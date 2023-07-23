« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 253045 times)

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5360 on: July 23, 2023, 05:38:28 pm »
Fleetwood triple bogeying 17 and dropping to 3 under means Matthew Jordan at 4 under is joint 10th.

Those who finish top 10 get in next years Open Championship.


JHova2427

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5361 on: July 23, 2023, 05:43:09 pm »
If the weekend tells us anything, it is not likely Fleetwood will birdie any of the remaining holes.
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5362 on: July 23, 2023, 05:54:03 pm »
Very effective but boring by Harman.boring because nobody has got near him.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5363 on: July 23, 2023, 06:04:23 pm »
Big day for Australian cricket, retaining the Ashes and the Open on the same day.




stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5364 on: July 23, 2023, 06:04:35 pm »
Well done Jason Dayjoint 2nd.


John C

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5365 on: July 23, 2023, 06:18:15 pm »
Great tournament from Harman, undisputed and unchallenged champion.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5366 on: July 23, 2023, 06:22:28 pm »
Champion golfer of the year Brian Harman.  :champ


JHova2427

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5367 on: July 23, 2023, 06:25:03 pm »
Exceptional tournament from Harman. Seemed like every time they showed him he was cool under pressure while the other stars were fighting tooth and nail to stay 5, 6, 7 shots back.
67CherryRed

  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5368 on: July 23, 2023, 06:28:37 pm »
Was pleased for Harman until I stumbled across his Instagram and the graphic pictures of him grinning with the animals he's just killed. Grim.
stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5369 on: July 23, 2023, 06:28:38 pm »
I guess that Harman was in the top 5 for fairways hit and also putting. He kept the ball on the fairway and used his short game to score.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5370 on: July 23, 2023, 06:29:40 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on July 23, 2023, 06:28:38 pm
I guess that Harman was in the top 5 for fairways hit and also putting. He kept the ball on the fairway and used his short game to score.

He was #1 in fairways hit and #1 in putting.


stockdam

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5371 on: July 23, 2023, 06:32:34 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July 23, 2023, 06:29:40 pm
He was #1 in fairways hit and #1 in putting.


Impressive and thats why he won so easily.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5372 on: July 23, 2023, 06:35:36 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on July 23, 2023, 06:28:38 pm
I guess that Harman was in the top 5 for fairways hit and also putting. He kept the ball on the fairway and used his short game to score.
Hit two bunkers on Friday, and that was his entire total for the week up to the 72nd hole.




John C

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5373 on: July 23, 2023, 06:38:52 pm »
I love The Open, one of the highlights of the year or me. Already can't wait for next year.
DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5374 on: July 23, 2023, 06:39:36 pm »
A shame that prick had to win. Not a memorable Open to be honest.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5375 on: July 23, 2023, 06:41:48 pm »
108 putts for the tournament. Fewest putts by an Open Champion in the 25 years they have kept the stat.


goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5376 on: July 23, 2023, 06:48:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 23, 2023, 06:38:52 pm
I love The Open, one of the highlights of the year or me. Already can't wait for next year.

Couldn't agree more John. My second favourite four days of the year (Cheltenham Festival will always be first).



goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5377 on: July 23, 2023, 06:49:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on July 23, 2023, 06:41:48 pm
108 putts for the tournament. Fewest putts by an Open Champion in the 25 years they have kept the stat.

They only have that stat for 25 years? That cant be right. Do you mean 125 years?


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5378 on: July 23, 2023, 06:51:58 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on July 23, 2023, 06:49:46 pm
They only have that stat for 25 years? That cant be right. Do you mean 125 years?

Only posting what they said on tv.


Statto Red

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5379 on: July 23, 2023, 08:37:22 pm »
As soon as Harman got that big lead on Friday, you knew Harman was going to win, the last 2 days were perfect example of course management, the chasing pack couldn't make enough shots up without making errors, as i said yesterday, today was an anti climax.

 


blert596

  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5380 on: July 23, 2023, 11:06:25 pm »
Gotta be the least invested Open Ive watched for years. 

Harman is one boring twat. And a knob as well. "I kill animals because they're gonna die soon anyway"

Apart from Rahms round yesterday the whole tournament was just a slog


G Richards

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5381 on: Yesterday at 12:51:11 am »
Harman did very well indeed. Dropped a couple in round three, then got his big lead back. Same in round four. Dropped a couple but then got his big lead back. Drove well, chipped and putted very well, stayed out of trouble all week. The bigger names couldnt get near.

As for hunting, I havent been on his social media, but presumably it is deer hunting, which is fairly common in the states. Lots of land. Deer are everywhere. It is a pastime that plenty of people pursue. You need a license and there is a season, and it keeps the population in check. Lots of people then have the deer butchered, and they will eat it. Venison steaks, or other parts of the meat ground up into sausage. Not my cup of tea, but not the sort of thing Id be up in arms about. America is a vast land and this sort of thing is commonplace with a certain segment of the population. The deer are usually living a natural life, roaming free. They do not suffer a miserable life, like the many animals mass produced for human consumption. Again, not my cup of tea, but it is fairly common here.

If someone is a vegan, and wont eat meat on the principle of it, believing that animals should not be eaten by humans, fair enough. Thats a reasoned and consistent stance.
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 51,388
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5382 on: Yesterday at 12:59:00 am »
Further, because I had two ex-work colleagues hunt deer, it is against the law to kill for fun. You need to get a deer tag for the killed animal. If a game warden spots an animal without a tag the fines are massive plus they confiscate your rifles on the spot.

Most hunters do kill for the meat. If they have more than what their family can consume, they donate the excess to local food banks.

Personally, don't own a gun. And have never hunted. But i've known people who do.


G Richards

  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5383 on: Yesterday at 01:17:01 am »
Same here, dont own a gun and never will. But I know lots of people who hunt. And moving here from England I was surprised by that, as it goes way beyond the redneck stereotype I expected. I know lots of professional people who go hunting for the weekend. They get out into nature, decompress from their busy lives, and bag a deer. Licensed, organized, etc. Not my culture, but vive la difference.

Anyway, back to the golf. Made me homesick watching that. The tv pictures here showed the scenic views, vast beach with the tide out, Hilbre Island, Little Eye, the North Wales coastline and assorted shots of Liverpool. The course looked magnificent. I would love to try that short 17th par three. Small landing area, but an easy three or six. Great stuff.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5384 on: Yesterday at 02:00:07 am »
Nice bit of dosh...

T10   Matthew Jordan   $308,400


Jambo Power

  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5385 on: Yesterday at 02:19:39 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:00:07 am
Nice bit of dosh...

T10   Matthew Jordan   $308,400

Surely he isnt paid in dollars? ;)
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 08:33:20 pm »
After the numerous shouts of spicy meatballs and shiver me timbers and the lukewarm response (being nice) that B. Harman received on the weekend, can we finally retire the idea that Open fans as the most respectful and most knowledgeable fans in the game? @fakePOULTER

Funny thing is that the 2006 Open at Hoylake was the first time I became aware of how intrusive and bothersome cell phones could be at a live sporting eventthat tournament was a mess with bleating phones and yahoos taking pictures and other tomfoolery. I think Open galleries have always been overrated, but, at the risk of wading into a particularly touchy subject, I have observed that the fans in England skew considerably rowdier than those in Scotland. On the whole I think the typical Open Championship crowd is less obnoxious than a U.S. Open crowd, but the gap is much, much smaller than folks seem to think.

