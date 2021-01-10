Hi all,
Was wondering if someone could offer me some advice?
I handed in my notice last Monday and I said I would work 4 weeks notice. It was not my intention to tell my boss where I was moving to. But he managed to worm it out of me. I said I was moving to a competitor.
The next day I am called into a meeting with my boss and his dad (its a family run company) it was not a nice meeting during which they handed me a solicitor letter saying I was in breach of my contract. The letter states that I am not allowed to start my new job for 6 months. But if I sign the letter it would be reduced to 3 months. After the meeting they said it would be best I left the company with immediate effect. They say in the letter I resigned with immediate effect which I didnt
I have found the only contract issued to me dated 2008. In this contract there are no such clauses. So if they updated my contract with out me being aware of it can I held to it?
Hopefully you'll get an employment lawyer along soon
otherwise if there's no love lost and you've got no intention of every going back, go in on Monday on the front foot.
Calmly hit them with the facts.
-Their is no clause in your CofE that stipulates what they are claiming;
-You have demonstrated reasonable behaviour by giving 4-weeks notice (assuming that period is in your CofE as this is important?);
-If they withhold payments, dismiss you unfairly or take any other unreasonable action you will regrettably take them to court;
-The likelihood if that the case will be found against the employer which will be at cost and reputational damage to them: