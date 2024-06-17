Sad for Rory. The putt on 18 had a sharp break and was a lot tougher than it looked. The one before that, from just 2.5ft, was the heartbreaker. From that range it really has to go in, all day long. Apart from that, he had too much club on the par three when he went over the back, and a bogey was inevitable then.



Rory played very well on an almost impossible course, but at a couple of crucial moments he fell short, and it will eat away at him.



DeChambeau played very well and also got some good luck from the tee, on numerous occasions. He drove into the rough/natural land all day long. It is mostly quite open in there, so you can ride your luck, and thats what he benefitted from. The law of averages would suggest he would have had one or two more shots where all he could do was hack out, but he got away with it.



But clearly the fella can play, and not just the length he hits it either. The 55yd shot from the sand on 18 was excellent, when it looked like it would go to a playoff.



When I first came across DeChambeau he was intriguing. Highly intelligent kid, mad scientist type, who was taking his own approach to golf. It was fascinating. Then as we got to know him, he came across as ungracious on occasion, and definitely arrogant too. Then he bulked up, then he trimmed a bit off, and along the way switched over to LIV.



These days he seems a lot more engaging, and bloke-ish, almost as if he sees that despite all the money and separation from the masses that top players have, fans are hungry for a connection. And he seems to be placed to exploit that.



I predict his star will continue to rise, with more majors and a growing fan base.



I hope Rory can find his way back to contending again. It all depends how he responds to this setback. He is an excellent golfer, but that 1% mentality was the difference between second and first in this one.