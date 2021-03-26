That first article seems to be predominantly bothsidesism (with a bit of "everyone's racist" thrown in). Gun control legislation would obviously help reduce gun violence, both mass-shooting and that on a smaller scale, and faces overwhelmingly more Republican opposition than Democrat. Sure, have the likes of "intensive city-level support programs for the men and boys most at risk of being shot or becoming shooters, hospital-based violence intervention programs, or even more effective policing strategies" as well but the latter isn't going to make as much of a dent as control legislation.



Is that really the case though? I mean I think it is madness that Americans are allowed to walk around with all sorts of high-powered assault rifles etc.But are the vast majority of the killings in the US caused by assault rifles, which seems to be at the crux of most debates surrounding gun legislation?? That seems to be an issue concerned primarily with these types of mass shootings. Granted, that is still certainly an issue that needs addressing. But it is the issue that is pushed to the front-and-centre of gun control debates when it is actually a side issue concerning the scale of gun deaths in America.Obviously the other important gun control issue is greater checks when actually purchasing the things. Having gun aisles in Walmart, or gun fairs or whatever, is clearly madness. And you are right, this probably would have some kind of knock on effect in the communities where most of the killings in the US are done with firearms that are not purchased legally - but that are most likely purchased legally somewhere down the lineAnd yes the article did have a bit of "everyones a racist", but I think their overwhelming point, and one that I think does hold some weight, is that the gun control debate in the US is primarily centred around these mass shooting events, while the vast majority of gun murders pass under the radar, because they happen in the communities where many are happy to ignore it as the natural order of things. The ghetto is the ghetto and all that. Debates concerning banning assault rifles and free-for-all gun fairs are side issues in the communities where the vast bulk of people fall victim to gun crime.