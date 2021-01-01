« previous next »
The Golf Thread

mainone

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:31:19 am
come on tommy lad
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:46:34 am
Looking good for Ricky Ponting.
sinnermichael

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 03:15:34 pm
John Rahm on fire today.
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 04:29:28 pm
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 05:56:00 pm
Brilliant round by Rahm. McIlroy not hitting fairways which means hes not going to birdie many holes.

Its about time somebody in the crowd told the loudmouths to shut up..a bit ironic but it needed to be done.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 05:58:29 pm
Needs Ponting to drop a couple to new things interesting for tomorrow. Would be great if Fleetwood could win it but like big Jon Rahm too.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
McIlroys putting today has let him down. Fleetwood not making much either.
19th Nervous Title

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:14:32 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
McIlroys putting today has let him down. Fleetwood not making much either.
Story of his career in majors.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm
There is an elephant in the room with Rory - he doesn't have a caddy.

I saw Harry Diamond on the first tee and the 18th green and never saw him for the rest of the round. The chap is stealing a living and, for the avoidance of doubt, that is completely Rory's fault. He doesn't want any help, if he did, he would hire a  professional caddy, not a mate just to carry his bag.

People criticised JP when he was caddying for Rory but they won four majors in that period and JP was very very visible.

19th Nervous Title

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 06:41:06 pm
Absolutely. I have a pro caddy mate. Has caddied for a major winner. He reckons pro golfers are a precious bunch. Superstitious, and fragile.
frag

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:17:21 pm
Fleetwood with a classic Saturday performance for him. Just steady without being in danger, but absolutely no signs of making putts or going low.

Harman finishes on -12 and I think hell see it through. Solid player in tough conditions.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
I'm not sure I buy the Rory and his caddy issue. The issues he has are his putting and his mental fragility in some moments. I would venture to say that having a close friend on the bag could help you with the latter. As for his putting? He's tried everything, from different putters to reaching out to Brad Faxon for help, but ultimately his putter goes ice cold on the biggest stage. A new caddy won't help with that, it isn't as if players call the caddies in for a read on every hole.

As for Fleetwood? My thoughts on him haven't changed. Just doesn't have that dog in him.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 06:29:25 pm
There is an elephant in the room with Rory - he doesn't have a caddy.

I saw Harry Diamond on the first tee and the 18th green and never saw him for the rest of the round. The chap is stealing a living and, for the avoidance of doubt, that is completely Rory's fault. He doesn't want any help, if he did, he would hire a  professional caddy, not a mate just to carry his bag.

People criticised JP when he was caddying for Rory but they won four majors in that period and JP was very very visible.



McIlroy can putt but its often the weakest part of his game. I think when he sees the line clearly then hes pretty good. However the greens at majors are generally much harder to read. So yes maybe a good caddy would give him a better read when his putting is a bit off or if the greens are very tough. Having said that, Fleetwood didnt putt well either today. The greens on majors are tough and its down to feel (pace and line); I doubt that a caddy helping would make much difference.

Today McIlroy was in the left rough too many times.
Statto Red

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:16:47 pm
Feels like tomorrow is going to be a presession & an anti climax, & the wind is changing direction again, be from the west north west, but a light breeze, with light rain for most of the day.
DangerScouse

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:48:27 pm
McIlroy can putt but its often the weakest part of his game. I think when he sees the line clearly then hes pretty good. However the greens at majors are generally much harder to read. So yes maybe a good caddy would give him a better read when his putting is a bit off or if the greens are very tough. Having said that, Fleetwood didnt putt well either today. The greens on majors are tough and its down to feel (pace and line); I doubt that a caddy helping would make much difference.

Today McIlroy was in the left rough too many times.
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 07:45:55 pm
I'm not sure I buy the Rory and his caddy issue. The issues he has are his putting and his mental fragility in some moments. I would venture to say that having a close friend on the bag could help you with the latter. As for his putting? He's tried everything, from different putters to reaching out to Brad Faxon for help, but ultimately his putter goes ice cold on the biggest stage. A new caddy won't help with that, it isn't as if players call the caddies in for a read on every hole.


Rory played like God for the first nine holes tee to green, except for a slight mishit at 6 that came up 50 ft short bang on line. He was three under for those nine holes when he could have been 6 under and nobody would have even thought he was flattered. He then played quite ordinarily (for him) on the back nine. But, if he had holed the putts on the last three greens that again nobody would have batted an eyelid if a professional holed all three (Rahm holed his putts on the last three from a much greater combined distance) he would have played that back nine in -2.

Where does a caddy come into this? Well, to read the putts obviously as you have both alluded to but also to put an arm around his shoulders. JP did this. I accept  that was easier for him to do with a kid in his early twenties without kids or responibilities than it is for a guy in his mid thirties with both, but for me it was huge how much Rory looked up to JP in the sense that he had the experience that Rory didn't.

How do you replace that now? I don't know, but I would venture a guess that you do so by having somebody you trust for their professional expertise rather than their personal loyalty.  That should be a principal for all employers (sorry that bit is a soapbox of mine!!!)

I do acknowledge though that Rory has baggage now and his putting is suspect under pressure ( and for him that is in majors) and he has a degree of mental fragility.

However, whatever the question is, the answer is not Harry Diamond. That doesn't mean that I completely dismiss the idea that there might not be an answer.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:18:55 pm
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
Merseyside-born and similarly chasing a long-awaited first major, Fleetwood has received vociferous crowd support all week  but home backing occasionally spilled over into rival attacking, according to his playing partner.

Id be lying if I didnt hear some things that werent super nice today towards me, Harman said. I hear them, but at the same time, I dont try to let that influence the decision Im about to make.

Asked to relay what he heard, Harman added with a smile: Its unrepeatable.
lgvkarlos

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
Merseyside-born and similarly chasing a long-awaited first major, Fleetwood has received vociferous crowd support all week  but home backing occasionally spilled over into rival attacking, according to his playing partner.

Id be lying if I didnt hear some things that werent super nice today towards me, Harman said. I hear them, but at the same time, I dont try to let that influence the decision Im about to make.

Asked to relay what he heard, Harman added with a smile: Its unrepeatable.
Whatever they were shouting can they shout it at Tommy tomorrow 🙄
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 09:41:42 pm
Merseyside-born and similarly chasing a long-awaited first major, Fleetwood has received vociferous crowd support all week  but home backing occasionally spilled over into rival attacking, according to his playing partner.

Id be lying if I didnt hear some things that werent super nice today towards me, Harman said. I hear them, but at the same time, I dont try to let that influence the decision Im about to make.

Asked to relay what he heard, Harman added with a smile: Its unrepeatable.

Youll always get assholes but I dont remember anyone saying anything nasty at a golf tournament; being very pro Fleetwood would be expected.

However Id suggest the crowds in USA are far more vocal against overseas players.

The thing I hate is the growing trend to copy the mashed potatoes shouts. It wasnt even funny when it was first done and its pathetic to hear grown men think its cool.
DangerScouse

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:12:41 pm
Harman is quite the arse hole anyway
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
Rory played like God for the first nine holes tee to green, except for a slight mishit at 6 that came up 50 ft short bang on line. He was three under for those nine holes when he could have been 6 under and nobody would have even thought he was flattered. He then played quite ordinarily (for him) on the back nine. But, if he had holed the putts on the last three greens that again nobody would have batted an eyelid if a professional holed all three (Rahm holed his putts on the last three from a much greater combined distance) he would have played that back nine in -2.

Where does a caddy come into this? Well, to read the putts obviously as you have both alluded to but also to put an arm around his shoulders. JP did this. I accept  that was easier for him to do with a kid in his early twenties without kids or responibilities than it is for a guy in his mid thirties with both, but for me it was huge how much Rory looked up to JP in the sense that he had the experience that Rory didn't.

How do you replace that now? I don't know, but I would venture a guess that you do so by having somebody you trust for their professional expertise rather than their personal loyalty.  That should be a principal for all employers (sorry that bit is a soapbox of mine!!!)

I do acknowledge though that Rory has baggage now and his putting is suspect under pressure ( and for him that is in majors) and he has a degree of mental fragility.

However, whatever the question is, the answer is not Harry Diamond. That doesn't mean that I completely dismiss the idea that there might not be an answer.


Agreed that Rory played well but after a great start he just couldnt get going. Rory gets a lot of attention as he is one of the best players in the world and if things dont go right then people blame his putting or short game. There were other players like Scheffler, Spieth, DeChambeau and Koepka who didnt have great rounds but they dont tend to come under the same scrutiny as McIlroy does.

The course is extremely difficult and anyone having a slightly poor day off the tee will struggle. Rahm struggled to make the cut and is now third. Harman has been very impressive and youd think that he just needs to play steady to win; however theres no guarantee that hell even shoot par or better.

McIlroy is well capable of winning any tournament that he starts but unfortunately his putting is not his strength. Last year he probably played better than anyone tee to green but just couldnt hole a putt. Majors are setup to have very tough greens and thats where Rory is weakest. If he drives at his best tomorrow then he wont be that far away but hes too far back to win.
campioni

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
Rory played like God for the first nine holes tee to green, except for a slight mishit at 6 that came up 50 ft short bang on line. He was three under for those nine holes when he could have been 6 under and nobody would have even thought he was flattered. He then played quite ordinarily (for him) on the back nine. But, if he had holed the putts on the last three greens that again nobody would have batted an eyelid if a professional holed all three (Rahm holed his putts on the last three from a much greater combined distance) he would have played that back nine in -2.

Where does a caddy come into this? Well, to read the putts obviously as you have both alluded to but also to put an arm around his shoulders. JP did this. I accept  that was easier for him to do with a kid in his early twenties without kids or responibilities than it is for a guy in his mid thirties with both, but for me it was huge how much Rory looked up to JP in the sense that he had the experience that Rory didn't.

How do you replace that now? I don't know, but I would venture a guess that you do so by having somebody you trust for their professional expertise rather than their personal loyalty.  That should be a principal for all employers (sorry that bit is a soapbox of mine!!!)

I do acknowledge though that Rory has baggage now and his putting is suspect under pressure ( and for him that is in majors) and he has a degree of mental fragility.

However, whatever the question is, the answer is not Harry Diamond. That doesn't mean that I completely dismiss the idea that there might not be an answer.


Rory might have leaned on JPs experience in his early years on tour but that certainly wasnt the case once hed started winning majors and in the latter years of their partnership. When Rory was going through rough patches and looked like he was having meltdowns on the course there were a lot of questions being asked about why JP wasnt doing more to sort him out.

I dont think it matters who Rorys caddy is, Rory is so strong-willed and stubborn to an extent that he wont really listen to anyone when it comes to golf. Watching the golf yesterday, Rory was stood over a 5 foot putt about to pull the putter back then he suddenly stepped back and walked round the hole to eye it up again. He eventually missed the putt. Not once did he even look Harrys direction to ask for input to a green read he obviously wasnt comfortable with. At the end of the Scottish Open last week he said in his interview he was struggling to read the greens but again didnt ask Harrys advice.

Its Rorys decision for things to be like that. And its not as if Harry is clueless about golf, he is a plus handicap golfer and played in a lot of big amateur events around Ireland before taking on the caddy job. I would imagine if Harry decided to start butting in and telling Rory what he thinks, hell just get rid of him and put another yes man on the bag.
paulrazor

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:51:53 pm
Youll always get assholes but I dont remember anyone saying anything nasty at a golf tournament; being very pro Fleetwood would be expected.

However Id suggest the crowds in USA are far more vocal against overseas players.

The thing I hate is the growing trend to copy the mashed potatoes shouts. It wasnt even funny when it was first done and its pathetic to hear grown men think its cool.
only thing I'll disagree with and being picky is first time I heard mashed potato I laughed my head off

Though like "get in the hole" when you hear it 250 times in 4 days you get bored of it and just groan.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
There were 16 LIV Golf guys in the field at the 151st Open Championship. After the cut, only nine remained. For the first major this year, none of the members of the LIV Golf tour are in contention for the championship.

Phil Mickelson highlighted the LIV golfers who missed the cut. He had an awful tournament, finishing 9-over par. But thats not even the worst of it.

2-time major champion Dustin Johnson shot an 81 Friday and finished tied for 155th at 13-over. Even John Daly finished ahead of Johnson, to many fans delight.

Mickelson and Johnson were joined by Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch and Branden Grace to miss the weekend.

Things did not go much better for some of the other famous members of LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Championship winner, and Bryson DeChambeau each barely made it to Saturday. They are 4-over and 5-over par respectively entering Sunday.

There are three sitting at T24 and 1-under for the tournament. The defending Open champion Cameron Smith shot a 68 Saturday to jump up the leaderboard. He narrowly made the cut, but a tap-in eagle on 18 Friday secured his spot to play this weekend.

Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed are also at 1-under entering the final round. But with Brian Harman decimating the entire field, there is no chance anyone from the LIV Tour will win another major this year.
Fiasco

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:22:15 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm
Agreed that Rory played well but after a great start he just couldnt get going. Rory gets a lot of attention as he is one of the best players in the world and if things dont go right then people blame his putting or short game. There were other players like Scheffler, Spieth, DeChambeau and Koepka who didnt have great rounds but they dont tend to come under the same scrutiny as McIlroy does.


The reason for this though is that Rory is the golden boy, he's the one they are all obsessed with and especially so now that Tiger is basically retired. Sky, the media over here, all the golf writers in America, golf podcasters and magazines etc are actively besotted with him and analyse everything he does to the nth degree. So yes, the other players don't come under the same scrutiny but perhaps for different reasons. That is just the reality of it all. And to be honest I'm not entirely sure Rory is comfortable with it. I've said for a long time that his best chance now to win a major is to be lingering about on Sunday and to post a number, and for either the weather to play a part or the field to just not get to that number. A back door major win if you will. He clearly does not handle pressure well at times and for the most part the greats always did, they embraced the pressure and they fed off it. Rory, not so much.

His putting cost him at St Andrews, his putting cost him this week, his putting costs him most of the time when the rest of his game is good enough to win. Rory still wins at a decent clip otherwise I think, and contends a lot of the time. I don't see anybody praising Harry Diamond when he's successful though. The other day I noticed that Rahm and Rory had a putt on the same line, and Rahm went first. Rory didn't even bother to read Rahm's putt, and went on to miss his own putt (I think it was another short one). You just can't really excuse things like that. Call it ignorance, call it stupidity, call it whatever you want, but you deserve what you get when you don't focus like that.


Anyway, can anybody catch Harman do we think?
KillieRed

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 07:00:15 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm
https://twitter.com/GolfBang/status/1682779084617662469?t=E5uu55FV6wvJaAtne-GuWQ&s=08

That shout might be comical to us, but these arseholes are out of hand now, and not in the least funny.
mobydick

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:34:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm
There were 16 LIV Golf guys in the field at the 151st Open Championship. After the cut, only nine remained. For the first major this year, none of the members of the LIV Golf tour are in contention for the championship.

Phil Mickelson highlighted the LIV golfers who missed the cut. He had an awful tournament, finishing 9-over par. But thats not even the worst of it.

2-time major champion Dustin Johnson shot an 81 Friday and finished tied for 155th at 13-over. Even John Daly finished ahead of Johnson, to many fans delight.

Mickelson and Johnson were joined by Joaquin Niemann, Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch and Branden Grace to miss the weekend.

Things did not go much better for some of the other famous members of LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka, the reigning PGA Championship winner, and Bryson DeChambeau each barely made it to Saturday. They are 4-over and 5-over par respectively entering Sunday.

There are three sitting at T24 and 1-under for the tournament. The defending Open champion Cameron Smith shot a 68 Saturday to jump up the leaderboard. He narrowly made the cut, but a tap-in eagle on 18 Friday secured his spot to play this weekend.

Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed are also at 1-under entering the final round. But with Brian Harman decimating the entire field, there is no chance anyone from the LIV Tour will win another major this year.
I really have no time anymore for these people anymore and to say I am disappointed with Liverpool players, who already have pots of money at home, taking their thirty pieces of silver is putting it mildly.
I am still disgusted by Phil Mickelson's quote when asked about his LIV contract.

They are scary motherfuckers to get involved with, Mickelson said of Saudi Arabia. We know they killed [Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

Just beggars belief. As long as I'm alright Jack.
goalrushatgoodison

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 10:36:51 am
Quote from: campioni on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
Rory might have leaned on JPs experience in his early years on tour but that certainly wasnt the case once hed started winning majors and in the latter years of their partnership. When Rory was going through rough patches and looked like he was having meltdowns on the course there were a lot of questions being asked about why JP wasnt doing more to sort him out.

I dont think it matters who Rorys caddy is, Rory is so strong-willed and stubborn to an extent that he wont really listen to anyone when it comes to golf. Watching the golf yesterday, Rory was stood over a 5 foot putt about to pull the putter back then he suddenly stepped back and walked round the hole to eye it up again. He eventually missed the putt. Not once did he even look Harrys direction to ask for input to a green read he obviously wasnt comfortable with. At the end of the Scottish Open last week he said in his interview he was struggling to read the greens but again didnt ask Harrys advice.

Its Rorys decision for things to be like that. And its not as if Harry is clueless about golf, he is a plus handicap golfer and played in a lot of big amateur events around Ireland before taking on the caddy job. I would imagine if Harry decided to start butting in and telling Rory what he thinks, hell just get rid of him and put another yes man on the bag.

Yeah, agree with all this and very much alluded to each point you are making in my original post (not the one you responded to). The problem is Rory himself not the caddy, that was the same with JP as it is with Harry. JP did bring something to the party though, same as  any professional caddy would even in circymstances where the player wants to do it all himself.

My point in the second post, (the one you responded to), was that if Rory did decide tomorrow to have a caddy who would have more input, I dont think Harry would or should be his first choice. Thats in the same way as if John Rahm lost his caddy tommorrow, I dont think he would be cursing his luck that Harry wasn't available to replace him.

I dont mean that in any way to be disrespectful to Harry, he is not a pofessional caddy. Also, as a complete aside that is totally irrelevant, I expect that he isn't doing it for the money as it is my understanding that he, or his family anyway, are independemtly wealthy!!
campioni

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 12:33:10 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:36:51 am
Yeah, agree with all this and very much alluded to each point you are making in my original post (not the one you responded to). The problem is Rory himself not the caddy, that was the same with JP as it is with Harry. JP did bring something to the party though, same as  any professional caddy would even in circymstances where the player wants to do it all himself.

My point in the second post, (the one you responded to), was that if Rory did decide tomorrow to have a caddy who would have more input, I dont think Harry would or should be his first choice. Thats in the same way as if John Rahm lost his caddy tommorrow, I dont think he would be cursing his luck that Harry wasn't available to replace him.

I dont mean that in any way to be disrespectful to Harry, he is not a pofessional caddy. Also, as a complete aside that is totally irrelevant, I expect that he isn't doing it for the money as it is my understanding that he, or his family anyway, are independemtly wealthy!!

Yes, Harry and his family own a number of bars and hotels in and around Belfast. He wasnt short of a few quid before he took up caddying.

When Harry first took the job it was supposedly temporary and it did raise a lot of eyebrows because of his lack of experience. But Rory mustve felt it was working to make it permanent. Theyve won a lot of tournaments together just no majors. Would Rory have won more majors if he had a different caddy? Well never know. Personally, I think its more to do with Rorys mentality than the guy on his bag.

Rory places more importance on having a caddy he can get along with rather than someone with maybe more technical expertise or experience. His reasoning for getting rid of JP was he started to get really angry at JP for things that wouldnt usually have bothered him. They just stopped getting on so he had to go.

There are similarities with his swing coach. Michael Bannon has been his coach since he was a kid. A guy that, until recently, you could phone Bangor Golf Club and book a lesson with for less than £100. Then a couple of years ago Rory decided to switch to world-renowned coach Pete Cowen. But within 6 months he was back with Bannon and when asked about it he said he likes being in control of how he wants to swing and Bannon just helps him get there whereas Cowen was telling him what to do.
4pool

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 01:58:56 pm
Lovely day for a game of golf in Merseyside today..  ;D
John C

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 02:51:27 pm
It would make this really interesting if Harman dropped a few more shots.
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:15:25 pm
Harman in the gorse but Rory misses the green from a good drive.
The North Bank

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:16:38 pm
I feel only Rahm can catch him, no one else has a consistent enough game
stockdam

Re: The Golf Thread
Today at 03:18:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:16:38 pm
I feel only Rahm can catch him, no one else has a consistent enough game

Rahm looks like hell birdie to go second.
