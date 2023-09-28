Tiger's game (broadly speaking if you ignore the rust) is obviously still there so it'll be great if he can indeed play once a month going forward as he has suggested. His walk is noticeably better this week and the limp less pronounced. He's driving the ball really well with a lot of upper-body strength and less mobility on the lower half which is understandable, but he's worked out a swing that can definitely work. Hopefully he stays relatively healthy and can at least walk the courses and practice more.



As for Rahm/LIV? Many of the players are clearly pissed off with how it has all been handled and I can't say I blame them from what I've read about it. LIV golf does not interest me one bit, even if all the bigger names go there I wouldn't even watch the highlights because 54-hole golf with shotgun starts and gimmicky music and awfully named teams competing against each other for even more money just isn't golf.



Tiger, Rory and their clique (not necessarily meant in a bad way) have done their best to preserve the PGA Tour but if Rahm goes then you feel several other big names will too and then you could probably argue LIV would have the better roster so to speak. It'll be interesting to see it all play out with the deadline upcoming.

