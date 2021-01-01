« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 328412 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 07:55:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:27:19 pm
Its to stop the water dripping down off the peak when playing your shot (mainly putting) which can be distracting. A bucket hat wouldnt help.

It just drips down off your nose instead which is directly above the ball when putting! The buckets are great and stops the rain running down your neck, nothing worse.
 :no
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:18 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6321 on: Yesterday at 07:56:35 pm »
Lowry's having a Rory here.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,747
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6322 on: Yesterday at 08:05:53 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 07:56:35 pm
Lowry's having a Rory here.
Deary me, that Tee shot on the 18th.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,747
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6323 on: Yesterday at 08:13:43 pm »
Then Lowry's 2nd.
Now Brown has lost the plot with that 3rd on the 18th.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • Red since '64
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6324 on: Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm »
Door opens for USA, and thats not what some of us wanted.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,695
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6325 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm »
That back 9 was brutal when the weather came in.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6326 on: Yesterday at 08:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm
That back 9 was brutal when the weather came in.

Yep, Shane was cruising along then he got walloped out of the competition. Pity, nice lad.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,317
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6327 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:23:10 pm
Door opens for USA, and thats not what some of us wanted.

Five of the top eight, are Americans.

Weather is forecast to be decent, tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6328 on: Yesterday at 08:40:58 pm »
Great 'par' from Rose on the 18th, a rarity for the final few groups - that puts the conditions into perspective.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6329 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm »
Eating fish and chips in my car at Stranraer in t shirt and shorts. Its 13 degrees and blowing a gale. Brutal.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,393
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6330 on: Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm »
Americans all over the top of the leaderboard. You really do love to see it.

Go for the clean sweep tomorrow.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6331 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm »
The 'coffin' bunker looks challenging. In a way it reminds me of one of the bunkers on the back 9 at Formby. The members have nicknamed it 'The devils arse'.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,317
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6332 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm
Americans all over the top of the leaderboard. You really do love to see it.

Go for the clean sweep tomorrow.

Many Opens are about having the luck, when it comes to the weather.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,747
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6333 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
Eating fish and chips in my car at Stranraer in t shirt and shorts. Its 13 degrees and blowing a gale. Brutal.
I'm gutted for you that nowhere up there sells Paella mate  ;)
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 07:20:08 am »
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
Something about Lowry I just cant warm to, feel like if he was American the discourse would be different.

Would love Rose to win, especially having come through qualifying.

Lowry has an outstanding PR team, namely most people in the media. If Hatton had done what Lowry did yesterday hed have never heard the end of it. Really dont like him but then the media are all luvvy duvvy with European players in general.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 08:26:45 am »
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this. 

Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,480
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:45 am
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this.

I wouldn't say I'm a massive Rose fan as such but he's certainly one of the more likeable European players if that makes sense. He comes over as rather affable and even a little bit cheesy at times but doesn't seem to have as big an ego as many and still loves his golf and has that fire into his 40s. Didn't go to LIV when many around his age and place in the game did, and had to qualify to even get to Troon and is now making the most of it.

An interesting name on the leaderboard is Sam Burns. Interesting because he was 7 over par through 11 on Thursday, and is now only one shot back. Very decent player and if it is calm today like expected and it becomes a putting contest then he's got every chance because he's one of the best putters on tour.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 12:17:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:45 am
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this.

Agreed, I've always liked him since watching him beat Mickelson in the singles at Medinah in 2012 and I was quite fond of Mickelson as I always thought he was box office to watch.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 02:48:34 pm »
Anyone of about 10 can win this
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 02:52:44 pm »
Anyone got a link for this?
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Sorry not me.

You may get some video from theopen.com
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 02:57:31 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:07 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,747
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 03:11:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:26:45 am
How amazing would it be for Justin Rose to win this. 
Yep, I'd be delighted too Debs.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm »
Just said he would break a record for most Opens before a first win if he does make it. Was it Birkdale 98 he came second as an amateur aged 18 I think?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 03:17:57 pm »
Whos this Saffer? Had he got any previous form? Cant be doing with him winning it.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:11:45 pm
Yep, I'd be delighted too Debs.

Due a second major and confidence boost going into Ryder Cup. I am rooting for him and Lowry. Anyone of them winning would make me very happy.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,685
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 03:51:58 pm »
Its getting interesting
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,389
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 04:17:42 pm »
Billy Horschel had a West Ham notebook yesterday

Noticed his golf bag has the West Ham crest today.

What the hell is the story there I wonder? :)

(Other than him being a Hammers fan obvs)
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,685
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
I suppose it depends with how he deals with the wind on the back nine, but that Saffer is biffing it on every hole and looks in control, whilst everyone else is tiptoeing around a bit.

Looks like he fancies his chances to me.  It just takes one bad shot though I guess.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,046
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 05:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 04:17:42 pm
Billy Horschel had a West Ham notebook yesterday

Noticed his golf bag has the West Ham crest today.

What the hell is the story there I wonder? :)

(Other than him being a Hammers fan obvs)

Why on Earth is a player born and brought up in Florida so passionate about a Premier League team 4000 miles away? The answer is, he was inspired by the film Green Street.

During my sophomore year of college I moved into a new apartment and the cable wasnt going to be hooked up for a couple of days so we went to Best Buy and bought a couple of DVDs, and one of those DVDs was Green Street, Horschel explained at the Open in 2021.

I loved the movie, I loved Charlie Hunnam as an actor and obviously the film is about the firms at Millwall and West Ham, and from there I started following them. Since about 10-12 years ago Ive been paying really close attention to them since NBC Sports starting showing Premier League games.

Im always watching their matches and any Premier League [matches] actually, but I follow them very closely and Im aware of how theyre doing, the transfer window and just a die hard supporter like I am for my Florida Gators.


With Horschel and his bag in the spotlight this week, his views on all things West Ham have been sought almost daily. He has already given his blessing to new manager Julen Lopetegui and opined that potential transfer target NGolo Kante is too expensive ($20m (£15m) for a 33-year-old, I dont think thats really good business). Although he has come across a little Ted Lasso at times. Whenever I try to come over here I try to get the West Ham bag out, Horschel told media on Friday. Up the Hammers and come on you Irons.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,685
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6350 on: Today at 05:17:18 pm »
Just not going for Rose in the last couple of holes or so.

Looking good for Schauffele I think.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • Red since '64
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6351 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm »
Whisper it quietly, Sch
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,685
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6352 on: Today at 05:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:23:13 pm
Whisper it quietly, Sch

Scheffler, Schauffele,
Chambeau, Schauffele.

A 2024 major winner tongue twister.
Logged

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,653
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6353 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
Xander surely takes this now. If he finishes on -8 for sure.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6354 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 05:26:02 pm
Xander surely takes this now. If he finishes on -8 for sure.

Yeah he looks so solid

Shame a couple of putts couldnt drop for Rose
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6355 on: Today at 05:37:43 pm »
Another dullard winner to follow Ricky Ponting last year.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6356 on: Today at 05:47:56 pm »
Got to love driver off the deck.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,826
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6357 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm »
World number 1 tops one and doesn't reach the ladies tee. Penalty for that is usually having to drop your trousers!
 ;D

https://www.wgt.com/forums/t/107456.aspx
« Last Edit: Today at 05:53:07 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 