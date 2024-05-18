« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Robinred

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5960 on: May 18, 2024, 11:42:10 pm
De Chambeau is such an enigma - his game is a curious mixture of power and ugliness. Ive always suspected hed have made a top notch baseball player.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5961 on: May 19, 2024, 12:14:46 am
Quote from: Robinred on May 18, 2024, 11:42:10 pm
De Chambeau is such an enigma - his game is a curious mixture of power and ugliness. Ive always suspected hed have made a top notch baseball player.

A power hitting DH if Ive ever seen one. .240 batting average who strikes out at a 25+% clip but you can count on him for 30+ homers and 90+ RBIs season after season.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5962 on: May 19, 2024, 12:20:28 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 19, 2024, 12:14:46 am
A power hitting DH if Ive ever seen one. .240 batting average who strikes out at a 25+% clip but you can count on him for 30+ homers and 90+ RBIs season after season.

Hazell

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5963 on: May 19, 2024, 07:39:41 pm
Theegala joins the the lead already.
Hazell

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5964 on: May 19, 2024, 08:00:42 pm
Now two behind after a bogey. Schauffele in the lead by one.
Hazell

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5965 on: May 19, 2024, 10:12:35 pm
Schauffele and Hovland now level at -18, with 2 others close behind. Shaping up nicely.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5966 on: May 19, 2024, 10:19:02 pm
Come on Vic!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5967 on: May 19, 2024, 10:19:26 pm
Victor! Go on son.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5968 on: May 19, 2024, 10:22:51 pm
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5969 on: May 19, 2024, 10:26:28 pm
Morikawa really struggling on the greens - going backwards. Nice to see Rose up there challenging, probably a bit too far back though.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5970 on: May 19, 2024, 10:45:49 pm
Massive stroke of luck for De Chambeau. Hooked one into the trees and bounced back onto the fairway.

Scahuffele one ahead and has the more holes to play. His to lose if he holds his nerve. Hopefully Hovland can birdie one of the last three.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5971 on: May 19, 2024, 11:11:41 pm
Schauffele looks like hes playing in the sliders he wears poolside in Tenerife.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5972 on: May 19, 2024, 11:28:30 pm
Not to be for Victor. 3 makes me birdie putts in the last 3 and he didnt make any. De Chambeau or Schauffele the only ones who can win. Bedtime.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5973 on: May 19, 2024, 11:30:33 pm
Think Xander will see it out with the par 5 last, but really strong showing from Bryson.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5974 on: May 19, 2024, 11:32:02 pm
Pity Victor. Hope Shauffele wins now as I cant stand De Chambeau.
Robinred

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5975 on: May 19, 2024, 11:42:56 pm
Quote from: stockdam on May 19, 2024, 11:32:02 pm
Pity Victor. Hope Shauffele wins now as I cant stand De Chambeau.

Yep, Im not so down on De Chambeau, but Shauffele is long overdue - from tee to green hes been immaculate.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5976 on: May 19, 2024, 11:49:01 pm
Think that could do it, Xander with a relatively simple up and down for the win after an amazing shot with a stance in the bunker
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5977 on: May 19, 2024, 11:54:42 pm
Well done Schauffele. Think he swerved that having led for so long. And De Chambeau getting lucky.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5978 on: May 19, 2024, 11:54:55 pm
Just dropped..well done Xander.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5979 on: May 20, 2024, 09:30:21 am
Quote from: stockdam on May 19, 2024, 11:54:55 pm
Just dropped..well done Xander.

Yeah, had quite a bit of pace on it and took a look before dropping! Could easily have lipped out, reminded me of Tiger's putt at the US Open to force a play-off on one leg, albeit Tiger's putt was about twice the distance.


Well done Xander, seems like a really decent guy and a great player whose consistency has now been rewarded.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5980 on: May 20, 2024, 09:34:02 am
Kevin Van Valkenburg   @KVanValkenburg

The final putt from another perspective.

https://x.com/KVanValkenburg/status/1792333898162266132
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5981 on: May 20, 2024, 09:51:02 am
Quote from: Ray K on May 20, 2024, 09:34:02 am
Kevin Van Valkenburg   @KVanValkenburg

The final putt from another perspective.

https://x.com/KVanValkenburg/status/1792333898162266132

Lucas Unluckee gif
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5982 on: May 20, 2024, 10:33:21 am
Nelly Korda just won her 6th tournament in 7 starts on LPGA. Insanely dominant.
ncred

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5983 on: May 20, 2024, 12:38:57 pm
I think Dechambeau has largely turned his image around recently.  Seems to have good interactions with the fans, including a nice one this weekend where he threw a ball into the gallery to a kid, but some a-hole grabbed it instead and was walking off before Bryson stopped walking and made sure the kid got the ball.  Some of his recent youtube videos are pretty entertaining as well.  And maybe this just projecting, but I do think that he still cares greatly about golf, and is still working hard at it to be the best player he can, which is more than some other LIV folks. 
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5984 on: Today at 07:43:26 pm
You won't be all that astonished to learn that the cop who arrested Scheffler last week wasn't dragged by Scheffler's car and got his pants ruined. Well if his pants were ruined it was because they were on fire.
Scheffler turned into the club entrance whereupon the cop ran over to his window and banged on it. Scheffler stopped immediately and was arrested and the cop hauled him off to jail citing assault.

Good job for Scottie that he was a rich white guy though.
exiledintheUSA

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5985 on: Today at 08:28:47 pm
"U.S. Cop in not turning body cam on, and lying, shocker"
