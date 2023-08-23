Was looking at Ryder cup odds



Some fella from Sweden who I have never heard of was listed as odds on to make the team



I looked him up and he was 250th or something in the world.



I reckon itll be something like

McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Lowry, Fleetwood, Straka, Macintyre, Rose



and possibly Paul and Meronk. Looking at rankings Noren might be a better choice than Paul



I think of the first 10 players I named its a strong team, I think from the last ryder cup Fleetwood, Hatton, Hovland and Fitzpatrick need to contribute more



Players 11 and 12 can weigh the team down a bit



A few months ago and certainly last year I would have had a bet on Seamus Power making the team, he still ranked higher than some of the players I mentioned above but his form is terrible right now so I wouldnt select him



