld when it favours them.Now let's discuss the executive departments - Agriculture, Commerce, Defence, Education, Energy, Health & Human Services, Homeland security, Housing & Urban Development, Justice, Labour, State, Interior, Treasury, Transportation and Veteran affairs.How many of this is considered as a role model for other developed economies of the world? Defence, Homeland Security and VA. Every other department has had a sub agenda under every president since Reagan. Tell me one aspect of the govt there, that strives for the betterment of the people instead of being divided among themselves with party lines. Tell me if that's not a symbol of a developed economy, what could be considered liberal there? And if that's not possible, what good does it do if the people are liberal?