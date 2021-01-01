Agreed that Rory played well but after a great start he just couldnt get going. Rory gets a lot of attention as he is one of the best players in the world and if things dont go right then people blame his putting or short game. There were other players like Scheffler, Spieth, DeChambeau and Koepka who didnt have great rounds but they dont tend to come under the same scrutiny as McIlroy does.



The reason for this though is that Rory is the golden boy, he's the one they are all obsessed with and especially so now that Tiger is basically retired. Sky, the media over here, all the golf writers in America, golf podcasters and magazines etc are actively besotted with him and analyse everything he does to the nth degree. So yes, the other players don't come under the same scrutiny but perhaps for different reasons. That is just the reality of it all. And to be honest I'm not entirely sure Rory is comfortable with it. I've said for a long time that his best chance now to win a major is to be lingering about on Sunday and to post a number, and for either the weather to play a part or the field to just not get to that number. A back door major win if you will. He clearly does not handle pressure well at times and for the most part the greats always did, they embraced the pressure and they fed off it. Rory, not so much.His putting cost him at St Andrews, his putting cost him this week, his putting costs him most of the time when the rest of his game is good enough to win. Rory still wins at a decent clip otherwise I think, and contends a lot of the time. I don't see anybody praising Harry Diamond when he's successful though. The other day I noticed that Rahm and Rory had a putt on the same line, and Rahm went first. Rory didn't even bother to read Rahm's putt, and went on to miss his own putt (I think it was another short one). You just can't really excuse things like that. Call it ignorance, call it stupidity, call it whatever you want, but you deserve what you get when you don't focus like that.Anyway, can anybody catch Harman do we think?