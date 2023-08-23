Im over in Spain for a golf holiday over the Solheim Cup and have played the course they're playing off the whites. Not sure if they'll be off the whites but I doubt it will be much further back than what we played off. Some holes its not possible to be I don't think.



I know they've changed the hole the order around though, and when we were there it was difficult to see how they were going to have a grandstand for the 1st and the 18th. The 4th is now the opening hole for the Solheim I think.



When we played it the course was in lovely condition, and the large greens were brutal. Loads of slight contours that you can hardly see that have a big effect - and fast as fuck. I remember getting a shock at the pace of Gleneagles the first time I played that - I had the same shock again here.



My mate who plays off 2, 4 putted from 6 foot. Gentle tap downhill that run 16 feet past onto the fringe. Mental. Quite an easy driving course if you can hit it straight but a lot of uneven lies.



Will be good to watch how the ladies get on with it.