Looks awful weather tomorrow morning so will be surprised if many finish their rounds. Condition should be soft once play starts so could suit the long hitters but we will see as if the likes of Tiger has to play the bones of two rounds Friday, his body will complain.



Love watching the Masters as it has iconic moments in the game that never will be forgotten. Whether it's Nicklaus rolling back the years to win his last jacket, Mize chipping in madness, Woods too many to mention moments, the list is endless as any fan of the sport will be glued to their TVs this weekend.