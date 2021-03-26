The disgusting dishonesty in reporting. That's the annoying thing; to paint an alternate picture as Chakan said, made to ensure absolutely anything is the problem but the 500 million guns circulating the US right now.
Bellend O'Reilly last week said "Over in the UK they don't have mass shootings because their government takes the guns off their citizens, can't have 'em, so if a burglar comes into your house or an intruder, then the government says well tough. Their government likes to control things. Same with health; we have private health care here in the US, in the UK, you don't have a choice, you get told which doctor you'll see and what hospital to go to and you get placed on a waiting list."
Perhaps Billo would look into this thing called "Police" we have here, that tend to look into matters relating to burglaries and crime rather than leave it up to the citizens, and when it comes to health, he might also be surprised to see we also have this thing called private health, where shockingly you can have a choice of both either going with the NHS or paying for your own treatment.
Appalling distortion of truth.