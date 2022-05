.









The FA Cup Final : Liverpool vs Chelsea : Saturday 14th May, a 4.45pm kick off (UK time).







The match is being shown live on UK TV on BBC1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website, ITV, ITV Hub, STV, & STV Player : www.live-footballontv.com



The match is being shown live in the USA on ESPN+ : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.msg18325088#msg18325088 (4pool's LFC on US TV thread)



TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4317656/chelsea-vs-liverpool







Some streams: (I'll post some more streams later today - likely around 30 minutes before kick off...)



https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/chelsea-liverpool-live-stream/867973 & https://totalsportek.to/soccer/chelsea-liverpool/867973



http://dx.freestreams-live1.com/bbcone-tv & http://dx.freestreams-live1.com/itv-live1



http://dx.freestreams-live1.com/bbc-one2 & http://dx.freestreams-live1.com/bein-sports-en



http://dx.freestreams-live1.com/epl & http://www.ovostreams.com/events/2022/chelsea-vs-liverpool-s1



https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://elixx.xyz/benfica.html



http://www.hesgoal.com & https://www.ronaldo7.net/video/sports-live/football-live-stream.html



https://footybite.to/Chelsea-vs-Liverpool/19493 & http://www.kickofgoal.com/fa-cup-chelsea-vs-liverpool-14-05-22



http://mygoaltv.org/chelsea-vs-liverpool-m110011 & http://www.blacktiesports.live/p/blog-page_538.html





And: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-streams : https://daddylive.eu : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.totalsportek.com/football50 : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://kt.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures





LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online (multiple streams appear shortly before kick off)





A list of 60+ stream sites , and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0







Edit: BBC Radio 5 Live are covering the match - www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/schedules/bbc_radio_five_live/2022-05-14 & www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0017fqd







www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FA_Cup_Final



oojason you're my hero! Here I was worrying if I'd find a stream to watch coz I can't get ITV or BBC here. I want to watch it at home, not in a crowded pub. I don't usually fret about finding streams for our matches but I'm worried today coz the Villa game on Tuesday had some rubbish streams. Ones I found myself not any of yours. I ain't missing this one! I'm going to try all of those links above and any you have before kick off. So thanks again oojason, yer a star!