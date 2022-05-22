« previous next »
Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 22, 2022, 05:26:49 pm
@Yvanicuzz

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 22, 2022, 05:28:46 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 22, 2022, 05:51:30 pm
link for City game?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 22, 2022, 06:05:11 pm
Is there anywhere we can watch the Liverpool aftermatch rather than inbred mancs?
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 22, 2022, 06:22:02 pm
if anyone is looking for a stream still alive at anfield, this is still working for me

https://tv.puresoul.live/2022/05/22/sky-sports-premier-league-live-hd/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 23, 2022, 11:10:50 am
.
The 2022 Champions League Final : Liverpool vs Real Madrid : Saturday 28th May - an 8pm kick off.






Liverpool vs Real Madrid is being shown live on UK TV on BT Sport 1 - www.live-footballontv.com/#2022May28

It is also being shown live, and for free in the UK, on the BT Sport App, BT Sport Website, and BT Sport YouTube.


If you have Virgin Media - the game is also free to watch on Channel 532 in HD - or on Channel 533 in 4K UHD.

If you have a BT TV box - the game is also free to watch on Channel 430 in HD - or on Channel 433 in 4K UHD.

If you have a Sky TV box - the game is also free to watch on Channel 413 in HD.


The BT Sport Website link is (UK only) - www.bt.com/sport/watch/enhanced-player/football/champions-league/2022/may/liverpool-v-real-madrid-final

The BT Sport YouTube link is (UK only) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvsU48M4dpY (coverage starts at 6pm)


^ or just click the 'play' button on this video below (UK only - or if you have a decent VPN set to the UK etc)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ez6KF34bf8Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ez6KF34bf8Q</a>



More info here: 'How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid & Live Stream Information' (UK only; from BT Sport):-

www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/how-to-watch-champions-league-final-2022-live-stream



Liverpool v Real Madrid is being shown live in the US : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.msg18349498#msg18349498 (4pool's 'LFC on US TV' thread)


Liverpool v Real Madrid is being shown live on TV around the world here (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4327872/liverpool-vs-real-madrid


BBC Radio 5 Live are covering the Champions League Final match : www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017rsp



Streams:

Spoiler
http://1stream.top/soccer/MjM1ODQ0Njc0
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/uefa-champions-league/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/68145
http://givemenbastreams.com/nba/liverpool-live-stream
https://techoreels.com/21226/s2
http://sportsnest.co/a12-liverpool-vs-real-madrid
http://yk.freestreams-live1.com/btsp1-live1
http://aas.works/liverpool-vs-real-madrid
http://aas.works/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-link-2
http://nflsportz.com/embed/1.php
http://www.weekend-sports.com/sports/champions-league-final-real-madrid-vs-liverpool
https://reddit.pawastreams.live/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/13229
http://mygoaltv.org/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-m112232
https://footybite.to/Liverpool-vs-Real-Madrid/19673
https://nizarstream.com/stream/13240
http://www.ovostreams.com/events/2022/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-s1
http://www.footy.to/sports/2022/champions-league-final-liverpool-vs-real-madrid-s1
http://dubznetwork.com/game/soccer2/liverpool-vs-real-madrid-28may
http://motornews.live/novo/total/28-per-ucl-finale
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/totalsports/liverpool28
http://bongstreams.com/events/soccer/liverpool-vs-real-madrid
https://myoplay.club/op-streams-kvx1/
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html
https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html
https://elixx.xyz/adortmund.html
https://elixx.xyz/partizan.html
https://elixx.xyz/porto.html
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-52.php
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-31.php
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-61.php
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-412.php
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-414.php
https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-134.php
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/bt-sport-1.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd2.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd6.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd7.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd3.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd4.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd5.htm
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-real-madrid-live-stream/876746 (multiple streams)
https://www.totalsportek.com/football/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-ucl-final-2022 (multiple streams)
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/football-stream (multiple streams)
http://streambee.to/c/football/champions-league/28-05-2022/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/1 (multiple streams: over 100...)
https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live (multiple streams)
www.sportekz.com/football/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-live-stream-champions-league-final
https://www.sportekz.com/football/real-madrid-vs-liverpool-live-stream-champions-league-final
http://motornews.live/novo/events/28-per-ucl-finale
http://sportinglive.co/fb-real-madrid-at-liverpool
http://bongstreams.com/events
http://www.kickofgoal.com/ucl-final-liverpool-vs-real-madrid-28-05-22
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/liverpool-vs-real-madrid/876746
http://www.footy.to/sports/2022/champions-league-final-liverpool-vs-real-madrid-s1
[close]


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)


Also www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures


A list of 60+ stream sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0





Some other useful threads - for watching the match in a bar / pub / cafe / abroad etc...

'Where to watch the champs league final' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340088.msg18316752#msg18316752
'Ticketless fans in Paris' (in RAWK's European Away section) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352270.0
'Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262676.0
'LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158834.0
'Guide to watching Liverpool around the world' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.0

A general help is if you're away on the day of the match, and looking for somewhere to watch the match, look for info / ask on the local LFC Supporters Club social media pages.



RAWK 'Liverpool Audio/Video Thread' mini-index for the 2022 CL Final: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18351027#msg18351027


.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 25, 2022, 11:43:26 am
Oojason, you're a star.  :champ
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
May 28, 2022, 06:43:01 pm
Taken from Oojason post above.... save time trying streams .. .. they better not go off at 8pm  ;D

'Youtube - BT sports channel'  .. Free, in HD too  8)  PC or smart TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvsU48M4dpY


or BT sport website... click on watch live

https://www.bt.com/sport/football/champions-league/fixtures-and-results/2021-2022/05-28-liverpool-v-real-madrid
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 6, 2022, 05:18:43 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 6, 2022, 05:22:42 pm
.
Watching Liverpool for the 2022/23 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)



A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


Also www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online



For Live Audio / Radio Commentary : https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_wx0n9muc or www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0070hx6/broadcasts/upcoming or https://talksport.com



For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Season 2022/23 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/men/2022

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 12, 2022, 01:08:34 pm
.
Liverpool vs Manchester Utd : Tuesday 12th July - a 2pm kick off : Pre-Season Friendly...


The match is live on UK TV on LFCTV, MUFC, and LFCTV GO - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4333758/manchester-united-vs-liverpool

RAWK's 'Pre-Season Thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18416002#msg18416002


Streams:-

Spoiler
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/manchester-united-vs-liverpool/73237
https://myoplay.club/op-streams-kvx1/
http://motornews.live/novo/bite/12-united-s2/
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/footy/manches12/
http://streambee.to/c/football/friendly-match/12-07-2022/liverpool-vs-manchester-united/1 (multiple links)
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-5.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-377.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-125.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-414.php
https://nizarstream.com/stream/13578
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv6
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/mutv4-live
http://www.ovostreams.com/events/2022/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-s11
http://www.hesgoal.com/news/107279/Liverpool_vs_Manchester_United.html
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-3
https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html
https://elixx.xyz/partizan.html
https://elixx.xyz/apsg.html
https://elixx.xyz/porto.html
https://techstribes.com/1jul9/
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/manchester-united-liverpool-live-stream/890166 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10332884 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/manchester-united-vs-liverpool/20189 (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams: https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 12, 2022, 01:30:15 pm
Cheers Jason.. the weakstreams is working well{1st in spoiler list}

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 12, 2022, 02:37:00 pm
Having to watch it on MUtv and it's comical watching our defending. I suppose that's what pre-seasons are for though.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 12, 2022, 02:37:39 pm
Quote from: number 168 on July 12, 2022, 02:37:00 pm
Having to watch it on MUtv and it's comical watching our defending. I suppose that's what pre-seasons are for though.

Did you see the teams?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 12, 2022, 02:59:51 pm
Quote from: number 168 on July 12, 2022, 02:37:00 pm
Having to watch it on MUtv and it's comical watching our defending. I suppose that's what pre-seasons are for though.
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/manchester-united-vs-liverpool/73237/?sport=soccer working fine..
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 12:42:47 pm
.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace : Friday 15th July - a 1.35pm kick off : Pre-Season Friendly...


The match is live on UK TV on LFCTV and LFCTV GO - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4333760/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace

RAWK's 'Pre-Season Thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.msg18420126#msg18420126


Streams:-

Spoiler
http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace/73409
https://myoplay.club/op-streams-kvx1/?sport=soccer
http://motornews.live/novo/bite/12-united-s2/
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/footy/manches12/
https://techoreels.com/28225/s3/
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/footy/liverpool15/
http://motornews.live/novo/bite/Liverpool-s3/
http://maxsports.site/fb-liverpool-vs-crystal-palace/
http://streambee.to/c/football/friendly-match/15-07-2022/crystal-palace-vs-liverpool/1 (multiple links)
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-125.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-2.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-134.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-49.php
https://nizarstream.com/stream/13617
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv7/
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/epl-1
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/liverpool-stream
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/astro-supersport-3
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-liverpool-fc-vs-crystal-palace-live-5
https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html
https://elixx.xyz/porto.html
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/liverpool-crystal-palace-live-stream/890791 (multiple links)
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace/890791 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10332885 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/liverpool-vs-crystal-palace/20274 (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams: https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 01:36:07 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 01:43:26 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 02:11:26 pm
If, like me, you're watching at work you might want to be careful with that weakstreams and the pop-ups it generates. Not exactly safe for work :D
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 02:24:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 15, 2022, 02:11:26 pm
If, like me, you're watching at work you might want to be careful with that weakstreams and the pop-ups it generates. Not exactly safe for work :D
I dont get pop ups.. i use uBlock Origin on Firefox..great add on
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 05:17:40 pm
Quote from: capt k on July 15, 2022, 02:24:50 pm
I dont get pop ups.. i use uBlock Origin on Firefox..great add on

Well in

NoScript is also great for, well, stop anything running

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-GB/firefox/addon/noscript/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 05:29:43 pm
Anyone got a link to a full match replay? Can't find one anywhere!  :butt
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
July 15, 2022, 05:50:23 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on July 15, 2022, 05:29:43 pm
Anyone got a link to a full match replay? Can't find one anywhere!  :butt

Everywhere but the 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread'? - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg18420167#msg18420167 ;)

^ there are full match replay and match highlights videos in there for near-on every game over the past few years.


https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

^ is great for both full match replay and highlights - and also doesn't show the match score (for those wanting to watch the full match, but not have the score-line ruined etc.)


There is a list of 10-15 full match replay and match highlights sites linked to in here (updated monthly):-

RAWK's 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 03:12:42 pm
.
Liverpool vs RB Leipzig : Thursday 21st July - a 6.15pm kick off : Pre-Season Friendly...


The match is live on UK TV on LFCTV and LFCTV GO - www.live-footballontv.com

The match is being shown live around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4356296/rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool

RAWK's 'Pre-Season Thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348879.3480


Streams:-

Spoiler
more to be added around 45 minutes before kick off...
http://streambee.to/c/football/friendly-match/21-07-2022/rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool/1/ (multiple links)
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-8.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-134.php
https://daddylive.one/stream/stream-24.php
https://nizarstream.com/stream/13710
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/lfctv7
http://ge.freestreams-live1.com/liverpool-stream
http://ks.freestreams-live1.com/arenasport1-sr
http://ks.freestreams-live1.com/servus-tv
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm
http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd3.htm
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-3
https://www.vipboxtv.sk/stream-lfc-tv-liverpool-fc-tv-live-4
https://elixx.xyz/lazio.html
https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html
http://hockeyweb.live/daily/news/rb21/
https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/rb-leipzig-liverpool-live-stream/892837 (multiple links)
https://redditsoccerstreams.app/detail-match/rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool/892837 (multiple links)
https://reddito.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/10388873 (multiple links)
https://livestream.totalsportek.com/game/rb-leipzig-vs-liverpool/20539 (multiple links)
[close]


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://ks.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams: https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
Today at 04:34:59 pm
Good luck trying to sign up for LFCTV GO, I just get an error message when trying to process payment for a monthly subscription.
