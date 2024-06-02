Koepka seems to mostly care about the majors and the other 'important' events. Cam Smith is a good call - I bet he will have a good week at Pinehurst as he should do well around the greens. I also see Colin Morikawa playing well. And while I would love to be wrong, not sure Rory will do very well.



From looking at the course I don't think the fairways are too hard to hit, yes some holes are really long but if the course is firm and fast and they don't soak the fairways then the players will get a lot of run out from their drives to chip into the length of the course.So much is being said about the greens and the shape of them and the contours. You'll need to putt well and have a really good short game to compete here over the 4 days. The weather looks to be really warm this week too so it'll be a really dry and fast course if they let it.Not sure how Cam Smith is playing but yeah his short game is great. You look at Justin Thomas and Spieth for their short game magic but you wouldn't trust them over nervy 5 footers. Wouldn't shock me to see a biggish priced winner this week, someone who tames the greens better than others and doesn't make too many mistakes. Who that is I have no idea mind you