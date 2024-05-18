I think Dechambeau has largely turned his image around recently. Seems to have good interactions with the fans, including a nice one this weekend where he threw a ball into the gallery to a kid, but some a-hole grabbed it instead and was walking off before Bryson stopped walking and made sure the kid got the ball. Some of his recent youtube videos are pretty entertaining as well. And maybe this just projecting, but I do think that he still cares greatly about golf, and is still working hard at it to be the best player he can, which is more than some other LIV folks.