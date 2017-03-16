« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?  (Read 2149584 times)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7680 on: December 11, 2022, 01:30:30 pm »
Is LFC Tv the only place to watch todays game?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7681 on: December 11, 2022, 01:35:05 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7682 on: December 11, 2022, 01:43:50 pm »
Ha, one of my streaming websites is no longer operating and has this message on the homepage:

Quote
This domain name has been seized by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) pursuant to a warrant issued by the United States District Court for the District of Maryland under the authority of, inter alia, Title 18, United States Code, Section 2323.

It is unlawful to reproduce or distribute copyrighted material including movies, music, software, or games without authorization.

Individuals who do so risk criminal prosecution under Title 18, United states code, Section 2319. First time offenders convicted of a criminal felony copyright violation face up to five years in prison, fines, restitution, and forfeiture.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7683 on: December 11, 2022, 01:45:28 pm »
Same here ^^^
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7684 on: December 11, 2022, 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2022, 01:43:50 pm
Ha, one of my streaming websites is no longer operating and has this message on the homepage:

and another 3/4 sites will soon pop up after to replace it - and so the cycle continues...
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7685 on: December 11, 2022, 01:46:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2022, 01:43:50 pm
Ha, one of my streaming websites is no longer operating and has this message on the homepage:


Phew glad it isn't just me then, hope they can get it back online at some point

mk.freestreams-live1.com/football-streamz5/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7686 on: December 11, 2022, 01:52:43 pm »
Is the lfc tv channel showing the match or is it online sub only? My stream is showing Gerrards goals!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7687 on: December 11, 2022, 01:54:43 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7688 on: December 11, 2022, 01:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December 11, 2022, 01:52:43 pm
Is the lfc tv channel showing the match or is it online sub only? My stream is showing Gerrards goals!
Same here
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7689 on: December 11, 2022, 01:57:33 pm »
I've had to log in via the official on my tablet, all streams I've found on TV seem to be showing that Gerrard thing.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7690 on: December 11, 2022, 01:58:02 pm »
Anyone able to post an iPhone friendly link please???
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7691 on: December 11, 2022, 02:05:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 11, 2022, 01:58:02 pm
Anyone able to post an iPhone friendly link please???

Same.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7692 on: December 11, 2022, 02:08:00 pm »
Any links to this game?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7693 on: December 11, 2022, 02:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December 11, 2022, 01:52:43 pm
Is the lfc tv channel showing the match or is it online sub only? My stream is showing Gerrards goals!

Same here
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7694 on: December 11, 2022, 02:08:20 pm »
Only one I've got going so far, French commentary: https://gameshdlive.xyz/hd/ch5.php?sport=soccer
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7695 on: December 11, 2022, 02:10:12 pm »
It is on Flow sports 1 if any one has IPTV
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7696 on: December 11, 2022, 02:10:57 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7697 on: December 11, 2022, 02:11:54 pm »
My stream is somewhat behind

Kuyt and Gerrard are playing
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7698 on: December 11, 2022, 02:14:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2022, 02:08:20 pm
Only one I've got going so far, French commentary: https://gameshdlive.xyz/hd/ch5.php?sport=soccer
Never loaded for me

This works so far fifaworldcup.icu/101/s16.php?sport=soccer but buffers
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7699 on: December 11, 2022, 02:15:08 pm »
Also on super sport premier league on my iptv.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7700 on: December 11, 2022, 02:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Incognito on December 11, 2022, 02:14:23 pm
Never loaded for me

This works so far fifaworldcup.icu/101/s16.php?sport=soccer but buffers

The other one works now, bit faster and stable
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7701 on: December 11, 2022, 02:30:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 11, 2022, 02:08:20 pm
Only one I've got going so far, French commentary: https://gameshdlive.xyz/hd/ch5.php?sport=soccer

I think the commentary is Albanian :P

It's definitely not French anyway.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7702 on: December 11, 2022, 02:35:09 pm »
https://xxxxx.to/fb_1

Got this half-working, maybe you'll guys have better luck.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7703 on: December 11, 2022, 02:35:54 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7704 on: December 11, 2022, 02:41:25 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7705 on: December 11, 2022, 03:30:28 pm »
Quote from: quirkovski on December 11, 2022, 02:15:08 pm
Also on super sport premier league on my iptv.
typically that channel just doesnt play! Eventually found a supersport maximo channel showing it.

Also saw a message on lfctv that they are not showing the match due to rights restrictions. Guessing that the IPTV feed is from outside UK
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7706 on: December 11, 2022, 04:06:35 pm »
I got it on LFCTVGO in the end as that link above kept taking me to dodgy porn sites 😂 sign up for the monthly subscription (LFCTVGO not the porn) put in the free month sub code and it will cover the next game as well.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7707 on: December 11, 2022, 10:45:24 pm »
https://torrentfreak.com/u-s-govt-seizes-domains-of-popular-sports-streaming-piracy-sites-221210/.
I've already seen another version of hesgoal up.Hopefully get more up and running for the new season and the darts worlds coming up.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7708 on: December 11, 2022, 11:38:45 pm »

^ Aye, there is already a couple of variations of that site out there - and a few more will be available soon...

The 60+ streams sites listed in the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

...was updated earlier today (it is usually updated once a month) ;D
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7709 on: December 16, 2022, 02:58:45 pm »
.
Just some TV info & a few stream links for today's match vs AC Milan (as it is in the middle of World Cup - and stream links may be difficult to find for this mid-season friendly)...





Liverpool vs AC Milan is live on UK TV on... LFC TV and LFCTV Go - www.live-footballontv.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv (LFC TV channel listings)

Liverpool vs AC Milan is being shown live on TV channels across the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4522782/liverpool-vs-milan

RAWK's 'LFC Squad - World Cup Break' thread for the AC Milan match: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353269.msg18632847#msg18632847


60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


^ Also - www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : https://freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://worldcup.soccerstreams.net : https://totalsportek.pro : www.daddylive.pro : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.redditsoccerstreams.app : https://ovopremium.com : https://nizarstream.com : https://ww1.pawastreams.live : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://elixx.xyz : www.goatd.me : http://motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule

& https://worldcup.hesgoal.pro & https://techclips.net/50225/s2 & https://worldcup.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-milan-live-stream/1017379
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7710 on: December 16, 2022, 03:27:50 pm »
Does anyone have a link which isn't LFCTV?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7711 on: December 16, 2022, 03:28:06 pm »
LFC TV says that the match will be telecast delayed outside UK due to rights, would be great if someone can share a stream that starts on time please
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7712 on: December 16, 2022, 03:30:51 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7713 on: December 16, 2022, 03:39:43 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7714 on: December 16, 2022, 03:54:53 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
« Reply #7715 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm »
Anyone got an LFCTV stream for the youth game kicking off at 2pm?
