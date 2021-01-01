Local station WAVE reporting:

WAVE reports the World No 1 golfer is facing the following charges following this arrest:

2nd-deg assault of a police officer

3rd-deg criminal mischief

Reckless driving

Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.



The problem was, there was an ongoing police investigation due to a fatality. Police don't take things lightly when an investigation is underway.What I heard on the radio--PGA Tour channel-- when I went to play golf this morning is that a pedestrian ( now known to be a worker for the event ) was struck by a shuttle bus. This shut down the main road into the course.The radio said the players were told they could drive around the stopped traffic. ( and here is the problem as there were multiple police agencies involved, were they all advised of this).The police in the area where Scottie was detained were wearing full rain gear in yellow as it was raining. It was around 6 am in the morning.The speculation is Scottie didn't realize these people were police. As he was trying to get to the course.The felony charges are serious and not a laughing matter. However, he has retained a local lawyer. Chances are the charges will be reduced. He'll have to pay a fine. And as long as he doesn't run afoul of the law again for a year, the charges will then be dropped off his criminal record.