« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Work / Employment advice thread  (Read 7437 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,073
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #80 on: January 10, 2021, 01:00:38 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on January 10, 2021, 12:44:58 pm
Hi all,

Was wondering if someone could offer me some advice?

I handed in my notice last Monday and I said I would work 4 weeks notice. It was not my intention to tell my boss where I was moving to. But he managed to worm it out of me. I said I was moving to a competitor.
The next day I am called into a meeting with my boss and his dad (its a family run company) it was not a nice meeting during which they handed me a solicitor letter saying I was in breach of my contract. The letter states that I am not allowed to start my new job for 6 months. But if I sign the letter it would be reduced to 3 months. After the meeting they said it would be best I left the company with immediate effect. They say in the letter I resigned with immediate effect which I didnt
I have found the only contract issued to me dated 2008. In this contract there are no such clauses. So if they updated my contract with out me being aware of it can I held to it?

Hopefully you'll get an employment lawyer along soon :) otherwise if there's no love lost and you've got no intention of every going back, go in on Monday on the front foot.
Calmly hit them with the facts.
-Their is no clause in your CofE that stipulates what they are claiming;
-You have demonstrated reasonable behaviour by giving 4-weeks notice (assuming that period is in your CofE as this is important?);
-If they withhold payments, dismiss you unfairly or take any other unreasonable action you will regrettably take them to court;
-The likelihood if that the case will be found against the employer which will be at cost and reputational damage to them:
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,947
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #81 on: January 10, 2021, 02:02:30 pm »
Quote from: stevienash on January 10, 2021, 12:44:58 pm
Hi all,

Was wondering if someone could offer me some advice?

I handed in my notice last Monday and I said I would work 4 weeks notice. It was not my intention to tell my boss where I was moving to. But he managed to worm it out of me. I said I was moving to a competitor.
The next day I am called into a meeting with my boss and his dad (its a family run company) it was not a nice meeting during which they handed me a solicitor letter saying I was in breach of my contract. The letter states that I am not allowed to start my new job for 6 months. But if I sign the letter it would be reduced to 3 months. After the meeting they said it would be best I left the company with immediate effect. They say in the letter I resigned with immediate effect which I didnt
I have found the only contract issued to me dated 2008. In this contract there are no such clauses. So if they updated my contract with out me being aware of it can I held to it?




Hope you didn't sign that letter?

They couldn't have changed your contract without telling you - it's a contract between two parties, both sides need to agree (even though agreement can be "if we don't hear from you in xxx weeks" or something else non-explicit").

Ideally you'd take that letter and your contract to an employment laywer and get them to write a response.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #82 on: January 10, 2021, 02:32:00 pm »
Make sure there isn't a cleverly worded 'Non-Compete' clause.  Even if there is its probably not enforceable, restrictive covenants are falling by the wayside. Unless the employer can prove they have a legitimate concern restraint of trade takes precedent.

Get an employment solicitor to give your contact the once over (I used co-op a few years back) but my gut feeling is they won't be able to enforce.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,620
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #83 on: January 10, 2021, 07:18:22 pm »
I've also got a work related question. Started a new job last week and most of my team worked this weekend even though it's a Mon-Fri 40 hour week. There's no way I'm working any weekends, got to have a bit of a balance between work and leisure. Is there any way I can refuse? Just checked my contract and all it states is "you may be required to work overtime as may be necessary to fulfil the requirements of this role."
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #84 on: January 10, 2021, 08:12:08 pm »
Quote from: King.Keita on January 10, 2021, 07:18:22 pm
I've also got a work related question. Started a new job last week and most of my team worked this weekend even though it's a Mon-Fri 40 hour week. There's no way I'm working any weekends, got to have a bit of a balance between work and leisure. Is there any way I can refuse? Just checked my contract and all it states is "you may be required to work overtime as may be necessary to fulfil the requirements of this role."

Is it paid overtime? Not a good sign for a new job if your team is working unpaid overtime at weekends.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,620
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #85 on: January 10, 2021, 09:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 10, 2021, 08:12:08 pm
Is it paid overtime? Not a good sign for a new job if your team is working unpaid overtime at weekends.
Doesn't say on the contract but I would've thought it would be paid. Anyone working for free on weekends needs their head checked.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,947
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #86 on: January 11, 2021, 07:54:38 am »
Quote from: King.Keita on January 10, 2021, 07:18:22 pm
I've also got a work related question. Started a new job last week and most of my team worked this weekend even though it's a Mon-Fri 40 hour week. There's no way I'm working any weekends, got to have a bit of a balance between work and leisure. Is there any way I can refuse? Just checked my contract and all it states is "you may be required to work overtime as may be necessary to fulfil the requirements of this role."

Unfortunately occasional weekend work can't be refused afaik, if your contract has clauses like that. There needs to be a good reason for it though. If it becomes a regular thing, it should be in your contract. If it's paid or not depends on how you're paid generally - if you get paid per hour and extra for overtime, it should be paid. If you get a fixed monthly salary and no overtime pay, you might have something like "weekly hours are a minimum of 40" in your contract, and you won't get paid extra.

If you google it, you'll get the more exact wordings, its been a while since I looked it up.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #87 on: January 11, 2021, 08:40:39 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 10, 2021, 02:32:00 pm
Make sure there isn't a cleverly worded 'Non-Compete' clause.  Even if there is its probably not enforceable, restrictive covenants are falling by the wayside. Unless the employer can prove they have a legitimate concern restraint of trade takes precedent.

Get an employment solicitor to give your contact the once over (I used co-op a few years back) but my gut feeling is they won't be able to enforce.
Just about to say something similar. I did some work a few years back with an employment specialist and she was saying that restrictive covenants were pretty much unenforceable back then, so it sounds like things have moved on. You have an even stronger case if you never actually agreed to such a clause.

Family companies can be great, but they tend not to have too much HR infrastructure in place and tend to leave it to the director who is the best at people! Which leads me to believe even more that its unlikely you actually received an updated contract.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #88 on: January 12, 2021, 09:28:44 am »
Quote from: stevienash on January 10, 2021, 12:44:58 pm
Hi all,

Was wondering if someone could offer me some advice?

I handed in my notice last Monday and I said I would work 4 weeks notice. It was not my intention to tell my boss where I was moving to. But he managed to worm it out of me. I said I was moving to a competitor.
The next day I am called into a meeting with my boss and his dad (its a family run company) it was not a nice meeting during which they handed me a solicitor letter saying I was in breach of my contract. The letter states that I am not allowed to start my new job for 6 months. But if I sign the letter it would be reduced to 3 months. After the meeting they said it would be best I left the company with immediate effect. They say in the letter I resigned with immediate effect which I didnt
I have found the only contract issued to me dated 2008. In this contract there are no such clauses. So if they updated my contract with out me being aware of it can I held to it?

Terms of the letter sound sketchy, is it a clearly labelled Settlement/Compromise Agreement? These usually come with the caveat of you not being able to raise any claims against the company, but you also are required to seek independent legal advice before signing such an agreement.

Ask for copies of any contracts or change paperwork they have on file for you, if you have not signed anything in agreement of a non-compete clause then they cannot enforce it. This couldve been captured in your initial contract or in any addendum, ask them to prove you were at least notified of the terms otherwise they are not enforceable.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,407
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #89 on: January 12, 2021, 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: King.Keita on January 10, 2021, 07:18:22 pm
I've also got a work related question. Started a new job last week and most of my team worked this weekend even though it's a Mon-Fri 40 hour week. There's no way I'm working any weekends, got to have a bit of a balance between work and leisure. Is there any way I can refuse? Just checked my contract and all it states is "you may be required to work overtime as may be necessary to fulfil the requirements of this role."

Its a bit vague in terms of contractual wording. They should have some sort of policy in place at the very least which confirms that overtime is to be agreed in advance, paid at X rate etc. Contracts where I work state any additional hours as required to fulfil the needs of the business but this is only exercised for late night overseas calls or critical projects - we are given plenty of flexibility in return.

Could it be possible they worked this weekend to hit a deadline?
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • Never Forget
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #90 on: January 12, 2021, 11:53:18 am »
Quote from: King.Keita on January 10, 2021, 09:51:51 pm
Doesn't say on the contract but I would've thought it would be paid. Anyone working for free on weekends needs their head checked.

How did this work out ?. Did you actually get paid for it ?.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,620
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #91 on: January 12, 2021, 07:05:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January 12, 2021, 11:53:18 am
How did this work out ?. Did you actually get paid for it ?.
I didn't work it as I'm new there but loads of others did, not sure if they got paid for it. But as redbyrdz mentioned this can't be refused so I guess they had no choice?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,856
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #92 on: January 12, 2021, 07:11:01 pm »
Was it a case of them all being told they had to work it? Or people finishing off something? I log on for a couple of hours over a weekend quite often, mainly because Ive faffed too much during the week! But thats just to make sure I keep on top of stuff and its not encouraged.

Not great when you start somewhere and everyone is like that. I accepted a new job a few years ago, only when I accepted and got sent the contract did I see hours were 9-6 every day. Im by no means a clock watcher but at 6 no one left and I was one of very few in the team with young kids and was conscious of getting home early enough to do my bit but not be running out the door at 6 on the dot. Wasnt a great scenario to be honest!
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,073
Re: Work / Employment advice thread
« Reply #93 on: Today at 07:44:38 am »
Do we have any UK based employment lawyers or senior HR people available for me to ask a question to please.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 