« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 271237 times)

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,184
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5440 on: September 28, 2023, 10:48:50 am »
Patrick Reed sees $750m defamation lawsuits against media dismissed

Sour-faced gobshite sulks that media and pundits said horrid (often true) things about him. Throws tantrum and sues. Loses.

Good.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/66944917




Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5441 on: September 28, 2023, 12:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Patrick Reed sees $750m defamation lawsuits against media dismissed

Sour-faced gobshite sulks that media and pundits said horrid (often true) things about him. Throws tantrum and sues. Loses.

Good.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/66944917





He really is just a horrible prick

Its not just LIV, his whole career he has been hated.

I said before last Ryder cup (not that he was picked) that in 2004 Colin Montgomerie said that Bernard Langer (captain) asked all the players to write 3 names on a piece of paper and placed them in a named envelope, the names were players they didnt want to be paired with. Monty said he (and a few others) left the page blank, in other words they would happily team with anyone.

I remember saying if you passed similar around an american team room I would love to see how many times Reed's name would show up
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,184
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5442 on: September 28, 2023, 02:47:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 28, 2023, 12:25:23 pm
He really is just a horrible prick

Its not just LIV, his whole career he has been hated.

I said before last Ryder cup (not that he was picked) that in 2004 Colin Montgomerie said that Bernard Langer (captain) asked all the players to write 3 names on a piece of paper and placed them in a named envelope, the names were players they didnt want to be paired with. Monty said he (and a few others) left the page blank, in other words they would happily team with anyone.

I remember saying if you passed similar around an american team room I would love to see how many times Reed's name would show up



It's the thing with his family that I can't get my head around.

Can't help thinking that his wife got her claws into him, then her family did a Scientology-style brainwashing cult thing. To estrange yourself from not just his mum & dad but his sister, with whom he was reportedly always so close (ignored her when she had two kidney surgeries), is just insane.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5443 on: September 28, 2023, 02:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 02:47:51 pm


It's the thing with his family that I can't get my head around.

Can't help thinking that his wife got her claws into him, then her family did a Scientology-style brainwashing cult thing. To estrange yourself from not just his mum & dad but his sister, with whom he was reportedly always so close (ignored her when she had two kidney surgeries), is just insane.


Looking up they weren't even invited to the wedding and he never talks to them.

His wife does sound like a right James Hunt too

https://golf.com/news/my-son-is-a-masters-champion-patrick-reeds-estranged-family-endures-a-complex-mix-of-emotions/


always felt that about the end, thinking back

Crowd when its 2017 masters winner Sergio "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY"
Crowd when its 2019 masters winner Tiger " YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY"

crowd for 2018 "yay"
« Last Edit: September 28, 2023, 03:00:25 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5444 on: October 6, 2023, 08:49:01 pm »
This is interesting, Portmarnock near Dublin have had talks with the R&A with possibility to host The Open & Womens Open.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/golf/67027603
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5445 on: October 19, 2023, 03:34:20 pm »
oh wow, that would be awesome

I completely missed that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5446 on: October 19, 2023, 04:29:07 pm »
Would be brilliant as made it to Royal Portrush in 2019. Hopefully some day it will come to Ireland and they go back to general admission as the Open should be open to anyone who wants to attend it.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5447 on: October 19, 2023, 04:39:16 pm »
Lovely area too, I love around Malahide and Portmarnock

Actually a lot of american golfers come over to practice there before the Open

I met Stewart Cink out there once and another time saw Adam Scott

so I would imagine it would be very popular
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5448 on: October 20, 2023, 09:32:05 am »
Wasn't Royal Portrush one of the first that didn't have general admission at the gates? I may be wrong but if they didn't restrict the numbers there, daily attendance could have been  50k - 60k plus n caused all sorts of issues
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5449 on: October 20, 2023, 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 20, 2023, 09:32:05 am
Wasn't Royal Portrush one of the first that didn't have general admission at the gates? I may be wrong but if they didn't restrict the numbers there, daily attendance could have been  50k - 60k plus n caused all sorts of issues

Maybe. Drive past Portrush once a year and always wonder how they managed to fit all the stands and corporate stuff in there as it feels like a relatively small area.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5450 on: October 20, 2023, 09:49:16 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on October 20, 2023, 09:32:05 am
Wasn't Royal Portrush one of the first that didn't have general admission at the gates? I may be wrong but if they didn't restrict the numbers there, daily attendance could have been  50k - 60k plus n caused all sorts of issues

Yes it was, mostly because the infrastructure in the surrounding area couldn't handle the crowds.
 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5451 on: October 20, 2023, 09:56:24 am »
I was there and it was organised very well, place was almost unrecognisable with the temporary bridges

I think it was the first if not the first (as fowlermagic alluded too) to not allow general admission

Superbly organised though, my brother in law works with translink and he was flat out for months in the run up to it

I ended up staying in nearby portstewart but there were regular buses, I live in Bangor and some of my family came up on day trips on the train and loved it

A roaring (sorry Rory) success
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,679
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5452 on: October 20, 2023, 11:04:40 am »
The open is being held in Portrush in 2025 too.

Theirs 9 courses on the open roster, was 10 but Turnberry has since been dropped, & Turnberry wont host again as long as Trump remains owner.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5453 on: October 20, 2023, 11:18:23 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 20, 2023, 11:04:40 am
The open is being held in Portrush in 2025 too.

Theirs 9 courses on the open roster, was 10 but Turnberry has since been dropped, & Turnberry wont host again as long as Trump remains owner.
yep, 2024 (Troon), 25 and 26 (Birkdale) are next

There are a good few though on the rota like Lytham and Muirfield that havent got one in ages.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,656
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5454 on: November 12, 2023, 06:59:54 pm »
3 years on from losing his 2-year-old daughter to cancer.  Camilo Villegas is on the brink of winning his first event in 9 years.

I for one, am absolutely made up for him.

Was always on the brink of great things was Camilo.

Defo got a major in him next year.

Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5455 on: November 12, 2023, 08:28:19 pm »
He did win it.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5456 on: November 18, 2023, 08:45:00 pm »
Don't look now...

Tiger is back.

Scheduled to play the Hero World Challenge Nov. 30th - Dec 3rd.


And fwiw.. Tiger caddied for his son, walking all 36 holes, toting the bag on his shoulder.

Charlie Woods accomplished something his father never did: Win a high-school state championship.

Charlie, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot 154 (78-76) over two days at Floridas state championships held at Mission Inn Resort. The freshmans score was good enough to finish T-26 in the individual standings, and more importantly, one of four rounds that counted for his team, the Benjamin School, with the teams 602 total capturing the Class A title.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5457 on: November 19, 2023, 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: 4pool on November 18, 2023, 08:45:00 pm
Don't look now...

Tiger is back.

Scheduled to play the Hero World Challenge Nov. 30th - Dec 3rd.


And fwiw.. Tiger caddied for his son, walking all 36 holes, toting the bag on his shoulder.

Charlie Woods accomplished something his father never did: Win a high-school state championship.

Charlie, the 14-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot 154 (78-76) over two days at Floridas state championships held at Mission Inn Resort. The freshmans score was good enough to finish T-26 in the individual standings, and more importantly, one of four rounds that counted for his team, the Benjamin School, with the teams 602 total capturing the Class A title.

Hats off to the lad as great stuff to win the State but young Charlie has a wee bit to go yet as Tiger was just about to win the country's Junior Amateur at 15 n go on to win it three years running. Right now Charlie is not even the best golfer in his high school, still a freshman though. Just enjoy life young man.

Some golf yesterday from Wallace as birdie all of the back nine. Crazy. Pity the European tour are playing for cards on the PGA tour, God forbid those in charge don't share the spoils equally between both tours. Slowly trying to fuk the European tour over.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2023, 10:56:43 am by fowlermagic »
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5458 on: November 20, 2023, 12:54:28 pm »
The back 9 Matt Wallace had in Dubai was crazy in round 3. He birdied 12 holes for a 60, no bogeys

Birdied every single hole on the back 9
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5459 on: November 28, 2023, 05:13:06 pm »
I see Rory won another $15m for generating the most media interest this season. Seriously why does the game continue to line the pockets of those who don't need the cash n reinvest it in the youth programmes around the world. Hope Rory took the check and sent it straight to a few charities of his choice. Highly unlikely though but 100m allocated to the top ten via this PIP bonuses. Nuts really
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,704
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5460 on: November 29, 2023, 01:54:59 pm »
Luke Donald staying on as Europe Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York.  Very sensible decision.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5461 on: November 29, 2023, 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 29, 2023, 01:54:59 pm
Luke Donald staying on as Europe Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York.  Very sensible decision.

First to do two in a row since Bernard Gallacher?

Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,704
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5462 on: November 29, 2023, 02:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 29, 2023, 01:56:37 pm
First to do two in a row since Bernard Gallacher?


Correct. Hopefully he gets the same result as Gallacher in 1995.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5463 on: November 29, 2023, 02:01:18 pm »
Great stuff. Improves our chances of retaining the Cup at their place as the team loved his leadership. He obviously loved the whole process and surely makes us strong favourites to kick their ass again.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,214
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5464 on: November 29, 2023, 02:44:33 pm »
He was being lined up for that year i believe until Stenson got booted

Its a sensible choice, he has the perfect attitude and temperament for USA
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,023
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5465 on: December 1, 2023, 08:31:30 am »
Rahm to LIV looks like it might have legs.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5466 on: December 1, 2023, 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on December  1, 2023, 08:31:30 am
Rahm to LIV looks like it might have legs.

Makes financial sense as looks like the two tours will come together somehow soon, can still play all the majors , I'm sure he will get the nod for the Ryder Cup.... might as well cash in. If he goes I can see Rory eventually doing the same unless the PGA tour have promised him the pot of gold. They already gave him a wee sweetener last week of $15m . Guess there's always bigger fish as the PGA tour swallowed up the best from the European tour, now they are starting to lose their bigger stars.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5467 on: December 2, 2023, 08:08:35 am »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5468 on: December 2, 2023, 08:09:20 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on December  1, 2023, 04:33:47 pm
Makes financial sense as looks like the two tours will come together somehow soon, can still play all the majors , I'm sure he will get the nod for the Ryder Cup.... might as well cash in. If he goes I can see Rory eventually doing the same unless the PGA tour have promised him the pot of gold. They already gave him a wee sweetener last week of $15m . Guess there's always bigger fish as the PGA tour swallowed up the best from the European tour, now they are starting to lose their bigger stars.

No chance Rory is ever going to Liv.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,023
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5469 on: December 2, 2023, 09:19:23 am »
Tiger's game (broadly speaking if you ignore the rust) is obviously still there so it'll be great if he can indeed play once a month going forward as he has suggested. His walk is noticeably better this week and the limp less pronounced. He's driving the ball really well with a lot of upper-body strength and less mobility on the lower half which is understandable, but he's worked out a swing that can definitely work. Hopefully he stays relatively healthy and can at least walk the courses and practice more.

As for Rahm/LIV? Many of the players are clearly pissed off with how it has all been handled and I can't say I blame them from what I've read about it. LIV golf does not interest me one bit, even if all the bigger names go there I wouldn't even watch the highlights because 54-hole golf with shotgun starts and gimmicky music and awfully named teams competing against each other for even more money just isn't golf.

Tiger, Rory and their clique (not necessarily meant in a bad way) have done their best to preserve the PGA Tour but if Rahm goes then you feel several other big names will too and then you could probably argue LIV would have the better roster so to speak. It'll be interesting to see it all play out with the deadline upcoming.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5470 on: December 2, 2023, 05:19:24 pm »
^ I'm with you on that.

Can't be arsed with sports washing LIV.

However, it will be interesting if the PGA tour, now with player representation on the board, throw a number of hurdles before a player can leave LIV and return to the PGA tour.

For a Professional player to go back to amateur status it is a minimum 6 months. The time limit is up to the governing body. ( Used to be 2 years).

So should the PGA Tour say, yeah you can come back after 2 years once your application is accepted and we'll put you on the Korn Ferry Tour to work your way back to full PGA status, that would be fun... ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5471 on: December 2, 2023, 07:21:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on December  2, 2023, 05:19:24 pm
^ I'm with you on that.

Can't be arsed with sports washing LIV.

However, it will be interesting if the PGA tour, now with player representation on the board, throw a number of hurdles before a player can leave LIV and return to the PGA tour.

For a Professional player to go back to amateur status it is a minimum 6 months. The time limit is up to the governing body. ( Used to be 2 years).

So should the PGA Tour say, yeah you can come back after 2 years once your application is accepted and we'll put you on the Korn Ferry Tour to work your way back to full PGA status, that would be fun... ;D

I would guess if the PGA tour did something like that then the European tour would probably invite back the LIV players to fill the gaps left by those who finished in the top 10 who were given the chance to play on the PGA tour. It's not ideal of course but we can't keep losing our best players in Europe as the standard of play will fall eventually. The way Jay dealt with everything last season i doubt he has the backbone to tell the likes of Koepka n DeChambeau to piss off
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5472 on: December 5, 2023, 12:34:30 pm »
The Rahm to LIV deal is supposedly imminent and worth up to $600m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,704
  • Truthiness
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5473 on: Today at 08:18:11 pm »
Rahm to LIV confirmed by Sports Illustrated

Jon Rahm Leaving PGA Tour for LIV Golf
The Spaniard's move will give the Saudi-backed league three of golf's last five major champions.

Quote
Jon Rahm, a two-time major champion who won the Masters in April, is headed to the LIV Golf League, sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

The official announcement time is not yet known, Rahm has traveled to New York City to finalize details with LIV.

The four-time winner in 2023 on the PGA Tour, who often spoke with perspective about the impact of LIV Golf but also denounced its format, is expected to get the captaincy of his own team and reap a nine-figure windfall for signing on.
https://www.si.com/golf/news/jon-rahm-leaving-pga-tour-for-liv-golf#gid=ci02d04d245000240c&pid=jon-rahm-bio

Huge blow for the PGA tour and hugely disappointing that he takes the money to play crazy golf. But when Jay Monahan heads off to the Saudis to negotiate for a share of their cash, you can see why someone like Rahm figured 'why don't I do the same?'
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5474 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm »
Shame that.

But good riddance to those who go to LIV and the Barnum & Bailey golf tour. The only way LIV stays in the news is trying to get players to cross over. Damn few watch their product.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,816
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5475 on: Today at 08:29:36 pm »
Yeah that feels disappointing, not that hell care what I think. Love watching him play and now I probably wont (or can they still play in Majors? What about the Ryder Cup?).
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,114
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5476 on: Today at 08:32:06 pm »
A few of the LIV players, including Rahm, will be exempt into the Majors due to winning one. Usually 5 years.

The exception is the Masters, where if you win it you can play in it for life.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 