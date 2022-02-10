Thanks for all the kind words.The reason I no longer post a massive list of stream links for each game like I used to years ago (and like the superb MikaelLFC used too as well - and did a lot better than I ever could) is that it just takes far, far too much time and effort for each game to do.Also... some streams will work fine on someone's computer or tablet - but not on others' computer or tablet.For some people a link may be a great quality stream - for others... it may not be.Or... one week a stream will be fine - the next week will be rubbish, the next week superb etc. It is all 'hit and miss' and dependent on the stream site, internet connection, whether our internet connection was being throttled or restricted (especially years ago), or possibly the device we are using etc.So instead of doing lists for each for game - I post an '' (updated once a month) up on here on every page in here - with a list of usually decent quality and stable stream sites for everyone to choose from - whatever links will hopefully work best for each of you.And of course other good and helpful Reds also post up much appreciated stream links for everyone too.