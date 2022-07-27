« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 27, 2022, 03:33:15 pm
.
Liverpool vs RB Salzburg : Wednesday 27th July - a 7pm kick off : Pre-Season Friendly...


The match is live on UK TV on LFCTV and LFCTV GO : www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4360150/salzburg-vs-liverpool


RAWK's 'Pre-Season Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18431501#msg18431501


Streams:-

Spoiler
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/salzburg-vs-liverpool/73975
https://myoplay.club/oplive/?
http://givemenbastreams.com/nba/76ers-live-stream?
http://motornews.live/novo/bite/liverpool-s5/
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/footy/liverpool27/
https://techoreels.com/30223/s4/
https://techstribes.com/1jul27/?sport=soccer
http://streamers.watch/c/football/friendly-match/27-07-2022/rb-salzburg-vs-liverpool/1/ (multiple links)
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-124.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-6.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-74.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-134.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-141.php
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv5
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/epl/
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/liverpool-stream
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/astro-supersport-2
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd3.htm
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-3
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-4
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-red-bull-salzburg-vs-liverpool-live-5
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-red-bull-salzburg-vs-liverpool-live-7
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
https://elixx.xyz/porto.html
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/salzburg-liverpool-live-stream/895539 (multiple links)
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/salzburg-vs-liverpool/895539 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10411935 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/salzburg-vs-liverpool/20807/ (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

60+ stream sites... in the RAWK 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)



www.redbullsalzburg.at/de/2022-2023/spielplan/testspiel-fc-red-bull-salzburg-vs-liverpool-fc (official Salzburg website)

^ German commentary

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 27, 2022, 05:34:34 pm
RB Salzburg also are running a live stream on the youtube page. Should be pretty stable!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 27, 2022, 06:56:21 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 27, 2022, 07:02:28 pm
LFC TV stream (so English commentary, of course). Need to click to unmute
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd2.htm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 27, 2022, 07:11:57 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 28, 2022, 02:58:21 pm
.




Watching Liverpool for the 2022/23 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)



A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams - appear 30 minutes before kick off)




For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

Liverpool Season 2022/23 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 30, 2022, 01:33:35 pm
.



Saturday 30th July, a 5pm kick off - at Leicester's King Power stadium (Wembley is being used for the Womens Euro 2022 Final)...



The match is live in the UK on... ITV and ITV Hub : www.live-footballontv.com

The match is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4378094/liverpool-vs-manchester-city


Streams will appear here in the spoiler tag below (likely around 45 minutes before kick off)...

Spoiler
http://1stream.top/soccer/MjQxMTUyNTgy
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/liverpool-vs-manchester-city/74129/
http://givemenbastreams.com/nba/liverpool-live-stream
http://motornews.live/novo/total/Liverpool-s2
http://bongstreams.com/events/soccer/liverpool-vs-manchester-city
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/totalsports/liverpool30
https://uhdstreams.club/chat/ch1.php
http://streamers.watch/c/football/england-fa-community-shield/30-07-2022/liverpool-vs-manchester-city/1 (multiple links)
http://www.ovostreams.com/events/2022/liverpool-vs-manchester-city-s1
https://www.pawastreams.live/liverpool-vs-manchester-city-2/13785
https://nizarstream.com/stream/13878
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-61.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-350.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-126.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-414.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-49.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-81.php
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/epl
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/itv
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/epl-22
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/bein-sports-en
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/astro-supersport-4
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/sport-tv2-portugal
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd2.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sport-tv-2.htm
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-manchester-city-live-1
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-manchester-city-live-2
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-manchester-city-live-10
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-manchester-city-live-11
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
https://elixx.xyz/benfica.html
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-manchester-city-live-stream/896478 (multiple links)
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/liverpool-vs-manchester-city/896478 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10338251 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/liverpool-vs-manchester-city/20897/ (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

60+ stream sites... in the RAWK 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 30, 2022, 04:54:25 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 30, 2022, 04:58:57 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 30, 2022, 05:30:08 pm
Any iphone stream
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 11:18:20 am
Sure I saw an offer for the Strasbourg game on youtube for 99p, but can't find it now. Can someone post the link if it's still on please? Thanks
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 11:52:43 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on July 31, 2022, 11:18:20 am
Sure I saw an offer for the Strasbourg game on youtube for 99p, but can't find it now. Can someone post the link if it's still on please? Thanks

I could very well be wrong - but unless that was through an official LFC or Strasbourg site/channel... that sounds like a scam, mate.

Much like the number of youtube videos online right now claiming to be showing the match live... most are bullshit. Some may even show the first few minutes, yet only a couple of videos likely will show the whole game (and evade being taken down).
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 11:55:35 am
Never mind :) Listed on Sky etc just not on website for LFCTV
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 12:05:52 pm
.
Liverpool vs Strasbourg : Sunday 31st July - a 7.30pm kick off : Pre-Season Friendly...


The match is live on UK TV on LFCTV and LFCTV GO : www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4367959/liverpool-vs-strasbourg


RAWK's 'Pre-Season Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18436018#msg18436018


Streams:-

Spoiler
http://1stream.top/soccer/MjQxMzA1OTEy
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/liverpool-vs-strasbourg/74198
https://myoplay.club/oplay/?
https://techoreels.com/30227/s6
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/footy/liverp31
https://uhdstreams.club/hd/ch4.php
http://streamers.watch/c/football/friendly-match/31-07-2022/liverpool-vs-strasbourg/1 (multiple links)
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-125.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-11.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-49.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-81.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-150.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-143.php
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv4/
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/astro-supersport-3
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/liverpool-stream
http://yg.freestreams-live1.com/sport-tv-portugal0
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sport-tv-1.htm
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-3
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-4
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-rc-strasbourg-alsace-live-2
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-vs-rc-strasbourg-alsace-live-6
https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html
https://elixx.xyz/porto.html
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-strasbourg-live-stream/897048 (multiple links)
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/liverpool-vs-strasbourg/897048 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10514275 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/liverpool-vs-strasbourg/20981 (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

60+ stream sites... in the RAWK 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 12:54:41 pm
Quote from: oojason on July 31, 2022, 11:52:43 am
I could very well be wrong - but unless that was through an official LFC or Strasbourg site/channel... that sounds like a scam, mate.

Much like the number of youtube videos online right now claiming to be showing the match live... most are bullshit. Some may even show the first few minutes, yet only a couple of videos likely will show the whole game (and evade being taken down).

I thought it was through the club at the time but that seems unlikely now so you're prob right. Never mind, I am sure there'll be streams later I can watch it on. Thanks v much
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 02:21:04 pm
It was this
https://fb.me/e/2Lv9mCzsy
But not available in this country ::)
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 07:39:24 pm
any streams?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 07:39:52 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 31, 2022, 07:43:39 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 10:49:42 am
.




Watching Liverpool for the 2022/23 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool



A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams - appear 30 minutes before kick off)





For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf

Liverpool Season 2022/23 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

