Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Thanks oojason!  :champ

It's a bit late in the day but does anyone know if it's possible to subscribe to BT Sports for a limited time at a reasonable amount?  We have a Sky subscription and Freeview (UK based) if that helps narrow it down.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
^ thanks mate.

BT Sport do a monthly pass thing here - https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass (I heard Virgin do a similar deal - a little cheaper - if an option?)

(If you get onto an operator it may be worth trying to negotiate or se if there are other short-terms deals etc - though it will be cutting it a little fine if for today mate ;D)
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:16:14 pm
^ thanks mate.

BT Sport do a monthly pass thing here - https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass (I heard Virgin do a similar deal - a little cheaper - if an option?)

(If you get onto an operator it may be worth trying to negotiate or se if there are other short-terms deals etc - though it will be cutting it a little fine if for today mate ;D)
Thanks.  As you say, a bit late for today.  One to look into for a run where we're on BT a few times in a month.

I'll make use of your links again today!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:12:55 pm
Thanks oojason!  :champ

It's a bit late in the day but does anyone know if it's possible to subscribe to BT Sports for a limited time at a reasonable amount?  We have a Sky subscription and Freeview (UK based) if that helps narrow it down.
I'm not sure it is. We've just moved house and had Sky installed (previously Virgin) and I'd decided against Sky Sports - then got a great engineer discount for 18 months (Sports and a multiroom about half price), but he said they can't discount BT (presumably, unless BT are running a discount scheme). Also said engineer discount is generally better than a call centre discount, fwiw.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:49:23 am
https://www.soccerstreams.football/news/03-11/afc-bournemouth-vs-liverpool/
Obviously not started yet, but this stream is rock solid. So, please don't all use it. ;)
