Author Topic: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)  (Read 1936306 times)

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7080 on: February 10, 2022, 09:16:43 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7081 on: February 13, 2022, 01:22:38 pm »
anything going lads..
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7082 on: February 13, 2022, 01:25:42 pm »
.
Watching Liverpool for the 2021/22 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online



For Live Audio / Radio Commentary : https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_wx0n9muc or www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0070hx6/broadcasts/upcoming or https://talksport.com


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Season 2021/22 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 

A 'mini-Index' of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7083 on: February 13, 2022, 01:39:35 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7084 on: February 13, 2022, 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 13, 2022, 01:33:15 pm
new page, I find it useful once per page

Exactly for that reason  :thumbup

Helping fellow Reds to find the info to see the game - and a little more besides.

I post it up on every new page in this thread for any new or newer Reds to the site to find - and maybe make it a little easier for older Reds to find too ;)


Quote from: The-Originals on February 13, 2022, 01:32:15 pm
^^why post all that crap, anyone can do that.

The-Originals - others will soon post up individual stream links for the game in here too (the better / more reliable streams usually appear in the 10-20 minutes before kick off - as explained in that '60+ streams site' link, here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769).

Apologies for posting 'all that crap' - feel free to simply scroll past it next time (or simply click on it and find a list of 60+ stream sites)...

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7085 on: February 13, 2022, 01:53:10 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 13, 2022, 01:48:26 pm
Exactly for that reason  :thumbup

Helping fellow Reds to find the info to see the game - and a little more besides.

I post it up on every new page in this thread for any new or newer Reds to the site to find - and maybe make it a little easier for older Reds to find too ;)


The-Originals - others will soon post up individual stream links for the game in here too (the better / more reliable streams usually appear in the 10-20 minutes before kick off - as explained in that '60+ streams site' link, here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769).

Apologies for posting 'all that crap' - feel free to simply scroll past it next time (or simply click on it and find a list of 60+ stream sites)...

Ignore him Jase, you do a great job.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7086 on: February 13, 2022, 01:55:21 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7087 on: February 13, 2022, 01:55:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 13, 2022, 01:53:10 pm
Ignore him Jase, you do a great job.

+1
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7088 on: February 13, 2022, 01:56:34 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7089 on: February 13, 2022, 01:57:07 pm »
These 2pm kick offs are fucking mind boggling? are they for a European audience? because it's on fuck all over here everytime.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7090 on: February 13, 2022, 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on February 13, 2022, 01:32:15 pm
^^why post all that crap, anyone can do that.

I'll have a look at your post history now, and if it doesn't pass muster, I'm going to ban you off the site.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7091 on: February 13, 2022, 02:01:12 pm »
Thanks Jason! Have a good game lads  :scarf
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7092 on: February 13, 2022, 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 13, 2022, 01:53:10 pm
Ignore him Jase, you do a great job.

Agree. Jason does a brilliant job on this site finding clips, streams and other stuff.  If anything we dont thank him often enough.

Cheers Jase.  :thumbup
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7093 on: February 13, 2022, 02:09:30 pm »
Quote from: jillc on February 13, 2022, 01:53:10 pm
Ignore him Jase, you do a great job.

+ 1. So helpful.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7094 on: February 13, 2022, 02:09:57 pm »
The amount I pay for sky / bt / amazon and our game is on none of them...
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7095 on: February 13, 2022, 02:14:05 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7096 on: February 13, 2022, 02:14:14 pm »
Quote from: fcbruno on February 13, 2022, 02:09:30 pm
+ 1. So helpful.
+ another. Really appreciated
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7097 on: February 13, 2022, 02:35:27 pm »
Cheers for the help lads much appreciated
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7098 on: February 13, 2022, 02:43:20 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7099 on: February 13, 2022, 04:51:52 pm »

Thanks for all the kind words.  :wave


The reason I no longer post a massive list of stream links for each game like I used to years ago (and like the superb MikaelLFC used too as well - and did a lot better than I ever could) is that it just takes far, far too much time and effort for each game to do.

Also... some streams will work fine on someone's computer or tablet - but not on others' computer or tablet.

For some people a link may be a great quality stream - for others... it may not be.

Or... one week a stream will be fine - the next week will be rubbish, the next week superb etc. It is all 'hit and miss' and dependent on the stream site, internet connection, whether our internet connection was being throttled or restricted (especially years ago), or possibly the device we are using etc.

So instead of doing lists for each for game - I post an 'info & links post' (updated once a month) up on here on every page in here - with a list of usually decent quality and stable stream sites for everyone to choose from - whatever links will hopefully work best for each of you.

And of course other good and helpful Reds also post up much appreciated stream links for everyone too. ;D
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7100 on: February 14, 2022, 01:12:08 pm »
In russia on a business trip for inter. Dont know if my data will be (good) enoughto stream this. Will this Game be on (free) tv in russia? If yes, does anybody know which channel?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7101 on: February 14, 2022, 02:09:14 pm »
Quote from: Larse on February 14, 2022, 01:12:08 pm
In russia on a business trip for inter. Dont know if my data will be (good) enoughto stream this. Will this Game be on (free) tv in russia? If yes, does anybody know which channel?

According to this the match will be on these Russian TV channels - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4217136/internazionale-vs-liverpool :-

Match TV, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru


^ I don't know anything about the above channels - but could be worth getting in touch with these guys for more info & advice - www.facebook.com/moskopites & https://vk.com/moskopites

Maybe these too - https://liverpoolfc.ru & http://leningrad62.narod.ru (from www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.msg12572477#post_russ)


Good luck with it mate.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7102 on: February 15, 2022, 10:12:14 am »
Is the Leeds game next week on UK TV?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7103 on: February 15, 2022, 10:21:18 am »
Quote from: Jonny-LFC on February 15, 2022, 10:12:14 am
Is the Leeds game next week on UK TV?

Not on Sky or BT according to the official LFC site:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Not on Amazon either according to their website.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7104 on: February 15, 2022, 11:00:56 am »
Quote from: missis sumner on February 15, 2022, 10:21:18 am
Not on Sky or BT according to the official LFC site:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/men/fixtures-and-results

Not on Amazon either according to their website.

Yeah I tried the PL app and it says BT but not seen much else!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7105 on: February 15, 2022, 09:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-LFC on February 15, 2022, 11:00:56 am
Yeah I tried the PL app and it says BT but not seen much else!

Try this for a stream next week, I've got the Manc game on for her on it

http://www.ovostreams.com/
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7106 on: February 15, 2022, 10:10:33 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 14, 2022, 02:09:14 pm
According to this the match will be on these Russian TV channels - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4217136/internazionale-vs-liverpool :-

Match TV, Sportbox.ru, Match! Football 3, matchtv.ru


^ I don't know anything about the above channels - but could be worth getting in touch with these guys for more info & advice - www.facebook.com/moskopites & https://vk.com/moskopites

Maybe these too - https://liverpoolfc.ru & http://leningrad62.narod.ru (from www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=120287.msg12572477#post_russ)


Good luck with it mate.

Big thanks.

Just wattched the psg real game on match tv. Worked out well and i think they are going to show our game tomorrow aswell.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7107 on: February 16, 2022, 07:26:27 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7108 on: February 16, 2022, 07:58:14 pm »
Quote from: oojason on February 13, 2022, 04:51:52 pm
Thanks for all the kind words.  :wave


The reason I no longer post a massive list of stream links for each game like I used to years ago (and like the superb MikaelLFC used too as well - and did a lot better than I ever could) is that it just takes far, far too much time and effort for each game to do.

Also... some streams will work fine on someone's computer or tablet - but not on others' computer or tablet.

For some people a link may be a great quality stream - for others... it may not be.

Or... one week a stream will be fine - the next week will be rubbish, the next week superb etc. It is all 'hit and miss' and dependent on the stream site, internet connection, whether our internet connection was being throttled or restricted (especially years ago), or possibly the device we are using etc.

So instead of doing lists for each for game - I post an 'info & links post' (updated once a month) up on here on every page in here - with a list of usually decent quality and stable stream sites for everyone to choose from - whatever links will hopefully work best for each of you.

And of course other good and helpful Reds also post up much appreciated stream links for everyone too. ;D
You're doing great mate.
The best people are the ones who are most helpful to others.

Haters gonna hate so don't let the odd one or two negatives affect you.
99.9% are indebted to your efforts. Muchas Gracias!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7109 on: February 16, 2022, 08:07:02 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7110 on: February 16, 2022, 08:10:15 pm »
Yeah it's great that so far :thumbup Thanks
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7111 on: Yesterday at 05:28:30 pm »
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7112 on: Yesterday at 10:45:43 pm »
Good to see Navi is back, his streams were always stable and never buffered. Whenever I've needed a stream this season they they've always had issues. He streams the boxing & MMA as well which is a plus!
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 02:45:11 am »
The LFC fixtures list shows the League Cup Final as not being televised - surely this can't be true......... Any ideas?
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 10:02:49 am »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 02:45:11 am
The LFC fixtures list shows the League Cup Final as not being televised - surely this can't be true......... Any ideas?


Its on SkySports.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 10:16:07 am »
Is there anywhere I can watch todays match a few hours after if finishes? I have other engagements that I may not be able to get out of. I want the full match not just the highlights. I don't watch MOTD.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 10:20:47 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 10:16:07 am
Is there anywhere I can watch todays match a few hours after if finishes? I have other engagements that I may not be able to get out of. I want the full match not just the highlights. I don't watch MOTD.

r/footballhighlights usually has the full match up pretty quick.
Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 10:34:46 am »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 10:20:47 am
r/footballhighlights usually has the full match up pretty quick.

Nice one thanks for that.
