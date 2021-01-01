Interesting hearing the views from Paul McGinley and Nick Faldo regarding the difficulty of the course and the conditions. McGinley was saying that he is surprised to see them making so many mistakes considering they are the best players in the world. They were comparing the course with what they are usually up against on the US Tour when they literally take the course apart and basically take the piss. Faldo characterised the courses as just throwing darts whereby they just get a yardage and play to it and invariably hit that number whereas here there are many, many more calculations to consider and many of them have failed miserably at.



I honestly don't get what the attraction is for the TV audience of the US Tour. I know the courses are set up for birdies and eagles but is that all the audience is interested in? I wonder whether many of the audience are golfers themselves, I know a lot of golfers who hardly ever watch it nowadays. The whole thing seems so artificial and more like a Hollywood production and the ease of the courses make it difficult for amateur golfers to identify with. There are still some great events at places like Pebble Beach and Sawgrass but they are the exception rather than the rule. Could be worse I suppose, it could be the LIV tour, I've never seen it and and I don't know anybody that actually watches it.



Outside of the majors, theres only a handful of PGA Tour events Ill watch, and all of them are in the first 4-6 months of the year (The Players, Genesis, WM Phoenix and Heritage to name a few). Late summer and fall is a bleak affair. The depressing weather of the British Open only adds to the depression I feel of the next 6+ months of golf.There needs to be an off-season and there needs to be more variety in courses. Playing the same bland TPC drive and pitch courses is mind numbing. And how Australia doesnt have at least one PGA Tour event is an absolute travesty.