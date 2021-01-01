« previous next »
The Golf Thread

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5480 on: Today at 12:44:03 am
Reputed to be $550 million to join LIV.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5481 on: Today at 06:32:41 am
Rory saying he should stay in the Ryder Cup as it needs the best players.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5482 on: Today at 09:18:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:32:41 am
Rory saying he should stay in the Ryder Cup as it needs the best players.

Thanks Jay for making a right bollix of it all with your back room negotiations with LIV and shyting the "deal" onto the players lap without them knowing what was going on. Pretty much gave the green light for players to see what's the best deal out there for them as if they were going to dance with the devil they might as well see if they could do it to their own tunes. Once the PGA tour tried to compete financially with them rather than going down the tradition route they were going to lose. If the exodus were banned from the Majors and Ryder Cup i can guarantee you most of the top guys would have said no to the get rich quick deals. The powers to be refused to do that n it's a free for all now.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5483 on: Today at 09:31:45 am
We might as well give it all up.

The evil sportwashing scum have won.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5484 on: Today at 10:07:54 am
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 09:31:45 am
We might as well give it all up.

The evil sportwashing scum have won.

Wasn't exactly difficult, was it.  Elite sport hasn't had any morals for a while.

Grassroots sport is still great, but elite sport is just full of morally bankrupt pricks.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5485 on: Today at 10:32:46 am
Yeah, Rahm is a gobshite for that. Especially after saying about a year ago $400 million wouldn't change his life or lifestyle, and the pride he has in playing in prestigious tournaments and against the world's best players. What a walking contradiction he turned out to be.

Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5486 on: Today at 10:36:19 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:18:31 am
Thanks Jay for making a right bollix of it all with your back room negotiations with LIV and shyting the "deal" onto the players lap without them knowing what was going on. Pretty much gave the green light for players to see what's the best deal out there for them as if they were going to dance with the devil they might as well see if they could do it to their own tunes. Once the PGA tour tried to compete financially with them rather than going down the tradition route they were going to lose. If the exodus were banned from the Majors and Ryder Cup i can guarantee you most of the top guys would have said no to the get rich quick deals. The powers to be refused to do that n it's a free for all now.
well summed up
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5487 on: Today at 11:05:54 am
Fans of this thread won't be surprised to hear that Patrick Cantlay is being blamed for a lot of the shit that is happening, according to SI.

Quote
Whatever LIV Golf is paying Jon Rahm to leave the PGA Tour, it is an enormous number. Here is a larger one: Last summer, after the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund announced their framework agreement, PIF indicated a willingness to fund a $1 billion equalization pool for the PGA Tour players who turned down LIV offers before the framework agreement, people familiar with the discussions tell Sports Illustrated. The number wasnt final; nothing was final, obviously. But thats where this was headed: A $1 billion-dollar equalization pool on top of a $2 billion PIF investment in the PGA Tour.

The numbers could have gone downbut they also could have gone up.

What has happened since should outrage the Tours rank and file. It is a story of political maneuvering and bruised egos obstructing common sense, with Patrick Cantlay seizing control and somehow turning himself into arguably the most powerful person on the PGA Tour, including the commissioner. Cantlay has formed an alliance with fellow Tour Policy Board members Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, and that group, along with Colin Neville of Raine Capital, is now driving the Tours negotiations with PIF and other investors.
So what happened? Players were angry about being blindsided. Cantlaywho had conversations with LIV while on the policy board, then downplayed them privately when they became publicused the anger to seize control.

The players received an extra seat to the Policy Board, giving them six; independent directors have five. Woods got that seat. By the end of the year, Rory McIlroy resigned from the board, citing personal and professional commitments. McIlroy had sparred repeatedly with Cantlay over the future of the Tour; McIlroy was adamant about the need to spread the wealth throughout the Tour, and Cantlay seemed more concerned about catering to elite golfers like himself. (Cantlays agent, Jordan Lewites, declined a request to talk to SI.)

McIlroy was replaced by Jordan Spieth. So effectively, the Policy Board went from one player advocating for starsCantlayto three: Cantlay, Woods and Spieth. (Representatives for Woods, Spieth and McIlroy did not immediately respond to requests to comment.)

That group is driving negotiations. There are some major problems with that. One is that, while Cantlay, Woods and Spieth are ostensibly making sure players have a voice, they have an obvious conflict of interestany arrangement that prioritizes stars enriches them. Another problem is that Patrick Cantlay is simply not qualified to drive a negotiation like this. He does have assistance from Neville and Raine Capital, but Raine was not involved until this summer, which raises the question: Who is listening to whom?

So what now? The players on the Policy Board released a letter of solidarity. But with six seats on an 11-person board, they cant risk a single defection. How can Cantlay explain to his fellow players that they were on track for a $1 billion equalization pool, and instead, Jon Rahm is getting roughly half of that for himself? PIF has the money to subsidize that pool and a $2 billion investment anyway. But if Al-Rumayyan thinks he is nearing a deal, why would he sign Rahm?

The Dec. 31 target date is coming up fast. With Rahm gone, the Tour now has a diminished product to pitch to investors. If it all blows up, Monahan will be out of a job, Tiger and Spieth will still be stars, Cantlay can go to LIVand the rest of the Tour will be left wondering how they let this happen.
Re: The Golf Thread
Reply #5488 on: Today at 11:44:55 am
Cantlay gets a lot of hate for his pace of play and serial-killer demeanour but I think that's unfair at times. If you listen to him interview or the odd podcast he's done he's articulate and speaks well on various topics. He seems like someone easy to blame/dislike and I'm not sure a lot of it is warranted. He has likely had discussions with LIV, but pretty much every golfer has, so I don't understand that point.


Cantlay isn't driving the negotiations alone. Rory just left the board. Tiger is there. Jay Monahan royally fucked up but people will try and spin it as Cantlay made Rahm go etc. It seems rather stupid. That said, it would not shock me if Cantlay went, but he's been rumoured to be off since LIV's inception and it hasn't happened. Who knows what's going on behind the scenes but it is fair to say it must be chaotic right now.
