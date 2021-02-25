« previous next »
Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4400 on: February 25, 2021, 07:24:41 pm
Lady Gaga's dog walker has been shot and the singers French bulldogs then stolen. Seriously, shooting someone to steal 2 fucking dogs?

Lady Gaga's dog-walker shot and bulldogs stolen

Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen on Wednesday night, after a gunman shot her dog-walker in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

A male suspect fired a semi-automatic handgun at the dog-walker, named in US media reports as Ryan Fischer, before making off with the dogs.

The victim was transported to hospital in an unknown condition, Los Angeles Police confirmed to the BBC.

Lady Gaga has offered a reward for the return of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.

A third bulldog, named Miss Asia ran away and was later recovered by police.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Rome working on a new Ridley Scott film, Gucci.

She is said to be offering $500,000 to anyone who can return the dogs.

Her press representative said anyone with information on their whereabouts can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked".

High price
Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are searching for a man who "fired a gunshot from an unknown location and struck the victim" on North Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm on Wednesday night.

A "possible suspect" fled the scene in a white vehicle towards Hollywood Boulevard, they added.

It is not clear whether Lady Gaga's dogs were specifically targeted in the attack.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-56196226
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4401 on: March 1, 2021, 05:43:49 pm
^ some lady allegedly found the dogs tied to a lamp post and  brought them to the police station, as you do when you find a possibly abandoned dog. She's trying to get the reward I assume.

Gaga raised some eyebrows with the 500k no questions asked reward offer - people saying that it's an invitation to others to have a go now

Tell you what though she'd better sort that dog walker out big time, took a bullet for her dogs that's some dedication
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4402 on: March 1, 2021, 05:45:55 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March  1, 2021, 05:43:49 pm
^ some lady allegedly found the dogs tied to a lamp post and  brought them to the police station, as you do when you find a possibly abandoned dog. She's trying to get the reward I assume.

Gaga raised some eyebrows with the 500k no questions asked reward offer - people saying that it's an invitation to others to have a go now

Tell you what though she'd better sort that dog walker out big time, took a bullet for her dogs that's some dedication

It has been reported that she will receive the reward.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4403 on: March 7, 2021, 09:15:07 pm
We're all in need of a feel good story.


Quote
An Anti-Abortion Harasser at a Raleigh Womens Healthcare Clinic Shot Himself in the Leg

Guns are illegal at protests in North Carolina but that doesnt stop people from carrying. That much became clear this morning when a man harassing patients at A Womans Choice healthcare clinic in Raleigh shot himself in the leg.

According to reports from volunteers with the Triangle Abortion Access Coaltion who were onsite at the 3300 block of Drake Circle assisting patients, an unidentified protester, standing next to another man who was assembling a tripod in order to film patients and volunteers, shot himself in the leg.

At around 9:20 a.m., volunteer clinic escorts heard a loud popping sound, they told Kelsea McLain, the founder of the Triangle Abortion Access Coalition, a group of pro-choice clinic volunteers that works to protect patients and oppose anti-choice harassment and violence. They saw the man bleeding from his leg and multiple people onsite called 911. The man was taken away by EMS, according to McLain and the Raleigh Police Department. Police officers conducted a 30-minute investigation of the scene, McLain says, and then went on their way.

McLain says protesters and escorts were allowed to remain on the scene while officers conducted their investigation and that no other protesters were searched for weapons.

[Police officers] acted like everything was fine and normal, McLain told the INDY. We are genuinely confused and concerned why the protest was allowed to continue uninterrupted. We are now at the point where we are very concerned RPD will do nothing to de-escalate and bring safety to the clinic until a patient or a volunteer or staff member is shot.

RPD released a brief statement about the incident and its investigation.

The gunshot was fired from the victims personal weapon and the discharge was accidental, the release states. After consultation with the District Attorneys office, it was determined that he will be charged with possession of a firearm at a protest.

On social media, people calling and tweeting RPD for information and demanding officers shut down the protestwhich requires a permit from the City of Raleighsay department spokespeople told them there is no way to verify that the man was a protester and not a passerby.

There are no passers-by on Saturday, certainly there are not passersby who get mingled up or are standing in the middle of the crowd next to people actively filming people trying to access healthcare in a confidential way, McLain says.

We assumed gun violence would bring some sort of radical change to the clinic, something we never hoped would happen, McLain says. And now that gun violence has happened, seeing [RPDs] reaction, we are deeply concerned for our safety, for the safety of the patients, the safety of the staff.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4404 on: March 8, 2021, 09:19:55 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  7, 2021, 09:15:07 pm
We're all in need of a feel good story.




I hope he did serious damage to himself. Shame his Ma never had an abortion.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4405 on: March 17, 2021, 01:13:24 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/16/atlanta-massage-parlor-shootings

Yikes. No rushing to conclusions but a serious uptick in anti Asian violence in this country following Donald and GOP Gyna Virus bullshit
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4406 on: March 17, 2021, 06:41:00 am
^ right, what a horrible young man. Blood on Trump's hands there with his anti China rhetoric
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4407 on: March 17, 2021, 08:51:53 am
Came in here to post this.

Terrible news.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4408 on: March 17, 2021, 09:00:05 am
RIP. Horrific
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4409 on: March 17, 2021, 10:09:49 am
I'm sure he'll be written off as 'one lone wolf' who was a 'legal carrying gun owner' with either a 'history of mental illness' or 'MAGA leaning ideology'.

Thoughts and prayers then carry on. The American way
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4410 on: March 17, 2021, 03:36:58 pm
It is also a decision by the Sheriff to act as the shooter's mouthpiece. Not racially motivated, my ass. It is always interesting that whether a mass shooting is a hate crime or not is the first thing the police comment on. Even before their investigation is done.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4411 on: March 17, 2021, 03:45:09 pm
Quote from: Mimi on March 17, 2021, 03:36:58 pm
It is also a decision by the Sheriff to act as the shooter's mouthpiece. Not racially motivated, my ass. It is always interesting that whether a mass shooting is a hate crime or not is the first thing the police comment on. Even before their investigation is done.

Are you talking about this:

Quote
The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, told investigators that he had issues, potentially sexual addiction, "and may have frequented some of these (spas) in the past," Reynolds said.
Long has "what he considers a sex addition," and claimed to see the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said.

That rings true to me, that he's some conflicted religious psycho rather than it being racially motivated. If he was just after Asians there are loads of other businesses that he could attack but he specifically chose them
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4412 on: March 17, 2021, 03:49:44 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 17, 2021, 03:45:09 pm
Are you talking about this:

That rings true to me, that he's some conflicted religious psycho rather than it being racially motivated. If he was just after Asians there are loads of other businesses that he could attack but he specifically chose them

It is racist to reduce Asian women to sexual objects. It's also amazing me to that people take the word of a man who gunned down 8 people. "Omg, I killed 8 people, but please do not call me a racist." It is truly the worst thing in the world for racists to be called out for their racism. Fuck him. Fuck the police for legitimizing his nonsense.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4413 on: March 17, 2021, 03:57:16 pm
Quote from: Mimi on March 17, 2021, 03:49:44 pm
It is racist to reduce Asian women to sexual objects. It's also amazing me to that people take the word of a man who gunned down 8 people. "Omg, I killed 8 people, but please do not call me a racist." It is truly the worst thing in the world for racists to be called out for their racism. Fuck him. Fuck the police for legitimizing his nonsense.

Since when, historically, has a racially motivated mass murderer been shy about their motives? You think he's worried about getting cancelled or something, he just killed 8 people. He might just be telling the truth.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4414 on: March 17, 2021, 04:46:02 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on March 17, 2021, 03:45:09 pm
Are you talking about this:

Quote
The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, told investigators that he had issues, potentially sexual addiction, "and may have frequented some of these (spas) in the past," Reynolds said.
Long has "what he considers a sex addition," and claimed to see the spas as "a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said.



Well he's certainly succeeded in removing the temptation for him to visit massage parlours.

He'll be getting a different kind of sexual activity from now on.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4415 on: March 17, 2021, 05:17:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 17, 2021, 04:46:02 pm



Well he's certainly succeeded in removing the temptation for him to visit massage parlours.

He'll be getting a different kind of sexual activity from now on.

Probably more in tune with his religion  ;)
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4416 on: March 17, 2021, 06:05:49 pm
Jesus fucking christ

https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1372220045544263681

He was fed up, at the end of his rope...yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did"
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4417 on: March 17, 2021, 07:20:14 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 17, 2021, 06:05:49 pm
Jesus fucking christ

https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1372220045544263681

He was fed up, at the end of his rope...yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did"
Should be tied up at the end of his rope! Amazing -killing 8 women like they don't matter.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4418 on: March 17, 2021, 07:32:54 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 17, 2021, 06:05:49 pm
Jesus fucking christ

https://twitter.com/WUTangKids/status/1372220045544263681

He was fed up, at the end of his rope...yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did"

I can think of at least 8  people who had a worse day than him.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4419 on: March 18, 2021, 01:43:51 pm
Dont worry, the sheriff with the weird as hell sympathy for the guy having a bad day, is definitely not a racist loon himself

(link doesn't contain image of shirts, which are just as douchebag as you'd expect)

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/georgia-sheriffs-spokesman-appeared-promote-racist-shirt-76525200


Using this crime as an excuse to do more policing, bringing racists with them, as these are the people protecting and serving.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4420 on: Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
Another shooting,this one in Colorado & I know you shouldn't laugh but watch this 1st video,the guy slowly walking out the store on his phone with zero fucks to give. ;D


https://twitter.com/netluxe/status/1374110101380820993

But the guy making the video asking people to call 911 whilst recording on his fucking phone  :butt
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4421 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
Another shooting,this one in Colorado & I know you shouldn't laugh but watch this 1st video,the guy slowly walking out the store on his phone with zero fucks to give. ;D


https://twitter.com/netluxe/status/1374110101380820993

But the guy making the video asking people to call 911 whilst recording on his fucking phone  :butt
Perhaps he thinks he might catch useful evidence in his footage. I'm not a huge fan of the 'film everything' culture either, but it's not always bad
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4422 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm
Perhaps he thinks he might catch useful evidence in his footage. I'm not a huge fan of the 'film everything' culture either, but it's not always bad

No,he just didn't want to stop his live stream.Did you see the fella,yeah he went in there lol
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4423 on: Today at 02:20:15 am
related to the Atlanta shooting, cops doing a great job; allegation that the cops detained a husband of one of the victims in handcuffs for four hours.  That he's of Mexican descent and not a poor white guy having a bad day is probably just a coincidence

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/mar/22/atlanta-spa-shootings-mario-gonzalez-detained-police
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4424 on: Today at 03:08:57 am

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:32:29 pm
Another shooting,this one in Colorado.

10 dead including the first responding officer.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #4425 on: Today at 05:55:06 am
Not really news this anymore.. it is just the norm in the good ole US of A.
