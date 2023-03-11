I'm not sure it is. We've just moved house and had Sky installed (previously Virgin) and I'd decided against Sky Sports - then got a great engineer discount for 18 months (Sports and a multiroom about half price), but he said they can't discount BT (presumably, unless BT are running a discount scheme). Also said engineer discount is generally better than a call centre discount, fwiw.





The cheapest way to get BT Sport depends on what youre looking for. You may want to get it as a standalone service, or pay for it as part of a broadband and TV package.The easiest and most flexible way of getting BT Sport right now is to sign up to the BT Sport Monthly Pass.For £25 a month, you get access to all live and on-demand BT Sport channels, which you can watch via the BT Sport app or the web player. And if you have certain devices, such as an Apple TV or Chromecast, you can cast it to your TV screen. Its a contract-free subscription that you can cancel whenever you want, and you dont have to be a BT broadband customer to get it.If youre a Plusnet broadband customer, you can add BT Sport to your plan for a discounted price of £17.15 a month.Similarly, EE mobile customers can claim BT Sport as a Smart Benefit with certain EE mobile deals.However, if you prefer to have your BT Sport channels directly accessible from your TV box, youll need a traditional pay TV package.