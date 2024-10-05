« previous next »
Offline capt k

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8680 on: October 5, 2024, 12:19:14 pm »
Offline Swetty79

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8681 on: October 5, 2024, 12:21:20 pm »
Offline telekon

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8682 on: October 5, 2024, 12:22:34 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8683 on: October 5, 2024, 12:34:08 pm »
Quote from: capt k on October  5, 2024, 12:19:14 pm
https://streameast.stream/soccer/event/12437015

holy crap, the game started and they're still on commercials, what the fudge
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8684 on: October 5, 2024, 12:35:12 pm »
Offline fcbruno

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8685 on: October 5, 2024, 12:38:44 pm »
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8686 on: October 5, 2024, 12:40:52 pm »
Offline redchiz

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8687 on: October 5, 2024, 05:47:58 pm »
Nice work guys, keep it up. How the devil are you, Terry?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8688 on: October 7, 2024, 02:09:52 pm »
Quote from: redchiz on October  5, 2024, 05:47:58 pm
Nice work guys, keep it up. How the devil are you, Terry?
I'm good mate. Hope you are too.
Offline Samie

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8689 on: October 20, 2024, 03:59:14 pm »
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8690 on: October 20, 2024, 04:19:29 pm »
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8691 on: October 20, 2024, 04:28:06 pm »
Offline semit5

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8692 on: October 20, 2024, 04:37:09 pm »
Anyone elses fire stick streams really laggy today?
Offline Fruity

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8693 on: October 20, 2024, 04:43:57 pm »
my stream is buffering like crazy
Offline Darren G

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8694 on: October 20, 2024, 05:42:56 pm »
https://pre.topstreams.me/match/soccer/liverpool-vs-chelsea/12437032

Link 2 has been perfect for me. Good quality, zero buffers all half.
Offline bobadicious

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8695 on: October 20, 2024, 05:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on October 20, 2024, 05:42:56 pm
https://pre.topstreams.me/match/soccer/liverpool-vs-chelsea/12437032

Link 2 has been perfect for me. Good quality, zero buffers all half.

It keeps jumping back to the 1st half ffs
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8696 on: October 20, 2024, 05:57:07 pm »
Changed to link 3 which seems better
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8697 on: October 20, 2024, 06:37:04 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on October 20, 2024, 05:55:35 pm
It keeps jumping back to the 1st half ffs

You do realise that it's not my personal stream, right? I simply shared a stream that was working perfectly for me at the time of posting.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8698 on: October 20, 2024, 06:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on October 20, 2024, 06:37:04 pm
You do realise that it's not my personal stream, right? I simply shared a stream that was working perfectly for me at the time of posting.

Sorry if that came across as a dig against you, more just frustration. Thanks for the link
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8699 on: October 20, 2024, 06:46:30 pm »
Quote from: bobadicious on October 20, 2024, 06:42:09 pm
Sorry if that came across as a dig against you, more just frustration. Thanks for the link

All good mate. Just sod's law that two minutes after I decided to share the link that the bloody thing started playing up.  It had literally been perfect for the entire first half. The jumping around in the second half pissed me off too. No idea wtf was happening there.
Offline kj999

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8700 on: October 23, 2024, 04:24:50 pm »
Best wat to listen to our CL games live Radio of outside UK? Any idas?
Offline Giono

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8701 on: October 23, 2024, 07:55:33 pm »
Any link for our CL match today would be appreciated. Here in Argentina they are showing 4 matches live...but not ours. Ours is a premium match and they make you buy Disney+ here to watch premium CL matches. :(


Offline baltic out here

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8702 on: October 23, 2024, 07:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Giono on October 23, 2024, 07:55:33 pm
Any link for our CL match today would be appreciated. Here in Argentina they are showing 4 matches live...but not ours. Ours is a premium match and they make you buy Disney+ here to watch premium CL matches. :(

Here you go:)
https://streameast.stream/soccer/event/12764425
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8703 on: October 23, 2024, 07:57:50 pm »
Offline Swetty79

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8704 on: October 23, 2024, 07:58:23 pm »
Offline Giono

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8705 on: October 23, 2024, 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: baltic out here on October 23, 2024, 07:56:24 pm
Here you go:)
https://streameast.stream/soccer/event/12764425


Excellent! Thanks

Thanks to others who replied. Stick it to the man!
Offline Ycuzz

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8706 on: October 23, 2024, 08:02:39 pm »
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8707 on: October 23, 2024, 08:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Swetty79 on October 23, 2024, 07:58:23 pm
https://vipleague.im/football/rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool-streaming-link-1

Thank you. Switched to this even though I have a subscription to Discovery+, which is a buffering piece of shit.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8708 on: October 23, 2024, 08:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on October 23, 2024, 08:10:27 pm
Thank you. Switched to this even though I have a subscription to Discovery+, which is a buffering piece of shit.
Thanks mate. Streams are bad tonight. Missed Nunez' goal.
Offline The Test

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8709 on: October 23, 2024, 08:41:26 pm »
Ive just moved to sky broadband from virgin. Its absolute shite. Appalling internet, loads of "blocks" and apps not working. 1gbps full fibre.
Offline Zinc

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8710 on: October 23, 2024, 08:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on October 23, 2024, 08:10:27 pm
Thank you. Switched to this even though I have a subscription to Discovery+, which is a buffering piece of shit.

Why can I never get this website to play? Bizarre
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8711 on: October 23, 2024, 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on October 23, 2024, 08:02:39 pm
Yep.

Thanks for that link - been flawless for me. Can't remember the last time I've had a non-interfered game in recent months. Cheers.
Offline kaybee

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 12:09:44 pm »
I'm in Florida for the Arsenal game, any ideas what channel this will be on, thanks
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 03:51:05 pm »
Ye olde tyme thread here,https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.7480.When it wasn't guaranteed that the game would be on! But it's Peacock.
