Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 26, 2021, 02:58:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 10:48:18 am
Won't get anywhere with that on here mate, with the whole anyone who shoots is a nutter/wierdo/has penis size issues narrative.

That's down to pollution now apparently.  I'll blame the smokestack I grew up next to in the Fax.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 26, 2021, 03:05:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 10:48:18 am
Won't get anywhere with that on here mate, with the whole anyone who shoots is a nutter/wierdo/has penis size issues narrative.

Is a fair comment, their brain size issues is far more of a problem
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 26, 2021, 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 26, 2021, 03:05:46 pm
Is a fair comment, their brain size issues is far more of a problem

I had shitty comments on here in the past about must have a small penis because I used to own firearms. Our club was a friendly place and our members were drawn from scientists, authors, IT, GP's, surgeons, Industrial chemists, teachers etc etc. An interest in weapons doesn't mean you are suffering in the kecks department nor have issues.

Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 26, 2021, 02:26:19 pm
That first article seems to be predominantly bothsidesism (with a bit of "everyone's racist" thrown in). Gun control legislation would obviously help reduce gun violence, both mass-shooting and that on a smaller scale, and faces overwhelmingly more Republican opposition than Democrat. Sure, have the likes of "intensive city-level support programs for the men and boys most at risk of being shot or becoming shooters, hospital-based violence intervention programs, or even more effective policing strategies" as well but the latter isn't going to make as much of a dent as control legislation.

I did look into the figures for Chicago and Baltimore a couple of years ago, those cities run at about 1 to 2 fatal shootings per day, as in murders not suicides. You can either spend billions on a fruitless exercise to remove legal weapons and have zero impact on the deaths or you can invest those billions in improving the lives of the people most affected by the violence, education, leadership from people they look up to, housing, jobs, mental health help while trying to get the illegal firearms off the street.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 26, 2021, 03:26:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 03:17:19 pm
I had shitty comments on here in the past about must have a small penis because I used to own firearms. Our club was a friendly place and our members were drawn from scientists, authors, IT, GP's, surgeons, Industrial chemists, teachers etc etc. An interest in weapons doesn't mean you are suffering in the kecks department nor have issues.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 26, 2021, 04:40:43 pm
Quote from: ShakaHislop on March 26, 2021, 02:26:19 pm
That first article seems to be predominantly bothsidesism (with a bit of "everyone's racist" thrown in). Gun control legislation would obviously help reduce gun violence, both mass-shooting and that on a smaller scale, and faces overwhelmingly more Republican opposition than Democrat. Sure, have the likes of "intensive city-level support programs for the men and boys most at risk of being shot or becoming shooters, hospital-based violence intervention programs, or even more effective policing strategies" as well but the latter isn't going to make as much of a dent as control legislation.

Is that really the case though? I mean I think it is madness that Americans are allowed to walk around with all sorts of high-powered assault rifles etc.

But are the vast majority of the killings in the US caused by assault rifles, which seems to be at the crux of most debates surrounding gun legislation?? That seems to be an issue concerned primarily with these types of mass shootings. Granted, that is still certainly an issue that needs addressing. But it is the issue that is pushed to the front-and-centre of gun control debates when it is actually a side issue concerning the scale of gun deaths in America.

Obviously the other important gun control issue is greater checks when actually purchasing the things. Having gun aisles in Walmart, or gun fairs or whatever, is clearly madness. And you are right, this probably would have some kind of knock on effect in the communities where most of the killings in the US are done with firearms that are not purchased legally - but that are most likely purchased legally somewhere down the line

And yes the article did have a bit of "everyones a racist", but I think their overwhelming point, and one that I think does hold some weight, is that the gun control debate in the US is primarily centred around these mass shooting events, while the vast majority of gun murders pass under the radar, because they happen in the communities where many are happy to ignore it as the natural order of things. The ghetto is the ghetto and all that. Debates concerning banning assault rifles and free-for-all gun fairs are side issues in the communities where the vast bulk of people fall victim to gun crime.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 28, 2021, 10:29:26 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 26, 2021, 03:05:46 pm
Is a fair comment, their brain size issues is far more of a problem
No it's not, it's the availability of gun's.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 28, 2021, 10:43:15 pm
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on March 28, 2021, 10:29:26 pm
No it's not, it's the availability of gun's.

Indeed

Doesn't matter how stupid someone is, if they haven't got guns they they find it tricky to shoot people with them.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 28, 2021, 11:00:39 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on March 28, 2021, 10:43:15 pm
Indeed

Doesn't matter how stupid someone is, if they haven't got guns they they find it tricky to shoot people with them.
They only got a gun to protect their 5 children, of course they had to get rid of it...
Spoiler
To protect their 4 children  ;)
[close]
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
March 28, 2021, 11:40:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 26, 2021, 03:17:19 pm

I did look into the figures for Chicago and Baltimore a couple of years ago, those cities run at about 1 to 2 fatal shootings per day, as in murders not suicides. You can either spend billions on a fruitless exercise to remove legal weapons and have zero impact on the deaths or you can invest those billions in improving the lives of the people most affected by the violence, education, leadership from people they look up to, housing, jobs, mental health help while trying to get the illegal firearms off the street.

All those illegal guns started out as legal guns. Thats the problem. Restricting gun ownership will absolutely cut down on illegal weapons. As long as you have more guns than people, scant regulations on storing them and few checks, youll have illegal weapons.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 1, 2021, 09:29:52 am
As four people -one of them a child- were killed in another mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California last night, I'll be waiting for the mental gymnastics the gun nuts will try to explain this. Let's see, among some of the classics we can expect:

  • Now if just one of the other people was carrying a gun, they would have stopped this.
  • Guns don't kill people, people do.
  • Mass shootings represent a tiny 0.2% percent of all shootings in the US.
  • Something, something our founding fathers something, something.
  • Shooter was an incel/Muslim/mentally deranged/had a hard day.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 1, 2021, 09:45:50 am
The disgusting dishonesty in reporting. That's the annoying thing; to paint an alternate picture as Chakan said, made to ensure absolutely anything is the problem but the 500 million guns circulating the US right now.

Bellend O'Reilly last week said "Over in the UK they don't have mass shootings because their government takes the guns off their citizens, can't have 'em, so if a burglar comes into your house or an intruder, then the government says well tough. Their government likes to control things. Same with health; we have private health care here in the US, in the UK, you don't have a choice, you get told which doctor you'll see and what hospital to go to and you get placed on a waiting list."

Perhaps Billo would look into this thing called "Police" we have here, that tend to look into matters relating to burglaries and crime rather than leave it up to the citizens, and when it comes to health, he might also be surprised to see we also have this thing called private health, where shockingly you can have a choice of both either going with the NHS or paying for your own treatment.

Appalling distortion of truth.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 05:44:53 pm
Ex NFL player Phillip Adams apparently killed 5 in South Carolina (his doctor, doctors wife, grandchildren, and a man who was at the doctors home) and then killed himself

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/08/south-carolina-shooting-victims-suspect-found?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 05:50:35 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on April  8, 2021, 05:44:53 pm
Ex NFL player Phillip Adams apparently killed 5 in South Carolina (his doctor, doctors wife, grandchildren, and a man who was at the doctors home) and then killed himself

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/apr/08/south-carolina-shooting-victims-suspect-found?
I wonder if they'll check him for CTE?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 05:55:21 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on April  8, 2021, 05:50:35 pm
I wonder if they'll check him for CTE?

I hope so, but ....this happened in the same offseason that the NFL, richest sports league in the world by most estimates, has already rammed through an extra regular season game, so that the rich can get richer and the stiffs playing the game can get a bit more fucked.  Every day it seems the trap tightens a bit more on what it means long term to play American football
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 06:08:49 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on April  8, 2021, 05:55:21 pm
I hope so, but ....this happened in the same offseason that the NFL, richest sports league in the world by most estimates, has already rammed through an extra regular season game, so that the rich can get richer and the stiffs playing the game can get a bit more fucked.  Every day it seems the trap tightens a bit more on what it means long term to play American football
Not sure the NFL recognise CTE?
A really good Will Smith film based on Dr Bennet Omalu who first diagnosed people with CTE called concussion.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 06:09:39 pm
A 9 year old and a 5 year old were killed. Fuck sake :(
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 06:27:15 pm
He must have been having a bad day, you know how it is
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 8, 2021, 08:23:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  8, 2021, 06:27:15 pm
He must have been having a bad day, you know how it is
Ex American pro footballer. If he had something like CTE he was probably going mad. He killed his Dr and family, which to me is a clue that he was suffering a madness brought on by brain damage and took it out on his Dr and his family.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 12, 2021, 09:34:22 pm
Knoxville, Tennessee - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 12, 2021, 10:02:29 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on April 12, 2021, 09:34:22 pm
Knoxville, Tennessee - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area

If only there was two good guys with a gun?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
April 12, 2021, 10:06:00 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on April 12, 2021, 09:34:22 pm
Knoxville, Tennessee - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area

If only the KDP officer had a gun. Damnit where are these good people with guns to stop these bad people with guns, they're never in the right place when you need them.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 07:23:19 am
Apparently something has happened in a Fedex facility in Indianapolis. Multiple dead including the automatic weapon wielding gunman  :butt
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 07:31:38 am
^ yes. Just saw that on breaking news, the reporter said the fella had a machine gun !!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 08:02:32 am
8 people dead, not sure if that includes shooter.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 08:34:04 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 08:02:32 am
8 people dead, not sure if that includes shooter.

The police spokeswoman on CNN said it doesn't include the shooter. He's the 9th.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 09:05:29 am
It'll never end in that country.
