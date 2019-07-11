Thanks for that. Seems that Klopp is doing the same here - Karius comes to mind. He has a good way to make unwanted players to facilitate their move without souring relations and burning bridges, while giving the club decent compensation. Maybe it's semantics, but I don't consider this "pushing out". To me that would be not giving a player game/bench time, not giving them a squad number, etc.



No I don't see it as pushing out either. At the end of the day, its a tough business! And the coach is there to do a tough job. And like the examples from BVB, it was a case of replacing players not suited to a style of play, which actually is a good thing for the player ultimately. Petric for example was sold to HSV, and went on to have a number of really solid seasons for them, if he'd stayed at Dortmund, he'd have likely sat on the bench for the most part.Klopp is clearly a good guy, and a very empathetic guy, and a very good man-manager, but he's also a really good coach and manager who has become that by making the sometimes tough decisions. Team unity though is hugely important to him, it has been at all 3 of his clubs, he forms a strong bond with his teams, more so than a lot of coaches I think, which is reflected through the team.