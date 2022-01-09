« previous next »
Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)

BoRed

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 9, 2022, 07:31:43 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on January  9, 2022, 07:16:51 pm
Anyone know where i can watch a full match replay of the Liverpool v Shrewsbury game?  I cant find anything

I have an LFCtV go account but want to watch before midnight

Try here: https://soccercatch.com/matches/18452171/liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town#media

Click on 1st half and follow one of the links (the ads can be a nightmare, though). The same for 2nd half.
Gray Hamster

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 9, 2022, 07:45:36 pm
Quote from: BoRed on January  9, 2022, 07:31:43 pm
Try here: https://soccercatch.com/matches/18452171/liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town#media

Click on 1st half and follow one of the links (the ads can be a nightmare, though). The same for 2nd half.
Great stuff, thanks mate
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 04:04:40 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on January  9, 2022, 07:16:51 pm
Anyone know where i can watch a full match replay of the Liverpool v Shrewsbury game?  I cant find anything

I have an LFCtV go account but want to watch before midnight

There are usually match highlights and full match replays for every Liverpool game in the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

10-15 match highlights & full match replay sites are listed in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 04:05:46 pm
Watching Liverpool for the 2021/22 season...






Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Liverpool matches being shown live in the USA (4pool's 'FAO: US Reds----tv info' thread) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool (& www.livesoccertv.com)


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights & full game replay sites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online


For Live Audio / Radio Commentary : https://video.liverpoolfc.com/player/0_wx0n9muc or www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0070hx6/broadcasts/upcoming or https://talksport.com


For live scores, line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/team/liverpool/lId4TMwf (& www.flashscore.co.uk)

Liverpool Season 2021/22 Fixtures & Results (& also any UK TV channels showing the match live) : www.liverpoolfc.com/match/2021-22/first-team/fixtures-and-results

Liverpool goal videos (and other incidents, saves, skills etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/new


LFC TV Channel Listings (for full match replays, highlights & other game content etc) : www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV (& https://twitter.com/LFC)

Upcoming live matches to be shown on the LFC TV channel - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html
 
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 04:08:16 pm

There is a 60 minute highlights program for both League Cup semi-finals on the Quest TV channel (UK) - Thursday at 10.30pm:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel) (including info on how Quest tv channel can be found on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin, Sky etc)
Samie

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 07:03:40 pm
capt k

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 07:29:43 pm
jonkrux

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 13, 2022, 07:37:22 pm
Cheers for the links as always people  :wave
ToneLa

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 11:48:46 am
Is vs Brentford on telly?
[new username under construction]

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 11:58:42 am
ToneLa

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 12:21:58 pm
The-Originals

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:51:54 pm
any streams boys
norfolkexile

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:53:30 pm
tubby

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:54:01 pm
WhoHe

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:55:27 pm
https://cricfree.io/watch/liverpool-vs-brentford
https://live.footybite.cc/event/liverpool-brentford-live-stream/762848

Might get a decent one from here though sometimes they are hit and miss, always boss when its not us.
SvenJohansen

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:56:17 pm
Been consistent for last 45 minutes

 https://mhdtvworld.xyz/live/epl/

DHKopper

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:56:37 pm
Cesar

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 01:57:00 pm
Thomas

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 02:08:12 pm
Circa1892

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 02:15:21 pm
Quote from: Thomas on January 16, 2022, 02:08:12 pm
Cant seem to find one on IPTV with Eng comms?

Thats usually a good thing!
Bon

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 02:22:48 pm
Living in China and quite a lot of links for LFC games here. If you don't mind Chinese...
https://www.yuyanlive.tv/room/361539?from=yoo
markedasred

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 02:51:22 pm
xbugawugax

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 03:15:06 pm
Quote from: Bon on January 16, 2022, 02:22:48 pm
Living in China and quite a lot of links for LFC games here. If you don't mind Chinese...
https://www.yuyanlive.tv/room/361539?from=yoo

as long as the commentary doesn't spew agenda driven bullshit with snide underhanded comments,

am pretty sure chairman mao would make a good owner for a EPL club. Fit and proper as they come
samifan

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
January 16, 2022, 04:06:59 pm
Cheers to all posting links, a lifesaver when isolating with COVID and no tv !!👏👏
oojason

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 06:44:29 pm

Arsenal vs Liverpool is live on UK TV on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football - www.live-footballontv.com

Arsenal vs Liverpool is live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) here - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4223717/arsenal-vs-liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool is live on US TV... check 4pool's quality 'Reds USA TV' thread here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=133473.6960


60+ stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)


LFCGlobe.co.uk Streams : https://lfcglobe.co.uk/category/liverpool-fc-live-stream-online


A 60 minute highlights program for the League Cup semi-final on the Quest TV channel - tonight at 10.30pm. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quest_(British_TV_channel)
Samie

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:16:55 pm
capt k

Re: Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere? (links in OP)
Today at 07:45:47 pm
