Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 02:43:19 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 02:47:01 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 02:51:15 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:03:36 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:06:43 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:08:16 pm
Thank you all for the links, much appreciated.

Up The Reds.  :scarf

fc
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:21:55 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:24:26 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
February 19, 2022, 04:53:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on February 19, 2022, 03:48:13 pm
http://1stream.top/soccer/MjEyMjQ3NDU2?sport=soccer
Tubs with the goods, as ever.

Only stable stream I could find all afternoon.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Yesterday at 02:42:00 pm
.
Watching Liverpool for the 2021/22 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online



For Live Audio / Radio Commentary : https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_wx0n9muc or www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0070hx6/broadcasts/upcoming or https://talksport.com


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Season 2021/22 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 06:54:50 pm
any links for tonights game?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:04:07 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:07:01 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:09:38 pm
Is not these links illegal?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:09:48 pm
Hesgoal has been the most reliable for me the past few matches, if not the best quality.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:27:32 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Today at 07:09:38 pm
Is not these links illegal?
 

Only if ya get caught.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:28:18 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:28:43 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:33:45 pm
How the fuck are we not on TV again
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:33:45 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:34:40 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:35:27 pm
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:33:45 pm
How the fuck are we not on TV again

Fucking ridiculous isn't it. I'd be livid if i paid a TV subs.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:36:05 pm
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 07:33:45 pm
How the fuck are we not on TV again
Seems BT who had the rights chose to show champions league instead
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:38:54 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:39:12 pm
I thought that the channels cannot show a PL game when the champions league is on
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:41:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 07:39:12 pm
I thought that the channels cannot show a PL game when the champions league is on

Correct, it's been said countless times over the past week!

Thanks for the links folks :wave
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:42:39 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:45:33 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:47:16 pm
anyone got a link that actually works? thanks
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:47:48 pm
haha :D

this one's good for me. Martin Tyler on comms though sadly

http://1stream.top/soccer/MjAzODI3MjE4?sport=soccer
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:48:12 pm
Is it on the radio?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:48:33 pm
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:48:57 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:47:48 pm
haha :D

this one's good for me. Martin Tyler on comms though sadly

http://1stream.top/soccer/MjAzODI3MjE4?sport=soccer

how exactly did you get it to work????
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:51:14 pm
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:48:57 pm
how exactly did you get it to work????

I was struggling! But get rid of the ads and eventually the play button activates

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:51:57 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:51:14 pm
I was struggling! But get rid of the ads and eventually the play button activates



This one is getting blocked by eset
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:55:37 pm
Yes working.
