Harman did very well indeed. Dropped a couple in round three, then got his big lead back. Same in round four. Dropped a couple but then got his big lead back. Drove well, chipped and putted very well, stayed out of trouble all week. The bigger names couldnt get near.



As for hunting, I havent been on his social media, but presumably it is deer hunting, which is fairly common in the states. Lots of land. Deer are everywhere. It is a pastime that plenty of people pursue. You need a license and there is a season, and it keeps the population in check. Lots of people then have the deer butchered, and they will eat it. Venison steaks, or other parts of the meat ground up into sausage. Not my cup of tea, but not the sort of thing Id be up in arms about. America is a vast land and this sort of thing is commonplace with a certain segment of the population. The deer are usually living a natural life, roaming free. They do not suffer a miserable life, like the many animals mass produced for human consumption. Again, not my cup of tea, but it is fairly common here.



If someone is a vegan, and wont eat meat on the principle of it, believing that animals should not be eaten by humans, fair enough. Thats a reasoned and consistent stance.