« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?  (Read 2216425 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7880 on: March 11, 2023, 12:12:55 pm »
Thanks oojason!  :champ

It's a bit late in the day but does anyone know if it's possible to subscribe to BT Sports for a limited time at a reasonable amount?  We have a Sky subscription and Freeview (UK based) if that helps narrow it down.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7881 on: March 11, 2023, 12:16:14 pm »

^ thanks mate.

BT Sport do a monthly pass thing here - https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass (I heard Virgin do a similar deal - a little cheaper - if an option?)

(If you get onto an operator it may be worth trying to negotiate or se if there are other short-terms deals etc - though it will be cutting it a little fine if for today mate ;D)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7882 on: March 11, 2023, 12:20:15 pm »
Quote from: oojason on March 11, 2023, 12:16:14 pm
^ thanks mate.

BT Sport do a monthly pass thing here - https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass (I heard Virgin do a similar deal - a little cheaper - if an option?)

(If you get onto an operator it may be worth trying to negotiate or se if there are other short-terms deals etc - though it will be cutting it a little fine if for today mate ;D)
Thanks.  As you say, a bit late for today.  One to look into for a run where we're on BT a few times in a month.

I'll make use of your links again today!
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,056
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7883 on: March 11, 2023, 12:20:21 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 11, 2023, 12:12:55 pm
Thanks oojason!  :champ

It's a bit late in the day but does anyone know if it's possible to subscribe to BT Sports for a limited time at a reasonable amount?  We have a Sky subscription and Freeview (UK based) if that helps narrow it down.
I'm not sure it is. We've just moved house and had Sky installed (previously Virgin) and I'd decided against Sky Sports - then got a great engineer discount for 18 months (Sports and a multiroom about half price), but he said they can't discount BT (presumably, unless BT are running a discount scheme). Also said engineer discount is generally better than a call centre discount, fwiw.
« Last Edit: March 11, 2023, 12:22:43 pm by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,056
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7884 on: March 11, 2023, 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: capt k on March 11, 2023, 11:49:23 am
https://www.soccerstreams.football/news/03-11/afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool/
Obviously not started yet, but this stream is rock solid. So, please don't all use it. ;)
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,056
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7885 on: March 11, 2023, 12:25:11 pm »
Quote from: redmark on March 11, 2023, 12:20:21 pm
I'm not sure it is. We've just moved house and had Sky installed (previously Virgin) and I'd decided against Sky Sports - then got a great engineer discount for 18 months (Sports and a multiroom about half price), but he said they can't discount BT (presumably, unless BT are running a discount scheme). Also said engineer discount is generally better than a call centre discount, fwiw.


https://www.moneysupermarket.com/broadband/providers/bt-broadband/bt-sport/#:~:text=The%20cheapest%20way%20to%20get%20BT%20Sport%20right,Plusnet%20broadband%2C%20which%20offers%20it%20at%20a%20discount.

The cheapest way to get BT Sport depends on what youre looking for. You may want to get it as a standalone service, or pay for it as part of a broadband and TV package.

The easiest and most flexible way of getting BT Sport right now is to sign up to the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

For £25 a month, you get access to all live and on-demand BT Sport channels, which you can watch via the BT Sport app or the web player. And if you have certain devices, such as an Apple TV or Chromecast, you can cast it to your TV screen. Its a contract-free subscription that you can cancel whenever you want, and you dont have to be a BT broadband customer to get it.

If youre a Plusnet broadband customer, you can add BT Sport to your plan for a discounted price of £17.15 a month.

Similarly, EE mobile customers can claim BT Sport as a Smart Benefit with certain EE mobile deals.

However, if you prefer to have your BT Sport channels directly accessible from your TV box, youll need a traditional pay TV package.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7886 on: March 11, 2023, 12:50:18 pm »
Any other streams?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,634
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7887 on: March 11, 2023, 01:20:31 pm »
anyone on IPTV

USA Network is rock solid
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 07:07:29 pm »
.
Real Madrid vs Liverpool - 8pm kick off.


The match is live on BT Sport 1 in the UK - www.live-footballontv.com

TV channels showing the match live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4516576/real-madrid-vs-liverpool

Radio-wise; the match is on BBC Radio 5 Live: www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/live:bbc_radio_five_live & www.radioplayer.co.uk & https://uk.radio.net/s/bbcradio5live


Streams: http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?31 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?61 & http://bosscast.net/ch_h.php?66 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html & https://olympicology.com/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://www.soccerstreams.football/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://1stream.soccer/soccer/real-madrid-liverpool-live-stream/1065747 & https://netcomsports.com/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://sportschamp.fun/fun1.php & https://sportekz.com/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://hesgoals.top/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://footybite.to/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool & https://elixx.xyz/partizan.html

& https://sportshub.stream/event/r%D0%B5%D0%B0l_m%D0%B0dr%D1%96d_l%D1%96v%D0%B5r%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%BEl_118941361 (multiple links)



60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me   www.atdhe.us

« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:41 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,596
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm »
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 07:56:49 pm
https://www.soccerstreams.football/news/03-15/real-madrid-vs-liverpool/

Am i doing something wrong here as this doesn't even open/start playing for me?
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 08:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:10:18 pm
Am i doing something wrong here as this doesn't even open/start playing for me?

Malware alert for me
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,479
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 08:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:12:16 pm
Malware alert for me

Probably the adverts on the site triggering the malware alert - certain antiviruses etc are a little sensitive on this. It works okay for me.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,499
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7895 on: Today at 09:06:21 pm »
Has anyone got anything that doesn't require me to close adverts like I'm in a shit low rent version of minority report?
Logged
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,499
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7896 on: Today at 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:06:21 pm
Has anyone got anything that doesn't require me to close adverts like I'm in a shit low rent version of minority report?

https://gs.freestreams-live1.tv/btspp1/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 