I'll never understand the 3pm blackout still existing. Back in the 80s, yeah, I get it to an extent, less other distractions on a Saturday so you might have gone to watch Tranmere or what have you if Liverpool were away.



Today you just get frustrated Liverpool fans willing to pay to watch the game at 3pm on telly or online and if they can't get streams to work, it's not like I'm going to go watch Tranmere, I have a million and one other distractions right in my home. It's easier than ever for the next generation not to pick up the football bug and locking teams from being able to be viewed at 3pm on a Saturday doesn't help.