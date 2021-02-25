Lady Gaga's dog walker has been shot and the singers French bulldogs then stolen. Seriously, shooting someone to steal 2 fucking dogs?Two of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were stolen on Wednesday night, after a gunman shot her dog-walker in Hollywood, Los Angeles.A male suspect fired a semi-automatic handgun at the dog-walker, named in US media reports as Ryan Fischer, before making off with the dogs.The victim was transported to hospital in an unknown condition, Los Angeles Police confirmed to the BBC.Lady Gaga has offered a reward for the return of her dogs, Koji and Gustav.A third bulldog, named Miss Asia ran away and was later recovered by police.Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is currently in Rome working on a new Ridley Scott film, Gucci.She is said to be offering $500,000 to anyone who can return the dogs.Her press representative said anyone with information on their whereabouts can email KojiandGustav@gmail.com with "no questions asked".High priceLos Angeles Police Department confirmed that they are searching for a man who "fired a gunshot from an unknown location and struck the victim" on North Sierra Bonita Avenue at 9:40pm on Wednesday night.A "possible suspect" fled the scene in a white vehicle towards Hollywood Boulevard, they added.It is not clear whether Lady Gaga's dogs were specifically targeted in the attack.