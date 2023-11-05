« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?  (Read 2393278 times)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8200 on: November 5, 2023, 04:27:45 pm »
Cheese again Jason  :wave
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8201 on: November 5, 2023, 04:50:00 pm »
Nice one Jason, Much appreciated as always!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8202 on: November 9, 2023, 05:01:00 pm »

^ thanks lads ;D
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8203 on: November 9, 2023, 05:04:27 pm »
.
Toulouse vs Liverpool vs : Europa League - Group Stage, Match 4 : Thursday 9th November, 2023 - a 5.45pm kick off.





Toulouse vs Liverpool is live on TV in the UK on TNT Sports 1 - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Toulouse vs Liverpool is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4786511/toulouse-vs-liverpool


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/toulouse-liverpool-live-stream/1251555 & https://vipleague.im/football/toulouse-vs-liverpool-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://livestreames.us/zpo/z1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch1.php & https://pawastreams.info/toulouse-vs-liverpool/64825 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-414.php & https://enjoyhd.online/ehd-54.php & https://elgoles.pro/games/ga31 & https://fsl-stream.lu/tudn & https://adisports.xyz/gc85/ch31 & https://p2pstreams.tv/totalsportek-feed-1 & https://alexsportz.online/HD/spe-54.php & https://fsl-stream.lu/btspp1 & https://fsl-stream.lu/ss-pl & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-31.php & https://anchorlot.com/sport-soccergames1.php & https://weakspell.org/soccer-streams/uefa-europa-league/toulouse-vs-liverpool/132177 & https://onlive.sx/26

& https://v2.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11608624 & https://totalsportek.pro/game/toulouse-vs-liverpool/19034 (multiple links)

& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/t%D0%BEul%D0%BEus%D0%B5_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_166357850 (multiple links)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8204 on: November 9, 2023, 05:29:17 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8205 on: November 12, 2023, 12:40:15 pm »
.
Liverpool vs Brentford : League Match 12 : Sunday 12th November - a 2pm kick off





Liverpool vs Brentford is NOT on Live TV in the UK - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool vs Brentford is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4667954/liverpool-vs-brentford


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/liverpool-brentford-live-stream/1257131 & https://vipleague.im/football/liverpool-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://streambtw.com/embed/ch4.php & https://nizarstream.com/stream/23692 & https://p2pstreams.tv/totalsportek-feed-1 & https://gamerarcades.com/view/nov12/s2 & https://fastreams.com/ts-live-1 & https://enjoyhd.online/ehd-4.php & https://elgoles.pro/games/ga21 & https://anchorlot.com/soccergames1.php & https://adisports.xyz/gc85/ch21 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch6.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-21.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-156.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-414.php & https://fsl-stream.lu/supersportpl & https://fsl-stream.lu/sky-sport-1-nz & https://fsl-stream.lu/astro-supersport-3 & https://hesgoal1.com/event/1257131/liverpool-brentford

& https://totalsportek.pro/game/liverpool-vs-brentford/19241 & https://weakspell.org/soccer-streams/premier-league/liverpool-vs-brentford/136759 (multiple links)

& https://soccer.sportshub.stream/event/l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_167308325 (multiple links)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8206 on: November 12, 2023, 01:51:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November  5, 2023, 04:27:18 pm
Is your ad blocker working okay? 'uBlock Origin' - free on the Chrome store-  does a fine job blocking out many pop-ups and adverts.
That did it, thanks
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8207 on: November 12, 2023, 02:12:13 pm »
None of these streams working without buffering mate.  :D
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8208 on: November 12, 2023, 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 12, 2023, 02:12:13 pm
None of these streams working without buffering mate.  :D

Sorry mate - I'm not much help today - my internet is playing up; really slow and everything is loading up incredibly slowly; even this page and other text-based pages... ;D

https://vipleague.im/football/liverpool-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 is usually decent for a lower bit rate - yet stable stream.  :wave

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8209 on: November 12, 2023, 03:03:42 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8210 on: November 12, 2023, 03:14:02 pm »
Anyone found one that isn't stopping every 30 secs?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8211 on: November 12, 2023, 03:32:16 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8212 on: November 25, 2023, 11:18:36 am »
.
Manchester Cheats vs Liverpool : League Match 13 : Saturday 25th November - a 12.30pm kick off





Manchester Cheats vs Liverpool is live on TV in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Manchester Cheats vs Liverpool is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4667963/manchester-city-vs-liverpool


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/manchester-city-liverpool-live-stream/1265532 & https://vipleague.im/football/manchester-city-vs-liverpool-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://nizarstream.com/stream/23872 & https://techclips.net/2023/s2 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://247ovo.com/soccer1.html & https://freesportstime.com/total/soccer1.php & https://buzter.xyz/manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://p2pstreams.net/hd-stream-3 & https://eplwebcast.com/live-stream-3 & https://p2pstreams.net/hd-stream-3 & https://papa4k.online/manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch5.php & https://backfirstwo.com/total/5.php & https://elgoles.pro/games/ga10 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-10.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-155.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-130.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-91.php & https://masterpro.club/manchester-city-vs-liverpool & https://en.fsl-stream.lu/astro-supersport-3 & https://en.fsl-stream.lu/skypl-sd

& https://v3.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11352373 & https://www.totalsportk.org/soccer/manchester-city-liverpool/1265532 (multiple links)

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_171143700 (lots)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8213 on: November 25, 2023, 12:23:54 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8214 on: November 25, 2023, 12:36:17 pm »
As always, any good one without the insufferable Sky?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8215 on: November 25, 2023, 01:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on November 25, 2023, 12:36:17 pm
As always, any good one without the insufferable Sky?

Did you  get sorted?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8216 on: November 30, 2023, 05:23:23 pm »
.
Liverpool vs LASK : Europa League - Group Stage, Match 5 : Thursday 30th November, 2023 - an 8pm kick off.





Liverpool vs LASK is live on TV in the UK on TNT Sports 1 - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

If you're with Virgin Media (in UK or Ireland; account required) - you can watch the match on https://virgintvgo.virginmedia.com (UK) or www.virginmediatelevision.ie (Ireland)

Toulouse vs LASK is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4786534/liverpool-vs-lask-linz


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/liverpool-lask-linz-live-stream/1269834 & https://vipleague.im/football/liverpool-vs-lask-linz-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://p2pstreams.net/hd-stream-3 & https://nizarstream.com/stream/24024 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-31.php & https://fsl-stream.im/ss-pl & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch1.php & https://backfirstwo.com/total/1.php & https://enjoyhd.online/hd-1.php & https://buzter.xyz/liverpool-vs-lask & https://pawastreams.info/liverpool-vs-lask/65858 & https://eplwebcast.com/live-stream-3 & https://papa4k.online/liverpool-vs-lask & https://tntsportss.xyz/TOT007/1.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-4.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-414.php & https://fsl-stream.im/tudn & https://fsl-stream.im/arenasport-3-rs & https://fsl-stream.im/btspp1

& https://totalsportek.pro/game/liverpool-vs-lask-linz/19953 & https://v3.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11608690 (multiple links)

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_l%D0%B0sk_172729820 (multiple links & multiple languages)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8217 on: November 30, 2023, 05:39:35 pm »
I think it's on Virgin Media Player too.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8218 on: November 30, 2023, 06:10:01 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 30, 2023, 05:39:35 pm
I think it's on Virgin Media Player too.

Nice one - have added it to the above match info, mate  :thumbup
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8219 on: November 30, 2023, 08:00:39 pm »
Thanks Jason. I've been using your posts for years to get streams and only recently registered to finally be able to say thanks for your consistent efforts mate!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8220 on: November 30, 2023, 08:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on November 30, 2023, 08:00:39 pm
Thanks Jason. I've been using your posts for years to get streams and only recently registered to finally be able to say thanks for your consistent efforts mate!

Hope they are working well mate - and thanks for the kind words  :wave
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8221 on: November 30, 2023, 08:57:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on November 30, 2023, 08:53:01 pm
Hope they are working well mate - and thanks for the kind words  :wave
With the quantity that you post there are always those that work well. I'm one of those who benefits of your great work too. Thanks, mate! :wave
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8222 on: November 30, 2023, 10:55:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 30, 2023, 08:57:40 pm
With the quantity that you post there are always those that work well. I'm one of those who benefits of your great work too. Thanks, mate! :wave

;D Cheers mate :thumbup


I usually try to include a few streams links with various language commentators - and also some links with lower bitrates (for older devices / slower internet speeds etc)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8223 on: December 1, 2023, 05:25:44 am »
Quote from: oojason on November 30, 2023, 10:55:46 pm
;D Cheers mate :thumbup


I usually try to include a few streams links with various language commentators - and also some links with lower bitrates (for older devices / slower internet speeds etc)
Thanks for the comprehensive list of options to watch the match. Especially the lower bitrates or slower internet speed. I love to watch the match and other highlights also. Please keep sharing more useful sites for all of us to watch the live match and highlights.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Does anyone know if it's possible to buy an overseas subscription service to something that has most/all PL matches? With streaming and VPN tools surely it'd be possible to pay for a HD stream only subscription that gets access to the games that we don't get here?

Edit: I've given FuboTV in Canada a go, about £12/month for all PL football, required a VPN and a Canadian postcode (google maps) and it only seems to be available in 720p for some reason, presumably because I'm using a browser, but so far it looks a hell of a lot more reliable than the usual streams.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 12:58:57 pm »
.
Liverpool vs Fulham : League Match 14 : Sunday 3rd December - a 2pm kick off





Liverpool vs Fulham is NOT live on TV in the UK - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool vs Fulham is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4667973/liverpool-vs-fulham


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/liverpool-fulham-live-stream/1274306 & https://vipleague.im/football/liverpool-vs-fulham-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/7 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch3.php & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://nizarstream.com/stream/24112 & https://anchorlot.com/singerintine-kosteringlive2.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-22.php & https://pawastreams.info/liverpool-vs-fulham/66046 & https://gameshdlive.net/chat/ch10.phphttps://groundedtechs.com/s-4d3 & https://alexsportz.online/HD/spe-34.php & https://elgoles.pro/total/t22 & https://eplwebcast.com/live-stream-7 & https://adisports.xyz/gc85/ch22 & https://freetvsports.com/337-2 & https://papa4k.online/liverpool-vs-fulham & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-157.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-61.php & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-123.php & https://fsl-stream.im/supersportpl & https://fsl-stream.im/sky-sport-1-nz & https://fsl-stream.im/astro-supersport1

& https://totalsportek.pro/game/liverpool-vs-fulham/14625 & https://v4.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11352404 (multiple links)

& https://reddit2.sportshub.stream/event/l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_fulh%D0%B0m_173595845 (multiple links & languages)



Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)



Liverpool FC's Fixtures for the 2023/24 Season - www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023 & www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf/fixtures

A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 01:59:29 pm »
Thanks Jason.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 02:05:29 pm »
Anyone got a working stream?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8228 on: Today at 02:05:56 pm »
any working streams guys?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8229 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
This one is working for me
https://streambtw.com/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8230 on: Today at 02:08:20 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8231 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8232 on: Today at 02:18:17 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 02:07:28 pm
This one is working for me
https://streambtw.com/

buffering like crazy. This the case for everyone else?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8233 on: Today at 02:18:37 pm »
Can't find anything decent today.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8234 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 02:18:17 pm
buffering like crazy. This the case for everyone else?

Worked for five minutes now freezing every few minutes.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8235 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
Bad day for streams.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8236 on: Today at 02:26:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:26:18 pm
Bad day for streams.

Absolutely dreadful all round.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8237 on: Today at 02:30:39 pm »
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 02:18:17 pm
buffering like crazy. This the case for everyone else?

No issues for me 🤞🏻
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8238 on: Today at 02:31:27 pm »
Anyone know of anywhere you can download the match in full as a torrent file after the event? Think I'm just going to try to avoid the result at this stage - the streams are shite today.

Used to use Rojadirecta but it doesn't seem to be working at the moment.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #8239 on: Today at 02:32:18 pm »
Not to worry. We can all watch the beautiful football being served up by West Ham and Palace on the telly.

The broadcast rules for the EPL in the UK are an absolute mess.
