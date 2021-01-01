« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 01:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:56:33 am
The police officer attempted to attach himself to Schefflers car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs.

I am not into golf at all, or a Scheffler fan, but this tells me the cop was a c*nt.

Why the fuck would you ever attach yourself to a car?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:21:54 pm
Footage of Scottie during his altercation with the cop
https://x.com/Outkick/status/1791424997077999666

https://x.com/JeffDarlington/status/1791428598080938492

Spoiler

[close]
Got to admit. Ace cop cars there
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 01:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:08:58 pm
Just saying they don't fuck about over there and if they think he's been disrespectful towards them or maybe he's given them some lip then they'll deck him. Not saying it's right, just how it is over there, certainly in some states. I mean, did I see a clip on the golf coverage last night of some young lad getting nicked for canoeing in one of the lakes?
 ;D

Oh yeah I know what you mean mate, their way or the highway really and they absolutely do not fuck about as you say. Just find it all so bizarre.


4 separate charges for him.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm »
Quite possibly the strangest golf news to wake up to today. Hes either going to shoot a 62 or an 82.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm »
On his way back to Valhalla now, so he'll make his tee time anyway.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm
Quite possibly the strangest golf news to wake up to today. Hes either going to shoot a 62 or an 82.

I just hope on Sunday he wears an orange outfit resembling a jail suit. Not sure he's got that kind of humour in him though :D



'Scottie Scheffler shoots a second round 62 after a slightly disrupted start to his morning.'
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 01:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm
Quite possibly the strangest golf news to wake up to today. Hes either going to shoot a 62 or an 82.

Depends if hes downloaded the charged with a felony patch.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm
I just hope on Sunday he wears an orange outfit resembling a jail suit. Not sure he's got that kind of humour in him though :D

Rickie Fowler can lend him this

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 03:01:19 pm »
In more serious golf News there are reports that Happy Gilmore 2 will soon be in production.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 05:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 01:49:21 pm
Quite possibly the strangest golf news to wake up to today. Hes either going to shoot a 62 or an 82.

People or golf shots? - The guy is clearly a loon according to the local constabulary.
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 05:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
Rickie Fowler can lend him this



Was thinking of Jos Luiten but yeah that Fowler outfit trumps him, it's horrific. Unfortunately I know a few lads that actually go out playing golf in that sort of paraphernalia. Personally I always think that you at least have to be a pretty good golfer as well in order to carry it off and most of them aren't.
 :-\
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 07:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:53:23 pm
I just hope on Sunday he wears an orange outfit resembling a jail suit. Not sure he's got that kind of humour in him though :D



'Scottie Scheffler shoots a second round 62 after a slightly disrupted start to his morning.'

Doubt it. He's like the Ivan Lendl of golf. can't even crack a smile.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
Local station WAVE reporting:
WAVE reports the World No 1 golfer is facing the following charges following this arrest:
2nd-deg assault of a police officer
3rd-deg criminal mischief
Reckless driving
Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The problem was, there was an ongoing police investigation due to a fatality. Police don't take things lightly when an investigation is underway.

What I heard on the radio--PGA Tour channel-- when I went to play golf this morning is that a pedestrian ( now known to be a worker for the event ) was struck by a shuttle bus. This shut down the main road into the course.

The radio said the players were told they could drive around the stopped traffic. ( and here is the problem as there were multiple police agencies involved, were they all advised of this).

The police in the area where Scottie was detained were wearing full rain gear in yellow as it was raining. It was around 6 am in the morning.

The speculation is Scottie didn't realize these people were police.  As he was trying to get to the course.

The felony charges are serious and not a laughing matter. However, he has retained a local lawyer. Chances are the charges will be reduced. He'll have to pay a fine. And as long as he doesn't run afoul of the law again for a year, the charges will then be dropped off his criminal record.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm by 4pool »
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 08:41:10 pm »
66 after the day he's been through. Guy's a terminator.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm »
"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me."  Hopefully Rory can play well and we can have a bunch of great players at the top of the leaderboard.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 09:24:21 pm »
Tiger watch

Two triple bogeys in three holes.

Bye bye
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
Quote from: ncred on Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm
"I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me."  Hopefully Rory can play well and we can have a bunch of great players at the top of the leaderboard.

Get in the hole!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm »
Could do with Schauffele not getting too ahead of the pack here because the leaderboard is shaping up quite nicely with a lot of big names in the picture
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:36:57 pm
The problem was, there was an ongoing police investigation due to a fatality. Police don't take things lightly when an investigation is underway.

That's what I was saying earlier - it really isn't a laughing matter. Regardless of who you are you need to respect the Police here, it wouldn't be a pleasant day in the office for them.

Quote
The felony charges are serious and not a laughing matter. However, he has retained a local lawyer. Chances are the charges will be reduced. He'll have to pay a fine. And as long as he doesn't run afoul of the law again for a year, the charges will then be dropped off his criminal record.

Just hearing about the felony stuff from the PGA rep on the telly, calmly dismissing it and inferring it will go away because he is a star. That isn't a given - they might decide to make an example of him. The thing is the tight git probably should be employing a driver to get him there and then none of this would have happened to him.
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm »
Was just thinking that. Surely not many players drive themselves?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 11:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:08:02 pm
Was just thinking that. Surely not many players drive themselves?

Exactly - tight git. Get the Uber app, embarrassingly easy. If you need to bring your clubs order an XL taxi.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm »
A short drive to the course in the morning alone could well be the only bit of peace they get all day. Playing, warming up, gym, media, family etc.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm »
Anyone remember when Rory got a police escort to show up for his tee time ( Ryder Cup ? ) just on time.

Players get courtesy cars so they can come and go as they please.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
A short drive to the course in the morning alone could well be the only bit of peace they get all day. Playing, warming up, gym, media, family etc.

It doesn't really make sense though does it? Especially if you are not from the area and having to type in the destination on Google maps, it's an extra hassle to work out rather than something that should be taken care of.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5944 on: Yesterday at 11:34:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:18:49 pm
Anyone remember when Rory got a police escort to show up for his tee time ( Ryder Cup ? ) just on time.

Players get courtesy cars so they can come and go as they please.

He won a large Alarm Clock for that din't he?

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5945 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm
It doesn't really make sense though does it? Especially if you are not from the area and having to type in the destination on Google maps, it's an extra hassle to work out rather than something that should be taken care of.

It can't be that hard though. They won't stay too far from the course. The courses are often in affluent areas and the players share houses often, I can't imagine they are ever more than an hour by car away from the course for the week.

Hopping in your 100k courtesy/rental car for a short drive with a good sat-nav can't be too taxing for them! I wouldn't mind the drive alone anyway knowing all day I'm going to be warming up, hitting the range, talking to the media, playing a 5 hour round etc.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
It can't be that hard though. They won't stay too far from the course. The courses are often in affluent areas and the players share houses often, I can't imagine they are ever more than an hour by car away from the course for the week.

Hopping in your 100k courtesy/rental car for a short drive with a good sat-nav can't be too taxing for them! I wouldn't mind the drive alone anyway knowing all day I'm going to be warming up, hitting the range, talking to the media, playing a 5 hour round etc.

That reminds me of my last golf trip to Portugal. We were staying in Vale Do Lobo and wanted to go into Vilamoura for a meal and a bevvy. It was on me to order a cab and on the Uber app they had a 'green' option - a Renault Zoe no less! It was 1 Euro less so I ordered it for the four of us. The car turns up and it was tiny, I was alright as I was in the front but these three are pretty big blokes and really struggled to fit into that back seat and looked really uncomfortable. I was chuckling all the way to Vilamoura looking in the mirror, but on the return journey I was on pain of death to get a bigger taxi back - they were not amused!
 ;D
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 12:09:13 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:02:46 am
That reminds me of my last golf trip to Portugal. We were staying in Vale Do Lobo and wanted to go into Vilamoura for a meal and a bevvy. It was on me to order a cab and on the Uber app they had a 'green' option - a Renault Zoe no less! It was 1 Euro less so I ordered it for the four of us. The car turns up and it was tiny, I was alright as I was in the front but these three are pretty big blokes and really struggled to fit into that back seat and looked really uncomfortable. I was chuckling all the way to Vilamoura looking in the mirror, but on the return journey I was on pain of death to get a bigger taxi back - they were not amused!
 ;D

Tight git :D :D :D


Good trip though? Never been on a proper golfing trip but really want to go on one.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:09:13 am
Tight git :D :D :D


Good trip though? Never been on a proper golfing trip but really want to go on one.

More out of mischief. Knew it would be funny, back seat looked like Buster Bloodvessel, Alexei sayle and Big Daddy crammed into a Telephone box, wish I'd taken a picture with the gobs on the lot of them!
 ;D
