Author Topic: The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5480 on: December 8, 2023, 12:44:03 am »
Reputed to be $550 million to join LIV.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5481 on: December 8, 2023, 06:32:41 am »
Rory saying he should stay in the Ryder Cup as it needs the best players.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5482 on: December 8, 2023, 09:18:31 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December  8, 2023, 06:32:41 am
Rory saying he should stay in the Ryder Cup as it needs the best players.

Thanks Jay for making a right bollix of it all with your back room negotiations with LIV and shyting the "deal" onto the players lap without them knowing what was going on. Pretty much gave the green light for players to see what's the best deal out there for them as if they were going to dance with the devil they might as well see if they could do it to their own tunes. Once the PGA tour tried to compete financially with them rather than going down the tradition route they were going to lose. If the exodus were banned from the Majors and Ryder Cup i can guarantee you most of the top guys would have said no to the get rich quick deals. The powers to be refused to do that n it's a free for all now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5483 on: December 8, 2023, 09:31:45 am »
We might as well give it all up.

The evil sportwashing scum have won.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5484 on: December 8, 2023, 10:07:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December  8, 2023, 09:31:45 am
We might as well give it all up.

The evil sportwashing scum have won.

Wasn't exactly difficult, was it.  Elite sport hasn't had any morals for a while.

Grassroots sport is still great, but elite sport is just full of morally bankrupt pricks.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5485 on: December 8, 2023, 10:32:46 am »
Yeah, Rahm is a gobshite for that. Especially after saying about a year ago $400 million wouldn't change his life or lifestyle, and the pride he has in playing in prestigious tournaments and against the world's best players. What a walking contradiction he turned out to be.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5486 on: December 8, 2023, 10:36:19 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on December  8, 2023, 09:18:31 am
Thanks Jay for making a right bollix of it all with your back room negotiations with LIV and shyting the "deal" onto the players lap without them knowing what was going on. Pretty much gave the green light for players to see what's the best deal out there for them as if they were going to dance with the devil they might as well see if they could do it to their own tunes. Once the PGA tour tried to compete financially with them rather than going down the tradition route they were going to lose. If the exodus were banned from the Majors and Ryder Cup i can guarantee you most of the top guys would have said no to the get rich quick deals. The powers to be refused to do that n it's a free for all now.
well summed up
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5487 on: December 8, 2023, 11:05:54 am »
Fans of this thread won't be surprised to hear that Patrick Cantlay is being blamed for a lot of the shit that is happening, according to SI.

Quote
Whatever LIV Golf is paying Jon Rahm to leave the PGA Tour, it is an enormous number. Here is a larger one: Last summer, after the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund announced their framework agreement, PIF indicated a willingness to fund a $1 billion equalization pool for the PGA Tour players who turned down LIV offers before the framework agreement, people familiar with the discussions tell Sports Illustrated. The number wasnt final; nothing was final, obviously. But thats where this was headed: A $1 billion-dollar equalization pool on top of a $2 billion PIF investment in the PGA Tour.

The numbers could have gone downbut they also could have gone up.

What has happened since should outrage the Tours rank and file. It is a story of political maneuvering and bruised egos obstructing common sense, with Patrick Cantlay seizing control and somehow turning himself into arguably the most powerful person on the PGA Tour, including the commissioner. Cantlay has formed an alliance with fellow Tour Policy Board members Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, and that group, along with Colin Neville of Raine Capital, is now driving the Tours negotiations with PIF and other investors.
So what happened? Players were angry about being blindsided. Cantlaywho had conversations with LIV while on the policy board, then downplayed them privately when they became publicused the anger to seize control.

The players received an extra seat to the Policy Board, giving them six; independent directors have five. Woods got that seat. By the end of the year, Rory McIlroy resigned from the board, citing personal and professional commitments. McIlroy had sparred repeatedly with Cantlay over the future of the Tour; McIlroy was adamant about the need to spread the wealth throughout the Tour, and Cantlay seemed more concerned about catering to elite golfers like himself. (Cantlays agent, Jordan Lewites, declined a request to talk to SI.)

McIlroy was replaced by Jordan Spieth. So effectively, the Policy Board went from one player advocating for starsCantlayto three: Cantlay, Woods and Spieth. (Representatives for Woods, Spieth and McIlroy did not immediately respond to requests to comment.)

That group is driving negotiations. There are some major problems with that. One is that, while Cantlay, Woods and Spieth are ostensibly making sure players have a voice, they have an obvious conflict of interestany arrangement that prioritizes stars enriches them. Another problem is that Patrick Cantlay is simply not qualified to drive a negotiation like this. He does have assistance from Neville and Raine Capital, but Raine was not involved until this summer, which raises the question: Who is listening to whom?

So what now? The players on the Policy Board released a letter of solidarity. But with six seats on an 11-person board, they cant risk a single defection. How can Cantlay explain to his fellow players that they were on track for a $1 billion equalization pool, and instead, Jon Rahm is getting roughly half of that for himself? PIF has the money to subsidize that pool and a $2 billion investment anyway. But if Al-Rumayyan thinks he is nearing a deal, why would he sign Rahm?

The Dec. 31 target date is coming up fast. With Rahm gone, the Tour now has a diminished product to pitch to investors. If it all blows up, Monahan will be out of a job, Tiger and Spieth will still be stars, Cantlay can go to LIVand the rest of the Tour will be left wondering how they let this happen.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5488 on: December 8, 2023, 11:44:55 am »
Cantlay gets a lot of hate for his pace of play and serial-killer demeanour but I think that's unfair at times. If you listen to him interview or the odd podcast he's done he's articulate and speaks well on various topics. He seems like someone easy to blame/dislike and I'm not sure a lot of it is warranted. He has likely had discussions with LIV, but pretty much every golfer has, so I don't understand that point.


Cantlay isn't driving the negotiations alone. Rory just left the board. Tiger is there. Jay Monahan royally fucked up but people will try and spin it as Cantlay made Rahm go etc. It seems rather stupid. That said, it would not shock me if Cantlay went, but he's been rumoured to be off since LIV's inception and it hasn't happened. Who knows what's going on behind the scenes but it is fair to say it must be chaotic right now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5489 on: December 8, 2023, 04:34:29 pm »
My guy KVV nailing it on the head, as usual. Pretty much sums up my thoughts as well.

https://nolayingup.com/blog/jon-rahm-the-rollback-and-an-entire-reevaluation
Quote
Published 12/8/2023
By Kevin Van Valkenburg

Im often hesitant to assign much weight to anecdotal evidence, but this week, during one of the busiest seven-day stretches in the history of professional golf, I received a text from a friend that stopped me cold.

We dont play golf together as much as wed like, owing to our busy work schedules, but he follows the game closely and reads about it constantly. He listens to podcasts, watches videos, then shares them with friends. He is, in simplistic terms, a golf sicko. He also belongs to what is arguably the sports most coveted demographic: He owns his own business, he has disposable income, he isnt married to any particular political ideology, and he buys new clubs as often as some people buy golf balls.

He wanted to let me know he was fed up with the professional game. Done with it.

He still loved the sport, and still looked forward to teeing it up together, but he wasnt going to watch anymore. He might tune in for the majors, but that was probably it. The PGA Tour and LIV? All of it had started to feel a little gross. Everything going on  whether it was Jon Rahms departure to LIV; the squabbling over billions of dollars in equity in a potential merger between tours; even the governing bodies decision to try and curtail distance  left him feeling used.

The fan experience, he wrote, is secondary at best. And fans dont like getting fucked with.

As someone who makes a living writing about golf, and frequently commenting on the professional game, I would love to pretend my friend is an outlier. He might be mad now, but this too shall pass, as the idiom goes.

In recent days, Ive come to realize he is more likely the tip of the iceberg.

It is impossible to understate how many people have been turned off by whats transpired over the last two years, by the litany of decisions that feel driven by greed, narcissism or stupidity. I came into this week thinking I supported the USGA and R&As rollback proposal. I had done the reading, weighed the complexities, and felt like it was a prudent decision. By weeks end, I began to feel like it was just one more instance where fans were being asked to pay for the sins of the professional game, whether it was in yards or dollars or time.

Remember baseball after the 1994 strike? my friend asked me. If golf does the damage I think theyre doing, it may take another Tiger-like figure to bring people back.

So how the hell did we get here?

The highest level of professional golf, for starters, has completely lost touch with reality.

Golf is a niche sport. It will always be a niche sport, certainly outside the majors. Deep down, golfers know this. They are aggressively uncool compared to other athletes. They get to have long careers and they get to rub elbows with wealthy, important people, business tycoons and heads of state, but their skills dont move the needle.

We know LIV ratings have been laughable, so lets ignore them for a second. Lets take the PGA Tours most important event  The Players Championship  as Exhibit A when we examine the allegation of golfs cultural irrelevance.

In 2023, the Players Sunday broadcast drew 2.83 million viewers. That was up 11 percent from the previous year.

Do you know how many people tuned in to watch Ohio State play Michigan in college footballs marquee regular season match-up? 19.07 million.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off recently, it was watched by 29.02 million people.

The most important event on the PGA Tour drew about 500,000 fewer eyeballs than a game between Iowa State and Kansas State.

Are we really supposed to believe, based on numbers like this, Rahms $450 million contract (who knows the real number when accounting for clauses and equity) is driven by a real market? Its asinine.

When the Saudis came along and started looking for ways to launder their global reputation, a bunch of golfers suddenly became convinced they deserved to get paid significantly more than they had in the past. To be fair, that was their right. But in doing so, they have decided to take whatever goodwill their skills have built up (over many years) and light it on fire.

As easy as it would be to point the finger solely at those who went to LIV, there are very few innocent bystanders here. Those who stayed with the PGA Tour are now mud-wrestling over different piles of money and control. They do not seem to care if the sport (at least the professional version of it) is irrevocably broken in this process, as long as a handful of them achieve generational wealth.

I understand, in a micro sense, why Rahm went back on his word and took LIVs money. He almost certainly looked at the mess that is the PGA Tour and realized he was under no obligation to support that clusterfuck of ego and uncertainty. I cant pretend I know Rahm well, but Ive been around him enough to know he is driven by pride more than money. He did not feel sufficiently valued by the PGA Tour, so why help them wade through a murky future when someone was dangling half a billion dollars in his face?

With all the private equity sharks circling the PGA Tour at the moment, many of them whispering in Tiger Woods ears about a way to box out the Saudis, you can understand why Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Chairman of the Public Investment Fund, felt he had to make a bold chess move with Rahm. Whether the Masters winner is a knight or a pawn probably doesnt matter, though Im sure Rahm sees himself as the former, not the latter.

In a macro sense, I wish Rahm would have remained true to his word, because he is among the most thoughtful, principled, interesting people in professional golf. I fear hell be neutered now that it is part of his job to be a mouthpiece for an autocratic government. Perhaps hell prove me wrong, and I hope he does. It will be interesting to study his temper when his 2024 U.S. Open prep involves three rounds of team golf in front of dozens of fans at Golf Club of Houston in sweltering conditions in June. If the CW Network is still bothering to count viewers, they can put me down for that one.

I will almost certainly continue to follow professional golf  it is a big part of my job, after all  but I am not so sure about the dozens of people I play with regularly. They arent deeply entrenched in the pointless daily arguments of Golf Twitter. They dont really care about OWGR points and certainly couldnt name members of the 4 Aces. They like to squeeze in rounds when they can, have fun and give each other shit, drink a few beers during or after a round, and flip on football when theyre finished. Its not a choice between supporting the PGA Tour or LIV, its a decision to ignore both. They might gamble a little, but a light bulb has gone off recently, and many fans have begun to wake up to the idea that almost no one involved in this Corporate Game of Thrones thinks about them at all.

For all the lip service paid to growing the game, it hasnt led to less expensive equipment or access to elite private courses. Broadcasts are still choked to death by commercials, to the point where it made the Ryder Cup borderline impossible to watch. PGA Tour purses have grown so disproportionate to revenue that tournaments almost certainly wont be able to meet the charitable obligations established in previous years  meaning communities will get the short straw. And because professional golfers threw a tantrum when the governing bodies proposed the idea of bifurcation, now amateurs are looking at a future where their version of golf wont quite be the same. Will the game get harder? Its possible. At the very least, theyre going to lose some distance because the best golfers on the planet recoiled at the suggestion they give up some of theirs.

For years, weve been told that the biggest argument against bifurcation is that amateurs (when surveyed) believe there is an essential link between regular golfers and professional golfers. We want to believe we all occupy the same universe, and when we daydream at our local muni, we can pretend we are Jon Rahm trying to win a major. That bridge between the two worlds has long been deemed imperative.

But what happens if the opposite becomes true?

What if regular hacks are so turned off by the selfish nonsense of professional golf, that they start to realize they dont need any of it to love and appreciate the game? It feels like that day may be here sooner than most pros realize. Some, I suspect, couldn't care less regardless. They will be set for life  so who cares?

Pity the next generation of professional golfers if the current infusion of oil money ever dries up. We might have to pass the collection plate around for them. There may not be enough fans to support the husk of whats left.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5490 on: December 8, 2023, 05:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December  8, 2023, 04:34:29 pm
My guy KVV nailing it on the head, as usual. Pretty much sums up my thoughts as well.

https://nolayingup.com/blog/jon-rahm-the-rollback-and-an-entire-reevaluation

Pretty good article. But beside comparing the PGA Tour viewership to college football, he should have compared LIV's numbers They are hilariously low. Miniscule compared to the PGA numbers.

But more than that, what he's missed is that golfers pissed off at it all will tune out the TV tournaments, except the Majors. Where regular golfers are going is to Youtube and social media for golf related entertainment and swing tips. This will further erode TV viewership numbers.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5491 on: December 8, 2023, 05:34:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  8, 2023, 05:29:22 pm
Pretty good article. But beside comparing the PGA Tour viewership to college football, he should have compared LIV's numbers They are hilariously low. Miniscule compared to the PGA numbers.

But more than that, what he's missed is that golfers pissed off at it all will tune out the TV tournaments, except the Majors. Where regular golfers are going is to Youtube and social media for golf related entertainment and swing tips. This will further erode TV viewership numbers.

From the article:
Quote
We know LIV ratings have been laughable, so lets ignore them for a second.

It's irrelevant to compare the numbers because there is no comparison. That's the whole point - LIV is a sham, a house of cards propped up by the PIF. It defies reality.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5492 on: December 8, 2023, 05:42:45 pm »
Good piece, thanks for posting.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5493 on: December 8, 2023, 06:12:51 pm »
Yeah enjoyed that too. If all a bit grim.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5494 on: December 8, 2023, 06:32:59 pm »
I'd rather the Ryder Cup died than give in to these evil scum

They're a stain on humanity.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5495 on: December 8, 2023, 06:38:57 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  8, 2023, 12:44:03 am
Reputed to be $550 million to join LIV.
Saw that on Sky last night. GOLF FFS. The worldwide figures for that sport can't be high?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5496 on: December 8, 2023, 11:07:11 pm »
Rory will be next I reckon, backtracking on the Ryder Cup. Yanks can play in it anyway, we'd be insane not to let Rahm.

Only watch some majors and the Ryder Cup so not really arsed about where people play golf as long as the best of them play in those competitions.

What happened to the tour merger, all gone a bit quiet now
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5497 on: December 9, 2023, 12:01:47 pm »
While the viewership for college football might be a lot higher I wonder how much money it's all worth to the national economy, never mind the global impact it has on us all. While numbers vary depending on what source you look at, golf contributes about 100 billion into the American economy every year employing well over 1 million people in its various guises. I doubt college football even has 10% of the financial impact nationally and once you leave the shores, virtually no one around the world tunes into a Florida v Alabama game. Who's getting up on a Saturday morning in the UK driving down to their local American football stadium, pulling out their gear from the boot and contributing $$ to the coffers of the American football industry? There's about 5m golfers alone in the UK, Japan might have double that, China in fifty years time will probably will have 50m playing it. Many of these golfers annual income is middle  class and higher so they don't think twice about buying a putter for $400 or spending $2K plus on a golfing holiday. You wonder why Rory gets 15m for just adding hits to the Internet, think the above might be a factor to why there's so much money in the game and why i don't even know who's the top rank college team right now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5498 on: December 9, 2023, 05:01:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  8, 2023, 05:29:22 pm
Pretty good article. But beside comparing the PGA Tour viewership to college football, he should have compared LIV's numbers They are hilariously low. Miniscule compared to the PGA numbers.

But more than that, what he's missed is that golfers pissed off at it all will tune out the TV tournaments, except the Majors. Where regular golfers are going is to Youtube and social media for golf related entertainment and swing tips. This will further erode TV viewership numbers.



Indeed it will, I have no more motivation to watch these poor urchins, scrimping and saving to feed their families. Fuck em
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5499 on: December 10, 2023, 09:21:26 am »
Quote from: Roy Wabaloolah Wood on December  8, 2023, 11:07:11 pm
Rory will be next I reckon, backtracking on the Ryder Cup. Yanks can play in it anyway, we'd be insane not to let Rahm.

Only watch some majors and the Ryder Cup so not really arsed about where people play golf as long as the best of them play in those competitions.

What happened to the tour merger, all gone a bit quiet now

Yeah hard not to see Rory's comments that he'd love for Rahm to still be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup as opening up a pathway for his humiliating inevitable walk through the golden gates of LIV.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5500 on: December 11, 2023, 04:18:24 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on December  9, 2023, 12:01:47 pm
While the viewership for college football might be a lot higher I wonder how much money it's all worth to the national economy, never mind the global impact it has on us all. While numbers vary depending on what source you look at, golf contributes about 100 billion into the American economy every year employing well over 1 million people in its various guises. I doubt college football even has 10% of the financial impact nationally and once you leave the shores, virtually no one around the world tunes into a Florida v Alabama game. Who's getting up on a Saturday morning in the UK driving down to their local American football stadium, pulling out their gear from the boot and contributing $$ to the coffers of the American football industry? There's about 5m golfers alone in the UK, Japan might have double that, China in fifty years time will probably will have 50m playing it. Many of these golfers annual income is middle  class and higher so they don't think twice about buying a putter for $400 or spending $2K plus on a golfing holiday. You wonder why Rory gets 15m for just adding hits to the Internet, think the above might be a factor to why there's so much money in the game and why i don't even know who's the top rank college team right now.

The comparison in the article was college football vs the PGA Tour, not college football vs the entire sport of golf.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5501 on: December 15, 2023, 07:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on December 11, 2023, 04:18:24 pm
The comparison in the article was college football vs the PGA Tour, not college football vs the entire sport of golf.


Maybe I caught the wrong end of the stick as was just commenting about how much golf adds to the economy v football. Football will always beat golf in the TV ratings, there's no doubt about that as there must be millions of couch fans who barely move from the TV watching five or six games all weekend. That's great for the ad men to have that captured audience at home. Golf will always have a greater impact to the local economy though. Anyway more important things to worry about this weekend 😉
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5502 on: December 15, 2023, 07:47:00 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on December 15, 2023, 07:33:27 pm

Maybe I caught the wrong end of the stick as was just commenting about how much golf adds to the economy v football. Football will always beat golf in the TV ratings, there's no doubt about that as there must be millions of couch fans who barely move from the TV watching five or six games all weekend. That's great for the ad men to have that captured audience at home. Golf will always have a greater impact to the local economy though. Anyway more important things to worry about this weekend 😉

Well, just how many peewee football teams are out there v young kids playing golf. Then you get to middle school teams, high school teams, and the tons of colleges ( not just Division 1) who play football.

You have the team, the band, the cheer squad, the parents, etc

It's not just about those games on tv, there are loads who aren't on tv. And the ancillary parts of having a team.

Football generates a lot of local revenue in many forms beside watching on tv.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5503 on: December 16, 2023, 12:02:14 am »
Quote from: 4pool on December 15, 2023, 07:47:00 pm
Well, just how many peewee football teams are out there v young kids playing golf. Then you get to middle school teams, high school teams, and the tons of colleges ( not just Division 1) who play football.

You have the team, the band, the cheer squad, the parents, etc

It's not just about those games on tv, there are loads who aren't on tv. And the ancillary parts of having a team.

Football generates a lot of local revenue in many forms beside watching on tv.

There's no doubt it creates quite a bit of revenue as there must be 100s of thousands playing in schools around the States. At the same time it's a male dominated sport and a lot of parents are pushing kids into other sports due to the physical risk of American football. I might be presuming there has been a fall in kids playing while the likes of soccer n golf participants have increased. How many girls play any form of American football/ peewee versus soccer or golf? Would love to see those numbers as I would be surprised if 1% of football players are girls. So no matter how much revenue football brings in, it's def on the decline and with 50% of the population unable to play it then it's missing out big time commercially.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5504 on: December 17, 2023, 01:47:39 pm »
Oosthuizen Goes back to back, makes it 5 wins out of 6 for Liv golfers on DP World tour.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5505 on: January 4, 2024, 07:56:54 am »
I can smell a cheque in the mail.

Quote
Rory McIlroy admits he was too judgmental in criticising LIV players
He became de facto voice of opposition to project
Ive accepted the fact this is part of our sport now

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/jan/03/rory-mcilory-confesses-i-was-too-judgmental-of-the-guys-who-went-to-liv-golf
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5506 on: January 4, 2024, 08:33:42 am »
He was fighting a losing battle

A few of the quotes sound like he has been bought

to be fair once Monahan jumped you couldnt have blamed him, he was encouraged to speak against LIV and he did so, then the people who encouraged him to do jumped into bed with LIV when it suited them.

I would lose a bit of respect for him after the way he fought against it but he has been pissing into the wind
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5507 on: January 4, 2024, 08:40:42 am »
Rory will not to LIV!

There will be a merger of both entities and that's presumably the reasoning for his scaled back rhetoric.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5508 on: January 4, 2024, 01:21:42 pm »
Rory really is a walking contradiction at this point. He has the status and the platform but he couldn't use it any worse if he tried.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5509 on: January 4, 2024, 02:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on January  4, 2024, 01:21:42 pm
Rory really is a walking contradiction at this point. He has the status and the platform but he couldn't use it any worse if he tried.
how is he supposed to use it at this point? Powers that be sold out anyway
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5510 on: January 4, 2024, 02:20:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on January  4, 2024, 02:15:50 pm
how is he supposed to use it at this point? Powers that be sold out anyway

Of course they did, but if you're going to be outspoken in his position then you can't change opinion so much and contradict yourself so much and expect to be taken seriously. He doesn't mind Rahm going to LIV because he's his mate and Ryder Cup teammate, but was happy to publicly slander others for doing the same. He said players defecting to LIV shouldn't be able to play in the Ryder Cup, but again that changed instantaneously once Rahm moved. His positions hold no weight because he's proven time and time again to not have any strength behind them because he will change on a whim.

He doesn't have to use it, he's not obliged to, but he's chosen to and cannot stay consistent for love nor money. Either stick to your guns or say nothing at all.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5511 on: January 4, 2024, 02:24:12 pm »
All true

cant argue that

the practical U-turn when Rahm went pretty much made a rod for his own back if and when he falls in line
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5512 on: Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm »
Total bottle job by McIlroy in Dubai. A shot up on Fleetwood on the 18th tee, he hooks it so badly left into the water that even I would be embarrassed about. Bogeys the hole, Fleetwood birdies it and wins by a shot. This was also after 3 putting from 2 feet 30 minutes earlier.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 10:21:37 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 12:11:18 pm
Total bottle job by McIlroy in Dubai. A shot up on Fleetwood on the 18th tee, he hooks it so badly left into the water that even I would be embarrassed about. Bogeys the hole, Fleetwood birdies it and wins by a shot. This was also after 3 putting from 2 feet 30 minutes earlier.
As I was saying in the City thread, bottling does get overused these days but its very much applicable here

3 putting from that distance is criminal, I would be ashamed of it as a 28 handicapper, even from 10 feet I would be
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5514 on: Today at 10:25:13 am »
He made a 7 on a par 3 earlier in the week by putting 2 in the water, then three-putted from almost gimme distance and then dunked one in the water off the tee on 18 when in the mix both down the stretch on Sunday.


In between all that he played some great stuff. But you know he's capable of huge fuck ups that cost him and that's why the majors keep eluding him. In pressure moments he just isn't trustworthy. Bottle job indeed.
