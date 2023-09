Going to miss the game today as i'm working/commuting.



Is there any way I can watch straight after full-time without seeing the score? Any tips?



You can try here: https://soccercatch.com/ (you'll probably need to get past a million pop-up ads first, though)Jason usually posts some full match links on the audio/video thread, but you'll see spoilers there (on the thread, not the links). You can have a look at that thread to check the links for our previous games and try those same sites after this one.