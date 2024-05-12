« previous next »
The Golf Thread

frag

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 09:50:15 pm
Was literally trying to find this thread to post about Rory looking brilliant. Was hoping for a shootout but Rory showing when hes on song hes a step above Xander. Xander racks up great finishes but just seems to lack that bit of killer instinct.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 09:57:57 pm
Xanders touch has deserted him and he looks lost..as he just pushes a crucial putt. He has fallen to pieces.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:00:50 pm
Rory with another birdie. 6 under for the last 7 holes and is now 5 in front. It was a great front 9 and anyones title but Schauffele has fallen apart and its sad to watch how poor he is now playing. However the pressure from Rory has been immense.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:12:44 pm
Stop.Rory just holed out from the bunker for eagle.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:13:21 pm
An absolute masterclass from Rory. Holes from the bunker and is now -8 from the last 8 holes.

More than shades of his famous 62 here back in 2010.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:39:31 pm
When hes on his game, there isnt a better player. However, Scottie is just better over 4 rounds.

Mighty impressive hes won the same tournament 4x times. Its a very interesting lead up to the USPGA.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
May 12, 2024, 10:55:18 pm
Pity about the last hole but a superb performance. Schauffele was playing well off the tee and if he gets his putting back then he could do well next week.
alonsoisared

Re: The Golf Thread
May 13, 2024, 06:23:30 pm
Superb from Rory, what a way to head into the third major of the year, at a course he has good memories of. I'd love it if he breaks the duck, especially if Scheffler plays and they end up going head to head.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
May 13, 2024, 06:31:15 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on May 13, 2024, 06:23:30 pm
Superb from Rory, what a way to head into the third major of the year, at a course he has good memories of. I'd love it if he breaks the duck, especially if Scheffler plays and they end up going head to head.

It would be nice to see the best two golfers slug it out.
Lone Star Red

Re: The Golf Thread
May 13, 2024, 07:14:22 pm
Brooks won the last LIV event he played at (I know, I know), Rory just won yesterday and Scottie won the last two events he's played in.

Three of the best in the game, coming into the PGA in red hot form.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
May 14, 2024, 06:54:51 pm
Rory Filing for divorce
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
May 14, 2024, 11:55:58 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on May 14, 2024, 06:54:51 pm
Rory Filing for divorce

Didn't think he was married to LIV.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2024, 07:33:39 am
Quote from: paulrazor on May 14, 2024, 06:54:51 pm
Rory Filing for divorce

Explains why he was so determined to get that extra prize money last weekend.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2024, 08:04:13 am
Quote from: 4pool on May 14, 2024, 11:55:58 pm
Didn't think he was married to LIV.
he will be to pay the bill
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
May 15, 2024, 09:01:58 pm
I know the PGA is pretty much considered the least glamorous of the majors but I often think it produces some great finishes and great winners. Valhalla is long and uncomplicated in a way and the course is soft enough with the chance of more rain to come. You'll need to hit your mid irons well this week as plenty of approaches will be 200 yards or so away, and if you don't play from the fairway or hit the ball long enough you'll struggle to compete IMO.

The par 3's average around 200 yards with one close to 250 (I don't like really long par 3's, no idea why but I just don't like them) so your ball striking will have to be on point. Valhalla has 3 par 5's and a driveable par 4 (I think so anyway depending on the tee box) so scoring opportunities aren't totally limited. With soft enough greens though you'll fancy a few of the best players to keep it in play and take advantage.

-15 or so wins IMO.
fowlermagic

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 12:22:32 pm
PGA doesn't get the build up of the other majors but Rory would bite your hand off for this right now. Will be interesting to see how the field reacts if Scottie comes out of the gate firing as everyone seems to be in his shadow right now. Fingers crossed we'll get a good fight over the weekend as should be a good old battle with some of the LIV boys challenging
gerrardisgod

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm
Tiger already looks like hes scrapping to make the cut here.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:34:15 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm
Tiger already looks like hes scrapping to make the cut here.
only +1 after 6 but to put into context when you posted this he had just bogeyed and the next hole he found the rough off the tee, only advanced 40 yards and playing his third to a par 4 from 185, he scrambled a par

I think he can still put some rounds together, I dont think his body will let him do it the whole tournament

Rory has started well and Xander is flying, repeat of last week?
stjohns

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:41:46 pm
Quote from: frag on May 12, 2024, 09:50:15 pm
Was literally trying to find this thread to post about Rory looking brilliant. Was hoping for a shootout but Rory showing when hes on song hes a step above Xander. Xander racks up great finishes but just seems to lack that bit of killer instinct.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm
Tiger already looks like hes scrapping to make the cut here.

Why do they continue to follow him around the course, or is it just Skys obsession? Been finished at this level for years.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:10:41 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:59:49 pm
Tiger already looks like hes scrapping to make the cut here.

He still pulls in the crowd as he is a legend that is still playing albeit not as successful as before. If Seve was still alive today I would follow him too.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:32:36 pm
So, how will Scottie cope with sleepless nights etc........ well of course he holes out from 169 yards for an eagle on the 1st.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:40:40 pm
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 07:32:36 pm
So, how will Scottie cope with sleepless nights etc........ well of course he holes out from 169 yards for an eagle on the 1st.

Fucking remarkable that. Off for a few weeks, becomes a Dad, heads into the next major... and holes out for eagle on the opening hole. What can you say?


I thought McIlroy done well today, he got the absolute most out of his round which is vitally important. He didn't play as well as -5 suggests, but he took advantage of 2 very lucky breaks and then had some nice wedges with it. His driving was bad and he won't get close to winning unless that improves but you feel like he will get better with the big stick as the week goes on.


And Schauffele's 62 was something else. Closing isn't his thing but he's got an incredible game and is very consistent.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
This lot are ripping this course apart....and that's not in the manner that us amateurs 'rip' courses up!  ;D
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:58:25 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
This lot are ripping this course apart....and that's not in the manner that us amateurs 'rip' courses up!  ;D

Not entirely sure it'll get harder either with more rain forecast. Some tough holes yes and long ones where you take a par and run but many scoring opportunities too.

I don't know if they'll put in some really tricky pin positions and try and dry out the greens more than they planned to (think they have the sub-air system) but it is gettable for sure.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:57:29 pm
Very consistent from Jon Rahm so far. His driving, iron play and putting are all equally dreadful.
Just the 13 shots behind Schauffele after 6 holes of his round.

4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:51:54 pm
As long as no LIV golfer wins this, i'll be happy.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:06:27 pm
Quote from: stockdam on May 12, 2024, 10:55:18 pm
Pity about the last hole but a superb performance. Schauffele was playing well off the tee and if he gets his putting back then he could do well next week.


I did think that Schauffele would do well this week as he played well last week and just ran into McIlroy in full flow. Actually both are doing well but Koepka and Scheffler have also started well.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 11:56:33 am
@JeffDarlington
Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Schefflers car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:00:03 pm
Just came to post that. How fucking crazy. RIP to the poor pedestrian who was killed by a shuttle bus earlier, a 1 hour delay was already in place but that could be longer while the investigation takes place.

Madness.
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:21:54 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:33:45 pm
This is the problem with looking like a 40 year old accountant going through a mid life crisis than an athlete in his twenties at the peak of his powers!
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:41:57 pm
He really is just like Tiger...
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:55:46 pm
So I've been watching 'Police Pursuits' on You Tube which shows how the State Troopers enforce traffic laws and when it comes to apprehending offenders they really don't fuck about over there. They also get extremely pissed off when innocent members of the public get injured or have their property damaged by offenders. So if they have put traffic controls in place due to a fatal accident and he's tried to blag his way through there then I'm not surprised he's been rough handed as the controls will be there for safety reasons.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:59:33 pm
I understand your point but it seems other players made the same manoeuvre that Scottie did with no repercussion. The reporter at the scene also said the officers only had hi-vis jackets on with no markings to say that they were police.

The cars the players are given will be courtesy cars and marked. I find it astonishing that this has happened really.
skipper757

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:02:24 pm
Scottie:  I heard RAWK called me boring.  Ill show them!
tonysleft

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:02:38 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:59:33 pm
I understand your point but it seems other players made the same manoeuvre that Scottie did with no repercussion. The reporter at the scene also said the officers only had hi-vis jackets on with no markings to say that they were police.

The cars the players are given will be courtesy cars and marked. I find it astonishing that this has happened really.
I know a guy who was there at the scene and he said the cop is on an insane power trip and no one could really believe it was happening.
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:08:58 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:59:33 pm
I understand your point but it seems other players made the same manoeuvre that Scottie did with no repercussion. The reporter at the scene also said the officers only had hi-vis jackets on with no markings to say that they were police.

The cars the players are given will be courtesy cars and marked. I find it astonishing that this has happened really.

Just saying they don't fuck about over there and if they think he's been disrespectful towards them or maybe he's given them some lip then they'll deck him. Not saying it's right, just how it is over there, certainly in some states. I mean, did I see a clip on the golf coverage last night of some young lad getting nicked for canoeing in one of the lakes?
 ;D
Yosser0_0

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:10:24 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:02:24 pm
Scottie:  I heard RAWK called me boring.  Ill show them!

Crosby Nick likes this - new favourite player no doubt!
Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:19:17 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:10:24 pm
Crosby Nick likes this - new favourite player no doubt!
Nick loves a bad boy.



Ray K

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:30:37 pm
Local station WAVE reporting:
WAVE reports the World No 1 golfer is facing the following charges following this arrest:
2nd-deg assault of a police officer
3rd-deg criminal mischief
Reckless driving
Disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.
