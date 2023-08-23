« previous next »
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 09:40:16 am
Was looking at Ryder cup odds

Some fella from Sweden who I have never heard of was listed as odds on to make the team

I looked him up and he was 250th or something in the world.

I reckon itll be something like
McIlroy, Rahm, Hovland, Hatton, Fitzpatrick, Lowry, Fleetwood, Straka, Macintyre, Rose

and possibly Paul and Meronk. Looking at rankings Noren might be a better choice than Paul

I think of the first 10 players I named its a strong team, I think from the last ryder cup Fleetwood, Hatton, Hovland and Fitzpatrick need to contribute more

Players 11 and 12 can weigh the team down a bit

A few months ago and certainly last year I would have had a bet on Seamus Power making the team, he still ranked higher than some of the players I mentioned above but his form is terrible right now so I wouldnt select him

Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 11:47:29 am
How many qualify by right these days, and how many are captains picks? Does look strong for the first 8 or so, so hopefully we can get some good pairings together but you do always worry about the US having far more depth and that maybe being telling in the singles. Hopefully we get a close contest though. Cant beat the drama.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 12:02:16 pm
I dont think its really been close since the miracle of Medinah

USA 2021 team was the best ever. Here is one for you

The whole team were in the top 21 in the world

Who was the lowest ranked player? Scottie Scheffler!

Anyway to answer your question both teams get 6 wild cards
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 12:14:52 pm
https://www.owgr.com/playerprofile/ludvig-aberg-23950

This is the random Swedish lad I was on about

He wasnt even in the top 3000 in the world in January

Now that he is 250th he is making progress but I wouldnt select a player that low. Paddy Power have him 8/15 to play
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 12:49:48 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August 23, 2023, 12:14:52 pm
https://www.owgr.com/playerprofile/ludvig-aberg-23950

This is the random Swedish lad I was on about

He wasnt even in the top 3000 in the world in January

Now that he is 250th he is making progress but I wouldnt select a player that low. Paddy Power have him 8/15 to play

Oh wow, he only turned Pro like two months ago but was World #1 Amateur beforehand.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 01:19:38 pm
nice, good progress so

Probably too soon for him though to be playing in a Ryder cup
Re: The Golf Thread
August 23, 2023, 05:55:15 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August 23, 2023, 01:19:38 pm
nice, good progress so

Probably too soon for him though to be playing in a Ryder cup

I would take him, along with the 10 you named earlier and Noren.

If McIntyre doesnt make it automatically i would consider Merong ahead of him. A toss up really.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 24, 2023, 10:18:23 pm
Scottie Scheffler has 3 putted 3x times through 15 holes. If he isnt sorting out some sort of dramatic change with the putter Im not sure what hes expecting. Tee to Green hes fa4 and away the best.

Hovland playing exceptional golf and Morikawa with a 61.
Re: The Golf Thread
August 25, 2023, 11:16:08 am
His putting seems to have gone to pot the last while
Re: The Golf Thread
August 27, 2023, 01:07:23 am
Hovland is on fire at the moment - hopefully this form carries on into the Ryder cup. 
Re: The Golf Thread
August 27, 2023, 03:28:19 am
Anyone worried about Rory and his bad back for the Ryder Cup?
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:32:21 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August 27, 2023, 03:28:19 am
Anyone worried about Rory and his bad back for the Ryder Cup?
he still finished 4th

Has he any more tournaments between now and then?

He should rest up if not
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 03:32:21 pm
he still finished 4th

Has he any more tournaments between now and then?

He should rest up if not
Irish Open next week, PGA at Wentworth after that, Ryder Cup 2 weeks after.
Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 04:57:00 pm
Quote from: 4pool on August 27, 2023, 03:28:19 am
Anyone worried about Rory and his bad back for the Ryder Cup?

It sounds like a twinge that he's played through but in golf in particular you don't want to mess around with back injuries. He's been quite injury-free hasn't he throughout his career? Pretty good considering how long he hits it (I know his swing is very smooth anyway).

Congratulations to Hovland, his ball-striking has been ridiculous lately and he seems like a proper gent.

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 08:17:39 am
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm
Irish Open next week, PGA at Wentworth after that, Ryder Cup 2 weeks after.
tryna strike a balance between burn out and keeping in your stride

you can bet unless he is terrible he will play 5 games
Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:11:58 pm
Fowler, Spieth, Thomas, Koepka, Burns and Morikawa got wildcards

have opened a seperate thread too
