Thanks oojason!



It's a bit late in the day but does anyone know if it's possible to subscribe to BT Sports for a limited time at a reasonable amount? We have a Sky subscription and Freeview (UK based) if that helps narrow it down.



I'm not sure it is. We've just moved house and had Sky installed (previously Virgin) and I'd decided against Sky Sports - then got a great engineer discount for 18 months (Sports and a multiroom about half price), but he said they can't discount BT (presumably, unless BT are running a discount scheme). Also said engineer discount is generally better than a call centre discount, fwiw.