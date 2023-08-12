While the viewership for college football might be a lot higher I wonder how much money it's all worth to the national economy, never mind the global impact it has on us all. While numbers vary depending on what source you look at, golf contributes about 100 billion into the American economy every year employing well over 1 million people in its various guises. I doubt college football even has 10% of the financial impact nationally and once you leave the shores, virtually no one around the world tunes into a Florida v Alabama game. Who's getting up on a Saturday morning in the UK driving down to their local American football stadium, pulling out their gear from the boot and contributing $$ to the coffers of the American football industry? There's about 5m golfers alone in the UK, Japan might have double that, China in fifty years time will probably will have 50m playing it. Many of these golfers annual income is middle class and higher so they don't think twice about buying a putter for $400 or spending $2K plus on a golfing holiday. You wonder why Rory gets 15m for just adding hits to the Internet, think the above might be a factor to why there's so much money in the game and why i don't even know who's the top rank college team right now.