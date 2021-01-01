« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 250014 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:29:29 pm
Does anybody know what happens if the round one leader is a tie ? In betting terms.

Normally dead heat rules apply so you get a percentage of your stake depending on how many players are tied.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,428
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 03:15:24 pm »


Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,581
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:11:53 pm
Normally dead heat rules apply so you get a percentage of your stake depending on how many players are tied.

Nice one. Me mate says the same.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,367
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 05:50:03 am
Ha ha - good effort - how do you go with British and Scouse when you're over  4pool? I have a couple of American friends that can barely understand a word said - and lose their minds when they see a Chip Butty  ;D

No worries for me..lol.

Mum was from Liverpool, so I was well schooled.

Will be back over next March for a couple matches and to see the new ARE when completed.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,367
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 05:06:47 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm »
Always seemed the most sound of the American golfers!
Logged

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,033
  • Six times...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 06:33:11 pm »
Great chip in from Finau too.

Course is looking great, taking some of the big players a bit to get used to
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,469
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 08:19:34 pm »
Rory had a nightmare in that huge bunker and did great to get out in the end.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,008
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 08:19:36 pm »
McIlroy has just had an Adolf Hitler, 2 shots in the bunker.
Logged
#Sausages

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,611
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 08:25:34 pm »
That last hole causing a few challenges.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,048
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 08:57:39 pm »
Those bunkers are brutal. If the ball is within a foot of the front face then they are almost unplayable plus you may have only one leg in the bunker.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,409
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm »
Quote from: JHova2427 on Yesterday at 02:49:54 pm
Having trouble getting past Marcel Siem's outfit to be honest. Call me what you will.

We went for food in Hickorys in West Kirby afterwards and he was in there enjoying a smoke and a lager. Hes dressed down for the occasion.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,367
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 pm »
Everyone knows Tommy Fleetwood is an Evertonian.

What I didn't know, per Maureen Madill on the radio, is that Tommy lives in Dubai.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,976
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm »
Could watch Max Homa's golf swing all day.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5294 on: Today at 08:10:25 am »
Hopefully the good players will show up today as the first round leaderboard was about as bad as you could design.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 