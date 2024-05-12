I know the PGA is pretty much considered the least glamorous of the majors but I often think it produces some great finishes and great winners. Valhalla is long and uncomplicated in a way and the course is soft enough with the chance of more rain to come. You'll need to hit your mid irons well this week as plenty of approaches will be 200 yards or so away, and if you don't play from the fairway or hit the ball long enough you'll struggle to compete IMO.



The par 3's average around 200 yards with one close to 250 (I don't like really long par 3's, no idea why but I just don't like them) so your ball striking will have to be on point. Valhalla has 3 par 5's and a driveable par 4 (I think so anyway depending on the tee box) so scoring opportunities aren't totally limited. With soft enough greens though you'll fancy a few of the best players to keep it in play and take advantage.



-15 or so wins IMO.