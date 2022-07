.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Streams:

LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams

60+ stream sites

Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

: Saturday 28th May - an 8pm kick off.is being shownonIt is also being shown live, and for free in the UK, on the, andIf you have Virgin Media - the game is also free to watch onin HD - or onin 4K UHD.If you have a BT TV box - the game is also free to watch onin HD - or onin 4K UHD.If you have a Sky TV box - the game is also free to watch onin HD.Thelink is (UK only) - www.bt.com/sport/watch/enhanced-player/football/champions-league/2022/may/liverpool-v-real-madrid-final Thelink is (UK only) - www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvsU48M4dpY (coverage starts at 6pm)^ or just click the 'play' button on this video below (UK only - or if you have a decent VPN set to the UK etc)...More info here: '' (UK only; from BT Sport):-is being shown www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.msg18349498#msg18349498 (4pool's 'LFC on US TV' thread)is being shownhere (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4327872/liverpool-vs-real-madrid are covering the Champions League Final match : www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017rsp https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams)A list of'Where to watch the champs league final' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340088.msg18316752#msg18316752 'Ticketless fans in Paris' (in RAWK's European Away section) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352270.0 'Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=262676.0 'LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=158834.0 'Guide to watching Liverpool around the world' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.0 A general help is if you're away on the day of the match, and looking for somewhere to watch the match, look for info / ask on the local LFC Supporters Club social media pages.RAWK '' mini-index for the