Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:26:08 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
Almost as bad as spending two days in Fleetwood?

Hoping for Rose but wouldn't begrudge Lowry.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:02:07 pm
80 players making the cut is far too many. Should be 60 and ties at the most. Players who can't get within 13 shots of the leader have no business being there on the weekend.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:03 pm
It's going to be really interesting to see if the -2's can influence the leader board.
There's still a load of golf to play without lot of unpredictable weather.
Still fingers crossed for a non-US winner.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm
Don't mind Rose at all. Always came across as a decent fella. Would be good to see him win.
G Richards

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
Lowry, Rose, Brown. Lovely to see. It will be interesting to see how long Brown can stay in the fight.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:45:46 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:15:23 pm
Interesting hearing the views from Paul McGinley and Nick Faldo regarding the difficulty of the course and the conditions. McGinley was saying that he is surprised to see them making so many mistakes considering they are the best players in the world. They were comparing the course with what they are usually up against on the US Tour when they literally take the course apart and basically take the piss. Faldo characterised the courses as just throwing darts whereby they just get a yardage and play to it and invariably hit that number whereas here there are many, many more calculations to consider and many of them have failed miserably at.

I honestly don't get what the attraction is for the TV audience of the US Tour. I know the courses are set up for birdies and eagles but is that all the audience is interested in? I wonder whether many of the audience are golfers themselves, I know a lot of golfers who hardly ever watch it nowadays. The whole thing seems so artificial and more like a Hollywood production and the ease of the courses make it difficult for amateur golfers to identify with. There are still some great events at places like Pebble Beach and Sawgrass but they are the exception rather than the rule. Could be worse I suppose, it could be the LIV tour, I've never seen it and and I don't know anybody that actually watches it.

Outside of the majors, theres only a handful of PGA Tour events Ill watch, and all of them are in the first 4-6 months of the year (The Players, Genesis, WM Phoenix and Heritage to name a few). Late summer and fall is a bleak affair. The depressing weather of the British Open only adds to the depression I feel of the next 6+ months of golf.

There needs to be an off-season and there needs to be more variety in courses. Playing the same bland TPC drive and pitch courses is mind numbing. And how Australia doesnt have at least one PGA Tour event is an absolute travesty.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:16:31 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:53:12 pm
Lowry, Rose, Brown. Lovely to see. It will be interesting to see how long Brown can stay in the fight.
Yep it's a refreshing leader board isn't it.
Good luck to all 3.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:21:39 am
Anybody but Lowry. Really dont like watching him play golf. Rose would be an acceptable winner. Scheffler is lurking, if he gets the putter working theyre in big trouble.
