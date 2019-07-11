« previous next »
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 11, 2019, 05:55:37 PM
Quote from: farawayred on July 11, 2019, 05:44:17 PM
Thanks for that. Seems that Klopp is doing the same here - Karius comes to mind. He has a good way to make unwanted players to facilitate their move without souring relations and burning bridges, while giving the club decent compensation. Maybe it's semantics, but I don't consider this "pushing out". To me that would be not giving a player game/bench time, not giving them a squad number, etc.

No I don't see it as pushing out either. At the end of the day, its a tough business! And the coach is there to do a tough job. And like the examples from BVB, it was a case of replacing players not suited to a style of play, which actually is a good thing for the player ultimately. Petric for example was sold to HSV, and went on to have a number of really solid seasons for them, if he'd stayed at Dortmund, he'd have likely sat on the bench for the most part.

Klopp is clearly a good guy, and a very empathetic guy, and a very good man-manager, but he's also a really good coach and manager who has become that by making the sometimes tough decisions. Team unity though is hugely important to him, it has been at all 3 of his clubs, he forms a strong bond with his teams, more so than a lot of coaches I think, which is reflected through the team.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 11, 2019, 07:57:49 PM
He must have been on RAWK today to read all the negative comments about himself and decided to chip in with a goal ;D
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 07:44:30 PM
For the sake of the small fee we'd get, we may aswell keep him around as a back up for both full back positions for the season.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 08:57:41 PM
he would be good back up. Is there any real need to let him go?
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 08:58:44 PM
Quote from: great power rising on July 22, 2019, 08:57:41 PM
he would be good back up. Is there any real need to let him go?
If he wants to go then obviously yes
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 09:01:21 PM
Quote from: great power rising on July 22, 2019, 08:57:41 PM
he would be good back up. Is there any real need to let him go?

Doesnt remotely suit how we play. Makes just as much sense to sell for £10 million odd, save £70k a week too and use Gomez and Hoever as back up so in a year weve got an 18 year old with a season under his belt.

He wont get in the squad most games, since weve got Gomez who can cover across the back four
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 09:16:36 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 22, 2019, 09:01:21 PM
Doesnt remotely suit how we play. Makes just as much sense to sell for £10 million odd, save £70k a week too and use Gomez and Hoever as back up so in a year weve got an 18 year old with a season under his belt.

He wont get in the squad most games, since weve got Gomez who can cover across the back four

That's if Gomez stays fit though and even then is going to be needed in the middle.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 09:27:49 PM
Quote from: Fromola on July 22, 2019, 09:16:36 PM
That's if Gomez stays fit though and even then is going to be needed in the middle.

Yeah good point  :) Clyne of course who has never missed much football due to injuries, right?
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 09:49:19 PM
I'm still shocked we challenged for the title till the last kick of the season and won the 6th without Clyne
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 10:00:17 PM
Quote from: deFacto on July 22, 2019, 09:49:19 PM
I'm still shocked we challenged for the title till the last kick of the season and won the 6th without Clyne

Most stuff I can get my head around, just.

But Clyne, its just bizarre. Played once last season, against an appalling United side. Has missed huge chunks of games with injury. When he was fit before TAA broke through he was a weak link in the side. He was a good solid PL right back for a time, which is fine. I think hes dropped a level since then and been surpassed by someone like Trent who really shows how influential a RB can be.

And people talk about needing to replace him, or keeping him around for depth. Him and Moreno played a combined couple of games last season, theyre exactly the sort of position you can use youngsters for depth. Its where a lot of youngsters have got their break through, even Stevie.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
July 22, 2019, 10:47:29 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on July 22, 2019, 10:00:17 PM
Most stuff I can get my head around, just.

But Clyne, its just bizarre. Played once last season, against an appalling United side. Has missed huge chunks of games with injury. When he was fit before TAA broke through he was a weak link in the side. He was a good solid PL right back for a time, which is fine. I think hes dropped a level since then and been surpassed by someone like Trent who really shows how influential a RB can be.

And people talk about needing to replace him, or keeping him around for depth. Him and Moreno played a combined couple of games last season, theyre exactly the sort of position you can use youngsters for depth. Its where a lot of youngsters have got their break through, even Stevie.

I remember in Klopp's early days there were rumours that he didn't fancy Clyne. Maybe he kept him and didn't get another right back in because he knew that TAA was coming. Just a guess.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:27:24 PM
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:42:20 PM
All the best to him.

Probably would have the league wrapped by now if hed been fit enough to play and wasnt loaned out last season
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:43:35 PM
;D

Good player when Klopp arrived and its not even been noticeable that hes not really played for three years. A nice indicator of how far weve come. Hope he does alright wherever he ends up.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:51:05 PM
Shame about the injuries but a solid player.

Good luck to him.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:57:32 PM
Good luck to him
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:57:50 PM
Even if hed stayed fit, wed just totally moved on from him. Unfortunately for the guy.

Can still do a steady job for someone (as that one game against United showed) if he can get a bit of luck on the injury front. That said, given the circumstances I cant see many looking at his wages and thinking itd be good business. If they stay up, it smacks of a West Ham signing.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 03:59:31 PM
Should never have sent him on loan...

In all seriousness good luck to him. Was always a decent player
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 04:27:36 PM
One of the best players when Klopp arrived. Always have a solid performance until his injury. I hope he finds himself a good club!
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 04:47:02 PM
Goood luck clyne, bad timing injury wise that however did work out for us and trent
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 04:52:00 PM
Cheers Clyne, would have loved to see you play more for the club but.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:05:47 PM
Good luck Nathaniel.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:06:51 PM
How old is he now? Shouldn't have any trouble finding a club
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:23:14 PM
Good luck to him

Decent servant to the club who was robbed with injury but the fella who came in isnt too bad!

Hope he gets a decent club.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:23:26 PM
"On 21 May 2017, Nathaniel Clyne played in Liverpools 3-0 home win over Middlesbrough. That victory marked a turning point in Jürgen Klopps tenure. Liverpools manager had been under considerable pressure having seen the club fall from first place in November to fifth by the end of February, but ten points from their final four league games secured a second Champions League campaign in eight years.

It was significant for Clyne too. Appearing in every minute of Liverpools final four matches  all clean sheets  meant he had played more league minutes than any other Liverpool player that season. The Reds were on the up; he was a key starter.

Nine days later, Clyne withdraw from Englands squad to face Scotland and France in June. Kyle Walkers form meant that Clyne was not certain to start either game, but he was a guaranteed squad pick. Gareth Southgate revealed that Clyne had been carrying an injury for some time. He had played through the pain to help Liverpool when they needed him most."

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/the-sad-decline-of-nathaniel-clyne-the-forgotten-man-in-liverpools-rise-341016


Much respect to him. Riddled by injuries during his prime years. We will never know how good he could have been.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:26:09 PM
A fine servant for the club. Deserves one more PL team run

Whats his current injury status though? Is he allowed to sign for a club and play straight away or will a new club continue his rehab?

If his rehab isn't complete then who's responsibility is it to continue it?
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 25, 2020, 05:48:28 PM
All the best Clyney, youll always have a career in reality tv shows to fall back on.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
June 26, 2020, 08:54:58 AM
Can't  believe we're letting Clyne go, just dependent on a couple of teen rightbacks now. Can't  win anything like that, I fear.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Yesterday at 01:59:40 PM
Wish we could have found a way to keep him round until the end of the season so that he could have enjoyed the title celebrations. He gave excellent service to us but injury robbed him over last couple years.

Hope he finds a good new club and can enjoy an injury free rest of his career. Good luck Clyney!
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 12:08:51 PM
I wish Nathaniel Clyne all the best for the future. Solid defensively and an important player during his first 2 years at the the club. The evolution of our play from the likes of him & Milner at full back to Trent & Robbo along with injury has seen limited opportunities for 1st team football. I still think he could do a job in the Premier League should the right move come along.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 12:12:18 PM
Quote from: macmanamanaman on June 26, 2020, 08:54:58 AM
Can't  believe we're letting Clyne go, just dependent on a couple of teen rightbacks now. Can't  win anything like that, I fear.

Unless you're fishing we didn't get much back up from Clyne for the last two years.

Not criticising him and he would have been a decent back up but, albeit on a small sample size , Neco Williams fits our style better.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 12:32:07 PM
If he can get himself back into the best shape, he'd be a good signing for a few Premier League clubs. Assuming they stay up, he's still better than anyone that Bournemouth or West Ham have at right-back. He could do a job for a club like Palace or Burnley, maybe someone like West Brom if they come up.

If he's fit and motivated, he shouldn't be short of interest as a free agent.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 01:08:19 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:32:07 PM
If he can get himself back into the best shape, he'd be a good signing for a few Premier League clubs. Assuming they stay up, he's still better than anyone that Bournemouth or West Ham have at right-back. He could do a job for a club like Palace or Burnley, maybe someone like West Brom if they come up.

If he's fit and motivated, he shouldn't be short of interest as a free agent.

I can think of a mid table club within spitting distance of Anfield who need defensive reinforcements. And he wouldn't need to move house either.

Only joking. ;D
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 01:10:40 PM
 :butt I hope you were joking?

Quote from: macmanamanaman on June 26, 2020, 08:54:58 AM
Can't  believe we're letting Clyne go, just dependent on a couple of teen rightbacks now. Can't  win anything like that, I fear.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 01:23:46 PM
Sad to see he's leaving and what on could of been, without injuries blighting his career with us. The ghost of the Rob Jones right back graveyard, strikes again.


Good luck and all the best where ever you end up.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 01:28:30 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 31, 2018, 07:15:29 PM
Last I heard, he was a gay drug addict involved in some gang wars.
Good riddance  ;D

All the best Nathaniel.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
Today at 01:39:12 PM
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:23:46 PM
Sad to see he's leaving and what on could of been, without injuries blighting his career with us. The ghost of the Rob Jones right back graveyard, strikes again.


Good luck and all the best where ever you end up.

Yeah I always liked him. Thought he was maybe our most dependable player on the backline before we got our current defensive line up together. Seems a good lad as well.

Wish him all the best.

Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience

Fantastic player who was robbed of many opportunities due to injury.  Still only 29 so has the opportunity to be the
linchpin to say the mid-tier clubs of the the other PL clubs, maybe even captain material.
Re: The Nathaniel Clyne Experience
« Reply #1518 on: Today at 01:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:39:12 PM
Yeah I always liked him. Thought he was maybe our most dependable player on the backline before we got our current defensive line up together. Seems a good lad as well.

Wish him all the best.



I was convinced he'd end up being our captain. Its sad that it didn't happen for him, but some things happen for a reason. Imagine the sliding doors moment of not finishing second and wining the league and we end up not sacking BR, it would of meant we probably wouldn't of gotten the big German. Things happen for a reason.  Pheew!
