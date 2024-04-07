If stuck with the likes of Carragher, Neviile, Tyler, Jenas, McManaman, Beglin, Ward, or Murphy on your streams then give the French language streams a go; they're nearly always excited and passionate, mention player names passing to each other (so you know what is going on) - and when a goal is scored they actually sound happy and are interested in having enjoyed it... rather than the dour / agenda-led shite that comes from the mouths of the above.As a significantly fewer number of people watch French streams... they often prove to be more stable / less buggy. Just an idea