« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 325014 times)

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,597
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6200 on: June 17, 2024, 12:03:08 am »
Should bury his head there as lost the plot when he got into the lead. Game management went out the window as middle of fairways middle of greens were a must. Anyway congrats to Bryson as he played better than anyone else. Funny old game
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6201 on: June 17, 2024, 12:06:54 am »
Cantlay will be kicking himself. Gave himself so many good looks for birdie and none fell. Shot level par on Sunday at a US Open which is good going but with a decent round of putting he would have won by a couple.

I still can't get over that from McIlroy, and I can't get over the bunker shot from Bryson. Remarkable.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6202 on: June 17, 2024, 12:16:01 am »
 The brainless Yanks shouting USA USA is beyond annoying , it's not the Ryder cup FFS. With 3 of the four majors in America it's a huge advantage to the American players.
Really like Bryson and happy for his win.
« Last Edit: June 17, 2024, 12:18:01 am by lgvkarlos »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6203 on: June 17, 2024, 12:52:42 am »
Rory left Pinehurst pretty much the moment Bryson's putt dropped. Bags and clubs packed and he left. No media duties. He'll be hurting like mad. I think he was shitty not to congratulate Bryson though (Bryson made sure he congratulated Schauffele at the PGA last month when he was just beaten on the 18th) and so it isn't a great look for Rory.


Can't wait for Royal Troon now.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6204 on: June 17, 2024, 05:18:19 am »
Absolute disasterclass from McIlroy. Pretty hilarious to be honest. That man will never win another major championship.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6205 on: June 17, 2024, 08:49:19 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on June 17, 2024, 12:52:42 am
Rory left Pinehurst pretty much the moment Bryson's putt dropped. Bags and clubs packed and he left. No media duties. He'll be hurting like mad. I think he was shitty not to congratulate Bryson though (Bryson made sure he congratulated Schauffele at the PGA last month when he was just beaten on the 18th) and so it isn't a great look for Rory.


Can't wait for Royal Troon now.

It is so hard to say. Just human being I think. Rory would congratulate Bryson in private.

He had so much on his shoulders, winning the first major in 10 years, PGA vs LIV. And all that U-S-A U-S-A bullshit from the disrespectful crowd to disrupt him. I would be pissed off too.

People blamed him and his caddy for the last hole but he has been driving well most of the time and who knows how he was feeling about his 3 wood. It was difficult to blame both of them.
Logged

Offline NickoH

  • Has to fart in private to avoid offending the posh guys and gals in the Marketing Dept
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,028
  • Speak softly love so no one hears us but the sky
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6206 on: June 17, 2024, 08:56:49 am »
Well my friends Rory completely and utterly bottled that. 2 easy puts missed in the last few holes cost him. Puts Id get with my eyes closed on Southport Crazy Golf. Hell be in an awful state mentally today.
Logged
I clutch the wire fence until my fingers bleed,
A wound that will not heal, a heart that cannot feel.
Hoping that the horror will recede,
Hoping that tomorrow we'll all be freed.........JUSTICE.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,271
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6207 on: June 17, 2024, 09:52:08 am »
The failures are harder to deal with, as you get older, too.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,024
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6208 on: June 17, 2024, 09:59:21 am »
I feel bottle job is overused at times but there are no other words suitable

If that wasnt a bottle job I dont know what is
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6209 on: June 17, 2024, 10:11:47 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on June 17, 2024, 08:49:19 am
It is so hard to say. Just human being I think. Rory would congratulate Bryson in private.

He had so much on his shoulders, winning the first major in 10 years, PGA vs LIV. And all that U-S-A U-S-A bullshit from the disrespectful crowd to disrupt him. I would be pissed off too.

People blamed him and his caddy for the last hole but he has been driving well most of the time and who knows how he was feeling about his 3 wood. It was difficult to blame both of them.

Yeah there is some nonsense spoken by commentators regarding the safe option and you are just as likely to miss the fairway with a club you are less comfortable with especially one that statistically you are less accurate with it. And look both Bryson and McIlroy went with driver and left themselves easy par putts. Does the 3 wood give you a better chance of a birdie on that hole? Maybe the commentators had access to the stats on that hole but I doubt we'd hear about it unless it proves their case.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,889
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6210 on: June 17, 2024, 10:27:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 17, 2024, 09:59:21 am
I feel bottle job is overused at times but there are no other words suitable

If that wasnt a bottle job I dont know what is
I said it was as bad as Jean van de Velde last night and I stand by it. VDV just had a meltdown on the 18th.  Rory played 3 of the worst holes ever to end a major, after being in great form.
I have literally no idea what sort of tee short he was trying for on 15. It's 200 yards, adrenaline is pumping, you're a great iron striker, why would you hit a 7 iron there? He got away with that given BDC's 3 putt.
But the putt on 16 will haunt him forever. It's 2.5 feet straight, for fucks sake. If you missed it in your club your mates would never let you forget it.

17 was fine, but 18 was another shit show. Hit the middle of the fairway is all the task is there. You don't need to hit it 325 yards; Take the 3 wood and put it 280 in the middle. A 7 or 8 iron to the green and life gets so much better. But no, he has to take the driver out and fucks it.
He doesn't miss the putt on 18 if he doesn't miss on 16. But I had zero confidence that he's make it. Looked so nervous and jittery there. And a nervous prod wasn't going to be enough.

I guarantee that he'll never get as close to winning a major again, let alone winning one.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,597
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6211 on: June 17, 2024, 10:29:43 am »
Think he will definitely win another major as he's putting himself in a position where he's getting serious chances. He knows what's it's like to have a major dropped from his hands n he bounced back that time. Considering how messed up his personal life was leading into this major I have to think he's in a better place in his life to shrug it off as when it comes to priorities, this morning he's got a family to worry about and won't give a toss about what we think. Excellent drama for the fans and more reason to get the opposing tours out there more often fighting it out.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,712
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6212 on: June 17, 2024, 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on June 17, 2024, 10:29:43 am
Think he will definitely win another major as he's putting himself in a position where he's getting serious chances. He knows what's it's like to have a major dropped from his hands n he bounced back that time. Considering how messed up his personal life was leading into this major I have to think he's in a better place in his life to shrug it off as when it comes to priorities, this morning he's got a family to worry about and won't give a toss about what we think. Excellent drama for the fans and more reason to get the opposing tours out there more often fighting it out.

To win another major he will need either a lot of luck or to have the nearest competitor/s have a mare on the back 9/final round, if he keeps choking and can't get over that mental block he will never win unless he gets that. If Bryson fucks up repeatedly also then he gets away with it, but he didn't as most pros may give you a bad hole or two but many don't choke like Rory does so consistently. Fucking horrible to watch someone keep doing it, and I think he will need some big luck or a big lead to finally get another major, after that he may bag a few more having got over the mental block he clearly has.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,597
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6213 on: June 17, 2024, 11:33:25 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June 17, 2024, 11:22:36 am
To win another major he will need either a lot of luck or to have the nearest competitor/s have a mare on the back 9/final round, if he keeps choking and can't get over that mental block he will never win unless he gets that. If Bryson fucks up repeatedly also then he gets away with it, but he didn't as most pros may give you a bad hole or two but many don't choke like Rory does so consistently. Fucking horrible to watch someone keep doing it, and I think he will need some big luck or a big lead to finally get another major, after that he may bag a few more having got over the mental block he clearly has.

The general consensus was Rory didn't have a chance of winning a major prior to this weekend and there he was two putts, combined distance 7 feet away from winning it plus someone on the bag who could tell him his adrenaline is up, here's one less club on that par 3. Anyway the lad on his day is top three in the world n been doing that nearly every year even during his majors drought. I bet you he will be still vying for majors ten years from now but still hurts this morning which in a way makes him more determined to get back on the horse. As you said he needs to push through for that next major n anyone saying he will never challenge again for one is smoking something.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6214 on: June 17, 2024, 11:37:37 am »
I don't get the Bryson hate, to be honest.

Yeah he's very American and so his behaviour can be annoying at times, but by all means seems a nice bloke, love his YT stuff and how he collaborates with people in the YT golf scene and comes across obsessed with golf and improving himself. I think he really is portrayed negatively on mainstream golf channel and to be honest that is my theory why he fucked off to LIV.

Good for him, he had good mentality there whenever he got in the shit whereas Rory shat himself, as per usual.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6215 on: June 17, 2024, 11:39:02 am »
Quote from: Ray K on June 17, 2024, 10:27:26 am
I said it was as bad as Jean van de Velde last night and I stand by it. VDV just had a meltdown on the 18th.  Rory played 3 of the worst holes ever to end a major, after being in great form.
I have literally no idea what sort of tee short he was trying for on 15. It's 200 yards, adrenaline is pumping, you're a great iron striker, why would you hit a 7 iron there? He got away with that given BDC's 3 putt.
But the putt on 16 will haunt him forever. It's 2.5 feet straight, for fucks sake. If you missed it in your club your mates would never let you forget it.

17 was fine, but 18 was another shit show. Hit the middle of the fairway is all the task is there. You don't need to hit it 325 yards; Take the 3 wood and put it 280 in the middle. A 7 or 8 iron to the green and life gets so much better. But no, he has to take the driver out and fucks it.
He doesn't miss the putt on 18 if he doesn't miss on 16. But I had zero confidence that he's make it. Looked so nervous and jittery there. And a nervous prod wasn't going to be enough.

I guarantee that he'll never get as close to winning a major again, let alone winning one.

Driving the ball was his strength so he must have thought why not use the club he is most comfortable with and give it a shot? There is no guarantee that he would have put the ball on the fairway with his 3 wood with adrenalin nerves put together. How many times have he used a 3 wood yesterday?

It was that straight putt at 16(?) that damaged his confidence. It was so agonising.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,081
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6216 on: June 17, 2024, 12:04:21 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on June 17, 2024, 11:37:37 am
I don't get the Bryson hate, to be honest.

Yeah he's very American and so his behaviour can be annoying at times, but by all means seems a nice bloke, love his YT stuff and how he collaborates with people in the YT golf scene and comes across obsessed with golf and improving himself. I think he really is portrayed negatively on mainstream golf channel and to be honest that is my theory why he fucked off to LIV.

Good for him, he had good mentality there whenever he got in the shit whereas Rory shat himself, as per usual.

Probably fair. Just cant get past the very American bit. Just seems very cringe. Not his fault, thats just how it is.

Mad par 4 on the last when you think about it. A wild drive, a hack out from under a tree/by the tree root, incredible bunker shot, tap in. Short of like how I play but Id have had another 3 in between the wild drive and the bunker shot. And then probably a couple more putts. :D
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6217 on: June 17, 2024, 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on June 17, 2024, 11:37:37 am
I don't get the Bryson hate, to be honest.

Yeah he's very American and so his behaviour can be annoying at times, but by all means seems a nice bloke, love his YT stuff and how he collaborates with people in the YT golf scene and comes across obsessed with golf and improving himself. I think he really is portrayed negatively on mainstream golf channel and to be honest that is my theory why he fucked off to LIV.

Good for him, he had good mentality there whenever he got in the shit whereas Rory shat himself, as per usual.

I will take Bryson over Tiger and other robots any day. A lot more open and engaging with fans and media, and always answer the questions directly. His YT and Instagram were pretty good too. He was the single biggest loss to PGA Tour.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6218 on: June 17, 2024, 12:38:03 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on June 17, 2024, 08:49:19 am
It is so hard to say. Just human being I think. Rory would congratulate Bryson in private.

He had so much on his shoulders, winning the first major in 10 years, PGA vs LIV. And all that U-S-A U-S-A bullshit from the disrespectful crowd to disrupt him. I would be pissed off too.

People blamed him and his caddy for the last hole but he has been driving well most of the time and who knows how he was feeling about his 3 wood. It was difficult to blame both of them.


Don't get me wrong in that position I'd want a fucking wormhole to come and take me to another dimension. I don't necessarily blame him in a human way but Spieth faced the media after his Masters meltdown, Adam Scott did when he threw The Open away and many others, I didn't expect him to sit around and give Bryson a guard of honour but a handshake and well done would have been fine.

The mad thing for McIlroy is that before his collapse he putted so well on a major Sunday for the first time I can remember. He holed well over 100ft worth of putts and looked comfortable on them. And then on 18 he putted like a 20 handicapper with his set up.

He's 35 now, his driving prowess and distance won't fall off overnight especially with how things are these days but there is no guarantee he will have as many chances as he gets towards 40. His caddy is taking a lot of flak but I'm not sure what he can do about such short misses, and I have read that he told Rory to go with 8 iron on the par 3 but Rory went with 7 anyway.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6219 on: June 17, 2024, 01:32:45 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on June 17, 2024, 11:37:37 am
I don't get the Bryson hate, to be honest.

Yeah he's very American and so his behaviour can be annoying at times, but by all means seems a nice bloke, love his YT stuff and how he collaborates with people in the YT golf scene and comes across obsessed with golf and improving himself. I think he really is portrayed negatively on mainstream golf channel and to be honest that is my theory why he fucked off to LIV.

Good for him, he had good mentality there whenever he got in the shit whereas Rory shat himself, as per usual.

Yeah you've nailed it there, I've said something similar. He owes the us tour and the media nothing and is probably the most open and honest player about his reasons for the move to LIV. He's a breath of fresh air with his unconventional approach and is derided for it by the media who resent his successes because he doesn't fit in with their narrative of how the perfect golfer should play the game. Good luck to him, was disappointed he didn't win the last major.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6220 on: June 17, 2024, 01:49:19 pm »
Sad for Rory. The putt on 18 had a sharp break and was a lot tougher than it looked. The one before that, from just 2.5ft, was the heartbreaker. From that range it really has to go in, all day long. Apart from that, he had too much club on the par three when he went over the back, and a bogey was inevitable then.

Rory played very well on an almost impossible course, but at a couple of crucial moments he fell short, and it will eat away at him.

DeChambeau played very well and also got some good luck from the tee, on numerous occasions. He drove into the rough/natural land all day long. It is mostly quite open in there, so you can ride your luck, and thats what he benefitted from. The law of averages would suggest he would have had one or two more shots where all he could do was hack out, but he got away with it.

But clearly the fella can play, and not just the length he hits it either. The 55yd shot from the sand on 18 was excellent, when it looked like it would go to a playoff.

When I first came across DeChambeau he was intriguing. Highly intelligent kid, mad scientist type, who was taking his own approach to golf. It was fascinating. Then as we got to know him, he came across as ungracious on occasion, and definitely arrogant too. Then he bulked up, then he trimmed a bit off, and along the way switched over to LIV.

These days he seems a lot more engaging, and bloke-ish, almost as if he sees that despite all the money and separation from the masses that top players have, fans are hungry for a connection. And he seems to be placed to exploit that.

I predict his star will continue to rise, with more majors and a growing fan base.

I hope Rory can find his way back to contending again. It all depends how he responds to this setback. He is an excellent golfer, but that 1% mentality was the difference between second and first in this one.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,193
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6221 on: June 17, 2024, 01:53:00 pm »
[sigh]

Another major won by an absolute c*nt

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,463
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6222 on: June 17, 2024, 02:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2024, 01:53:00 pm
[sigh]

Another major won by an absolute c*nt

Another? Scheffler and Schauffele seem like decent dudes :D
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6223 on: June 17, 2024, 02:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 17, 2024, 01:53:00 pm
[sigh]

Another major won by an absolute c*nt

Whats De Chambeau done? Must be something obvious to be called a c*nt but I cant remember anything.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,268
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6224 on: June 17, 2024, 03:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 17, 2024, 02:47:17 pm
Whats De Chambeau done? Must be something obvious to be called a c*nt but I cant remember anything.

I'm guessing switching to LIV, can't think of anything else.

Also, why are so many here so fond of "Rory"? Is it simply because he's from the UK? He's not particularly likeable, he supports Man Utd, Wozniacki dumped him, I don't see why Liverpool fans would be keen on him. :)
Logged

Offline ncred

  • ble
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6225 on: June 17, 2024, 04:04:55 pm »
I think Bryson is much better nowadays, but still find it hard to overcome LIV and his seeming approval of Trump.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,081
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6226 on: June 17, 2024, 04:09:50 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 17, 2024, 03:42:07 pm
I'm guessing switching to LIV, can't think of anything else.

Also, why are so many here so fond of "Rory"? Is it simply because he's from the UK? He's not particularly likeable, he supports Man Utd, Wozniacki dumped him, I don't see why Liverpool fans would be keen on him. :)

Rory is his name. Its easier to type than McIllroy. You sound like Evetpnians being annoyed when people call Trent, Trent.

Not a massive fan and cant speak for anyone else but I general like it when Europeans win the Majors so woukd cheer for one over Americans or Aussies in the latter stages as a rule.

Again, no hard and fast rule but in other sports I wont hold being a United fan against someone unless theyre a dick about it (like Luke Litler). Darren Campbell for example always came across well. But Id someones a Liverpool fan Im more likely to want them to win.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6227 on: June 17, 2024, 06:12:06 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 17, 2024, 03:42:07 pm
I'm guessing switching to LIV, can't think of anything else.

Also, why are so many here so fond of "Rory"? Is it simply because he's from the UK? He's not particularly likeable, he supports Man Utd, Wozniacki dumped him, I don't see why Liverpool fans would be keen on him. :)

Irish golfer so that will account for many people liking him.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6228 on: June 17, 2024, 06:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 17, 2024, 02:47:17 pm
Whats De Chambeau done? Must be something obvious to be called a c*nt but I cant remember anything.

All of them that went to LIV are c*nts!
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6229 on: June 17, 2024, 06:22:36 pm »
Poor Rory that was heartbreaking

The devastation and humiliation he must be feeling  :'(
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,038
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6230 on: June 17, 2024, 07:58:58 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 17, 2024, 06:15:00 pm
All of them that went to LIV are c*nts!

In one.

They all took the bribe. Without a bribe i'd wager damn few would have gone and played on LIV.

Then they complained that they weren't allowed back to play on the PGA Tour or European Tour. They said we're playing on LIV to be with our families more. Then they want to cherry pick the tournaments with the most money to add to their LIV tour schedule. They wanted their cake and eat it too.

Now a couple years on, some in the media are softening their commentary ( Bought by the Crown Prince maybe). Sports washing at it's best. Bryson is now a nice guy. Isn't it great he won. Etc. Let's forget about the sports washing.

Fcuk LIV. Bryson can enjoy his win. Probably going to be the poster boy for LIV now. Crown Prince will give him a bonus.


As for Rory, i'd advise him to putt the majors like it's the Ryder Cup.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,967
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6231 on: June 17, 2024, 10:42:06 pm »
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6232 on: June 18, 2024, 08:48:36 am »
Quote from: Kekule on June 16, 2024, 11:26:13 pm
The Andy Murray of golf. Not a career to be sniffed at by any means, but could, and probably should, have been a lot better.

Absolutely ridiculous comment. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are literally the 3 greatest players of all time, and by number of titles by a long, long way. And Murray was plopped down right in the middle of them and still won 3 majors and 2 golds.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6233 on: June 22, 2024, 07:15:04 pm »
Watching the Travelers for 20 minutes, didnt even recognise that Cam Young has shot a 59.
Logged

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6234 on: June 23, 2024, 11:25:40 pm »
Scottie wins again, saw this on Twitter and made me think, I bet there is tons of players lissed with Rory for suggesting Scottie use a mallet.

2024 signature event winners:

Sentry:  Kirk
Pebble: Wyndham
Genesis: Hideki

*Scottie switches to a mallet*

Bay Hill: Scottie
Players: Scottie
Heritage: Scottie
Wells Fargo: Rory (Scottie DNP)
Memorial: Scottie
Travelers: Scottie
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,299
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6235 on: Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm »
What a win from MacIntyre, great putt at the last.
Logged
AHA!

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6236 on: Yesterday at 07:54:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm
What a win from MacIntyre, great putt at the last.

That was outstanding, to make that putt. After last year to comeback and do it.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,597
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6237 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm »
Brilliant stuff by MacIntyre as that putt on the last was legendary. Couldn't be happier for the lad.

Just watching an Open video of Troon so far this week and just seen Tiger walk/limp onto the tee. He looks old n feeble but then hit his shot within a couple of feet of the hole. Still has a game but physically can't see him getting to the weekend
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:58 pm by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 151 152 153 154 155 [156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 