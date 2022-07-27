Sure I saw an offer for the Strasbourg game on youtube for 99p, but can't find it now. Can someone post the link if it's still on please? Thanks



I could very well be wrong - but unless that was through an official LFC or Strasbourg site/channel... that sounds like a scam, mate.Much like the number of youtube videos online right now claiming to be showing the match live... most are bullshit. Some may even show the first few minutes, yet only a couple of videos likely will show the whole game (and evade being taken down).