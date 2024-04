Scheffler starts off in video game mode again. Bryson is a bit of a wet wipe at times but I can see a charm to him as well, playing rounds with Trump and his move to LIV has soured my view of him but I still think he's an interesting character. He's not traditionally played well at Augusta so it'll be interesting to see if he can carry this form on.



Such a pity Tiger's body is how it is. You can see the old magic is there and he probably drives the ball better now than he did in his pomp, it is just the walking and getting around the course over 4 days.



Some good players at even par or better who could make a run but Scheffler has got himself into pole position very early. It is very difficult - in fact I'd say pretty much impossible - to shoot 4 rounds in the mid 60s at Augusta so it is far from over but I'm already kicking myself for not backing Scheffler at bigger prices earlier this year.