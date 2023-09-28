Don't look now...
Tiger is back.
Scheduled to play the Hero World Challenge Nov. 30th - Dec 3rd.
And fwiw.. Tiger caddied for his son, walking all 36 holes, toting the bag on his shoulder.
Charlie Woods accomplished something his father never did: Win a high-school state championship.
Charlie, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot 154 (78-76) over two days at Floridas state championships held at Mission Inn Resort. The freshmans score was good enough to finish T-26 in the individual standings, and more importantly, one of four rounds that counted for his team, the Benjamin School, with the teams 602 total capturing the Class A title.