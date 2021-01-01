« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 297309 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,629
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 08:47:09 am »
Stunning course

I could look at golf there forever
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
Apparently a bit of bad weather forecast for the morning, so potentially not a lot of golf tomorrow unfortunately!

It'd be great for there to be a close finish this year, it feels we're a bit overdue with a few runaway winners in recent years. 2019 was one of my favourite ever sporting events. Tiger closing it out, same day we beat Chelsea to go back top of the league. What a day.
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 09:01:33 am »
C'mon Shane
Logged
YNWA

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 09:59:20 am »
Looks awful weather tomorrow morning so will be surprised if many finish their rounds. Condition should be soft once play starts so could suit the long hitters but we will see as if the likes of Tiger has to play the bones of two rounds Friday, his body will complain.

Love watching the Masters as it has iconic moments in the game that never will be forgotten. Whether it's Nicklaus rolling back the years to win his last jacket, Mize chipping in madness, Woods too many to mention moments, the list is endless as any fan of the sport will be glued to their TVs this weekend.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,233
  • Believer
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:59:20 am
Looks awful weather tomorrow morning so will be surprised if many finish their rounds. Condition should be soft once play starts so could suit the long hitters but we will see as if the likes of Tiger has to play the bones of two rounds Friday, his body will complain.

Love watching the Masters as it has iconic moments in the game that never will be forgotten. Whether it's Nicklaus rolling back the years to win his last jacket, Mize chipping in madness, Woods too many to mention moments, the list is endless as any fan of the sport will be glued to their TVs this weekend.

Add Louis Oosthuizen and his double eagle on the 2nd to that list. That shot has really stayed with me along with Mickleson out of the pine needles
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,629
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 12:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:02:28 pm
Add Louis Oosthuizen and his double eagle on the 2nd to that list. That shot has really stayed with me along with Mickleson out of the pine needles
That Mickelson shot, holy hell

Also I never understand why its called a double eagle, an eagle is 2 under, a double eagle is 4 under surely?

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline mainone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • this is the end.....
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 12:06:12 pm »
FORE
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
  • BoRac
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 12:23:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:03:49 pm
That Mickelson shot, holy hell

Also I never understand why its called a double eagle, an eagle is 2 under, a double eagle is 4 under surely?



It's not a double eagle, it's an albatross.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,233
  • Believer
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:03:49 pm
That Mickelson shot, holy hell

Also I never understand why its called a double eagle, an eagle is 2 under, a double eagle is 4 under surely?

I should really have called it an albatross
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,804
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 01:33:59 pm »
Just as long as no Liv golfer wins, it's fine by me.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,671
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:03:49 pm
That Mickelson shot, holy hell

Also I never understand why its called a double eagle, an eagle is 2 under, a double eagle is 4 under surely?

It's called an albatross  ;)
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 03:24:20 pm »
It's called "never in my lifetime". Has anyone ever played in a group who got one or how many local clubs ever had a member achieve one? Apparently the chances are six million to one. Now if you have a member claiming he achieved a condor, basically a hole in one on a Par 5 he be amongst the rarest member's club ever or the most common one, the BS club as it's been "achieved" half a dozen times ever. Must have been April 1st ever time it happened 😉
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 