The Golf Thread

4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:14:58 pm
65 for Xander if he pars the last. No double bogeys the entire tournament.

He went out and won The Open.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:18:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:14:58 pm
65 for Xander if he pars the last. No double bogeys the entire tournament.

He went out and won The Open.
Smashed it didn't he.
I am gutted for Rose, like.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:22:48 pm
Yeah fair play, well played Schauffelle. Cant argue with a 65 to win it. Seems decent enough.

Pretty gutted for Rose, a 67 in the final round and still not enough. Looked a bit bittersweet when he holed that one on the 18th.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:38:17 pm
Well done Xander. He made the putts and deserved to win. Hard luck to Rose who did everything he could in the final round. Pity about Lowry who let it slip on the back 9 yesterday.
Buck Pete

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:42:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:37:43 pm
Another dullard winner to follow Ricky Ponting last year.

That means Harman also looks like you Nick. :)  Just looked at Harman and yep, he IS Ponting.

Rose so unlucky with a few putts there, if they had dropped I reckon he could have perhaps forced a playoff.  If's and but's though, Schauffele seems an ok guy. Well played.

Adam_LFC

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:42:39 pm
Gutted it wasnt Rose but fair fucks to Xander he has hit another level this year.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:44:58 pm
Shauffele is one of the few American golfers who I like so am happy to see him win.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:47:50 pm
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 06:42:39 pm
Gutted it wasnt Rose but fair fucks to Xander he has hit another level this year.

Nothing more Rose could do. Did almost everything perfectly and just came up against a player on top form. Happy that a player who is quite sound and isn't known for hitting long distances have won.

LIV golf must be making enquiries to Schaufelle agent at this moment.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:53:20 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.

Lucky you. Hope you get tickets to see it.

Still think British Open has the best golf courses among all majors.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:58:13 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 06:50:03 pm
Portrush next year.just up the road for me.
Tents in your back garden it is then mate :)
Bagsy I'm not in Nicks tent.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 06:58:19 pm
Lovely warm up that for the big one later tonight, final round of the Barracuda coming up.

In all seriousness, always gutted major season finishes so early in the golf schedule but the Olympic golf should be good.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:29:56 pm
Royal Troon was a proper test, unlike Valhalla. What a statement win for Xander. And great to see an American sweep of the majors this year.  :)

Just the 263 days until the 2025 Masters.  :'(
Libertine

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:36:54 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Just the 263 days until the 2025 Masters.  :'(

Or 10 days till the Olympics golf!!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:42:08 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:58:13 pm
Tents in your back garden it is then mate :)
Bagsy I'm not in Nicks tent.

Your loss. Ill be glamping.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:32:55 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.

I just don't think they care about it anywhere near as much as the Europeans do. You can see that by how much the Europeans and media over here talk about it. The captaincy in and of itself is a big deal with the Americans but I don't think they care anywhere near as much.


As for Xander, he seems like a perfectly decent fella and it just shows you how winning one major can get you on a roll and you suddenly are freed up to win more. He's a wonderful golfer with no real weakness.

Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:50:22 pm
Dont find Xander to be a particularly captivating individual on the personality level but I could probably say the same about the vast majority of professional athletes. Much like Scheffler, I do naturally find golfers more interesting the more they win the big ones.

Thought this was pretty funny from Rosess caddy, which backs up what Ive heard about Xander in that hes a pretty universally well-liked guy among his peers.
Quote
Mike Fooch Fulcher, Justin Roses caddie on Xander. Hes quite nice. Wed love it if he was a bit of a wanker but instead hes top class.

https://x.com/kvanvalkenburg/status/1815078092328595653?s=46
BoRed

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 09:40:20 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:51:02 pm
If America ever completely figures out the Ryder Cup Europe would be cooked. America just have top players coming out of their ears.

Too many top players may well be the reason why they can't function as a team. They compete against each other on a weekly basis, probably hate each other as rivals, if not as people. The Europeans are mostly not good enough to see each other as main direct rivals individually, so they're more likely to be able to unite to work towards a common goal.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:28:28 pm
Think it just means more to more of the European guys and they also seem better at putting their egos to the side for a week and engaging with the team format.
