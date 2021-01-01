« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 317104 times)

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 10:28:00 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:13:42 am
I'd love Finau to win a major.

Seconded, such a smooth golfer when on form. Gonna be a fun day of golf today regardless!
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,369
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Yesterday at 10:28:00 am
Seconded, such a smooth golfer when on form. Gonna be a fun day of golf today regardless!

He's got effortless power with his swing; he seems to swing at about 75 percent and still has such a good rhythm. Always thought he had one in him and he comes across as a really nice and genuine guy.


Logged

Offline sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 434
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 08:15:28 pm »
Love Aberg to win, apparantly he's a big LFC fan. But not just that, he's an amazing player who could win the lot.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,347
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm »
That shot choice by Finau on 13 was beyond bizarre. Putting from off a green up and down a hill, and he smashed it into a bunker.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,347
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:27:34 pm
That shot choice by Finau on 13 was beyond bizarre. Putting from off a green up and down a hill, and he smashed it into a bunker.
Folks, you won't believe it, but he chipped it from the bunker right back in the valley from where he took his 3rd shot.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,390
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
For a while it looked like it could have been a bit of grandstand Sunday with four or five guys all in with a shout.

Now its looking more and more like a one horse race tomorrow. Everyone else struggling while DeChambeau keeps knocking it to within a few feet. Hes moving forwards whilst the rest are going backwards.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:28:24 am by Kekule »
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,979
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 12:41:58 am »
Bryson doubles 16..back to a 2 shot lead.

For me, as with every Major, Anyone but a LIV golfer to win.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,369
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 12:57:26 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:41:58 am
Bryson doubles 16..back to a 2 shot lead.

For me, as with every Major, Anyone but a LIV golfer to win.

You'll likely disagree with me and I haven't bothered with LIV at all but Bryson is endearing and quite a character. And despite being on LIV he's still a huge draw and is growing the game with his style, connectivity with fans and his content.


He claws one shot back from that double on the next hole. He's going to have a lead but it could be anything from 4 or 2 considering he's way left off the tee on 18.

Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,979
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 01:04:49 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:57:26 am
You'll likely disagree with me and I haven't bothered with LIV at all but Bryson is endearing and quite a character. And despite being on LIV he's still a huge draw and is growing the game with his style, connectivity with fans and his content.


He claws one shot back from that double on the next hole. He's going to have a lead but it could be anything from 4 or 2 considering he's way left off the tee on 18.



Oh, he's doing his best to be engaging for sure.

But when you take a bribe, a rather large bribe, to go play on the Crown Prince Circus tour one should expect not everyone is happy for you when you come back to play up to the crowds.

Some will criticize those who support, play for, manage and cheer on their sports washing club.  But it's only a golfer, what's the harm? Why should a golfer care about all the reasons not to help wash Middle East problems. Just here to hit the ball, take the money, and not make waves.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 02:54:06 am »
Have backed Finau a number of times, only for him to sometimes show enough ability to win a Major but he seems to have a problem maintaining his concentration, he can be playing really well, only to play some real wayward shots.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 