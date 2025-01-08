« previous next »
Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8920 on: January 8, 2025, 08:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on January  8, 2025, 08:47:28 pm
:D

Don't know if it's the companies clamping down but seems so hard to get a decent stream and then there is all the click, close, click, close for 5 minutes every time
You NEED to install ublock origin blocks the pop ups before they load
JFT 96

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8921 on: January 8, 2025, 10:07:20 pm »
Quote from: capt k on January  8, 2025, 08:57:51 pm
You NEED to install ublock origin blocks the pop ups before they load

Cheers for that. Stuff seemed slightly better after that, even if the game wasn't up to much.
capt k

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8922 on: January 11, 2025, 11:41:28 am »
The Liverpool FA Cup game is on ITV.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8923 on: January 11, 2025, 11:56:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on January 11, 2025, 11:41:28 am
The Liverpool FA Cup game is on ITV.
Thank fuck for VPNs. I get to watch this at home ❤️
spider-neil

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8924 on: January 11, 2025, 12:01:37 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8925 on: January 11, 2025, 12:13:32 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8926 on: January 11, 2025, 12:15:03 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8927 on: January 11, 2025, 02:11:01 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8928 on: January 14, 2025, 07:47:24 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8929 on: January 14, 2025, 07:50:53 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8930 on: January 14, 2025, 07:53:47 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8931 on: January 14, 2025, 07:54:02 pm »
https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch4.php

This one has been good recently.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8932 on: January 14, 2025, 07:56:52 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8933 on: January 14, 2025, 08:06:18 pm »
Any of these usually work on tablets ? Can't get anything to load unfortunately
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8934 on: January 14, 2025, 08:07:03 pm »
https://reddithd.lol/hd/ch-72.php

This has worked for me so far.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8935 on: January 14, 2025, 08:44:56 pm »
All of these stream links are presenting me with play icons and when I click nothing happens except a pop-up.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8936 on: January 14, 2025, 08:49:35 pm »
I turned that ublock origin extension on then watched the first link from oojason's list and it hasn't stopped even once. That streambtw thing.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8937 on: January 14, 2025, 09:22:37 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 14, 2025, 08:44:56 pm
All of these stream links are presenting me with play icons and when I click nothing happens except a pop-up.

You sometimes need to click the play icon 3 or 4 times before it works. Then shut down the pop-ups that opened.

Though tbf you're better off not watching this shit.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8938 on: January 15, 2025, 05:11:10 pm »
This site normally has around six different English language streams, for all games played, and several other in a variety of Languages. It's always been a good site to watch sports and tv from all over the world.



https://thedaddy.to/index.php
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8939 on: January 16, 2025, 12:30:24 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on January 14, 2025, 08:07:03 pm
https://reddithd.lol/hd/ch-72.php

This has worked for me so far.

I was abroad, and managed to watch it all without any issues on this link - nice one
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 01:49:06 pm »
Any good streams hanging about for today's games, please?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
please post links you are intending to use today. thank you
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on January 15, 2025, 05:11:10 pm
This site normally has around six different English language streams, for all games played, and several other in a variety of Languages. It's always been a good site to watch sports and tv from all over the world.



https://thedaddy.to/index.php


thought I would bump this
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
THANK YOU! Works first time 🤞🏻
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 02:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Caffeine on Today at 02:45:10 pm
THANK YOU! Works first time 🤞🏻


Which one mate?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8945 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 02:52:39 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 02:53:54 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 02:55:41 pm »
Thanks, guys.  :wave
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 02:57:16 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 02:58:02 pm »
