Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7760 on: January 14, 2023, 02:31:25 pm »
« Last Edit: January 14, 2023, 02:59:41 pm by oojason »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7761 on: January 14, 2023, 02:34:13 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7762 on: January 14, 2023, 02:37:36 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7763 on: January 14, 2023, 02:40:26 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7764 on: January 14, 2023, 03:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on January 14, 2023, 02:40:26 pm
Second one is good, hopefully it'll change to the Liverpool game at some point
Unfortunately its the hairy handed creep and his troglodyte mate on pre match 
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7765 on: January 14, 2023, 03:02:14 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7766 on: January 14, 2023, 03:02:42 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7767 on: January 14, 2023, 03:03:49 pm »
What am I missing? I cant get any of them to work!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7768 on: January 14, 2023, 03:19:34 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7769 on: January 14, 2023, 03:26:05 pm »
Why was this easier 10 years ago all shite  :'(
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7770 on: January 14, 2023, 03:26:57 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7771 on: January 14, 2023, 03:31:46 pm »
I'll never understand the 3pm blackout still existing. Back in the 80s, yeah, I get it to an extent, less other distractions on a Saturday so you might have gone to watch Tranmere or what have you if Liverpool were away.

Today you just get frustrated Liverpool fans willing to pay to watch the game at 3pm on telly or online and if they can't get streams to work, it's not like I'm going to go watch Tranmere, I have a million and one other distractions right in my home. It's easier than ever for the next generation not to pick up the football bug and locking teams from being able to be viewed at 3pm on a Saturday doesn't help.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7772 on: January 14, 2023, 04:14:24 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 14, 2023, 02:27:58 pm
A lot of my go-to sites aren't working at all. Some are just gone
You're the lucky one. I've actually got a stream.  :no
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7773 on: January 14, 2023, 04:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2023, 04:14:24 pm
You're the lucky one. I've actually got a stream.  :no

First time all season I've had a perfect stream, all for this shit.

Switched off, I'm done, really not good for my mental health.

Fuck football.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7774 on: January 14, 2023, 04:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 14, 2023, 04:14:24 pm
You're the lucky one. I've actually got a stream.  :no

Mods should ban anybody found providing a working stream right now
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7775 on: January 14, 2023, 04:54:51 pm »
Pretty much every game is streamed on twitter. Just search Liverpool (or any other team you want to watch) live and scroll till a video is already playing. Usually a minute or sometimes two behind. Some get taken down but usually find another within a couple of mins.
Don't need to click on any dodgy links or have vpns.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7776 on: January 14, 2023, 05:01:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 14, 2023, 04:46:05 pm
Mods should ban anybody found providing a working stream right now

Im think of squealing on my local for showing it illegally.  :-[
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7777 on: January 14, 2023, 05:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Dumbstar on January 14, 2023, 05:01:09 pm
Im think of squealing on my local for showing it illegally.  :-[

  ;D
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7778 on: January 17, 2023, 07:09:44 pm »
« Last Edit: January 17, 2023, 07:32:08 pm by oojason »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7779 on: January 17, 2023, 07:37:27 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7780 on: January 21, 2023, 11:38:56 am »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7781 on: January 21, 2023, 11:48:27 am »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7782 on: January 21, 2023, 11:58:26 am »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7783 on: January 28, 2023, 02:56:42 pm »
Does anyone know anything about Bing Sports.

My son got it on his phone after a mate had told him about it at school. He's managed to get any game on it this week. Totally free & e hasn't had to make an account or anything.

Anyone know anything about it?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7784 on: January 29, 2023, 12:55:18 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7785 on: January 29, 2023, 01:28:32 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7786 on: January 29, 2023, 02:40:42 pm »
anyone else's audio dropping out? is it a stream thing or an ITV thing?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7787 on: Today at 01:37:11 pm »
Anyone got anything for today please. I'm part of the Comms team for today so any help with a stream appreciated
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7788 on: Today at 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:37:11 pm
Anyone got anything for today please. I'm part of the Comms team for today so any help with a stream appreciated

I may do mine off the radio today.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7789 on: Today at 02:42:34 pm »

^ Hopefully these may be of use use for the Wolves game...

https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html & https://elixx.xyz/aves.html & https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/premier-league/wolverhampton-vs-liverpool/103807 & https://fs.freestreams-live1.tv/espn-p4/ & https://fs.freestreams-live1.tv/astro-supersport1/ & https://techclips.net/5236/s7/ & https://hesgoals.top/news/6-wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool/


plus a list of stream links here - https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz/event/10385454 & https://www.soccerstreams.football/Wolverhampton-Wanderers-VS-Liverpool/3803 & https://footysaga.com/broadcasts/95376/wolverhampton-liverpool-england-premier-league


Also decent - https://ss.soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : https://hesgoals.top : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.soccerstreams100.io : https://reddit.redditsoccerstreams.xyz : https://elixx.xyz : www.hesgoaltv.me : www.tv-hesgoal.com : www.hesgoal.name : www.goatd.me  www.atdhe.us

60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)


TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4355084/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-liverpool

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 02:43:28 pm »
https://sportschamp.fun/troc123.php

Had the Arsenal game and I'm hoping our game  is next. Stream is good so far.

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?199

This has ours but haven't seen what quality is like.

https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?555

Looks good so far.





Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 02:52:04 pm »
