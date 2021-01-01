Cantlay gets a lot of hate for his pace of play and serial-killer demeanour but I think that's unfair at times. If you listen to him interview or the odd podcast he's done he's articulate and speaks well on various topics. He seems like someone easy to blame/dislike and I'm not sure a lot of it is warranted. He has likely had discussions with LIV, but pretty much every golfer has, so I don't understand that point.
Cantlay isn't driving the negotiations alone. Rory just left the board. Tiger is there. Jay Monahan royally fucked up but people will try and spin it as Cantlay made Rahm go etc. It seems rather stupid. That said, it would not shock me if Cantlay went, but he's been rumoured to be off since LIV's inception and it hasn't happened. Who knows what's going on behind the scenes but it is fair to say it must be chaotic right now.