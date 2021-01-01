Rory saying he should stay in the Ryder Cup as it needs the best players.



Thanks Jay for making a right bollix of it all with your back room negotiations with LIV and shyting the "deal" onto the players lap without them knowing what was going on. Pretty much gave the green light for players to see what's the best deal out there for them as if they were going to dance with the devil they might as well see if they could do it to their own tunes. Once the PGA tour tried to compete financially with them rather than going down the tradition route they were going to lose. If the exodus were banned from the Majors and Ryder Cup i can guarantee you most of the top guys would have said no to the get rich quick deals. The powers to be refused to do that n it's a free for all now.