Does anyone know if it's possible to buy an overseas subscription service to something that has most/all PL matches? With streaming and VPN tools surely it'd be possible to pay for a HD stream only subscription that gets access to the games that we don't get here?



Edit: I've given FuboTV in Canada a go, about £12/month for all PL football, required a VPN and a Canadian postcode (google maps) and it only seems to be available in 720p for some reason, presumably because I'm using a browser, but so far it looks a hell of a lot more reliable than the usual streams.