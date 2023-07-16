« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 248629 times)

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,816
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5240 on: July 16, 2023, 09:04:31 pm »
Some finish from Rory that. Feel massively for MacIntyre, that shot on 18 was the best I've seen in some time.




Very interested to see how Hoylake plays for The Open. A few weeks ago the talk was that the players would rip it up, given how firm it was and how the rough wasn't gnarly, more wispy and easier to navigate out of. Now I'm not sure how much softer it is now, but there has been quite a bit of rain about in recent weeks and more is forecast before Thursday and into the weekend. I can't imagine it is baked out like it was about a month ago.


Gonna try and get some tickets (above face value obviously) for Saturday as long as the weather isn't too bad. Anybody else?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5241 on: July 16, 2023, 09:24:54 pm »
It's annoying the R&A have decided you can't turn up & pay on the day to get in anymore, even then ticket prices are now are a bit steep from £95 Thursday to £110 Sunday, & i believe you can't get a pass out anymore either.

Weather forecast for Hoylake at the moment, Thursday to Sunday winds 10 to 15 mph with light rain, Thursday/Friday afternoon is the best of the weather, with winds around 15 mph
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5242 on: July 16, 2023, 11:29:23 pm »
Anyone who's going by car, Merseyrail have large secure car parks at Bidston & Birkenhead North stations, [Bidston station is not accessible] Merseyrail trains are going to be every 10 minutes during busy times, but get their early enough as the car parks are likely to fill up.

You can use the car park at Leasowe station too.

https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/opengolf/

The open official P&R car parks, is £20 per car, [even with the cost of the tickets] might be better going in by train & using the station car parks.

 
Logged
#Sausages

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • IFWT
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5243 on: July 17, 2023, 08:40:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 16, 2023, 11:29:23 pm
Anyone who's going by car, Merseyrail have large secure car parks at Bidston & Birkenhead North stations, [Bidston station is not accessible] Merseyrail trains are going to be every 10 minutes during busy times, but get their early enough as the car parks are likely to fill up.

You can use the car park at Leasowe station too.

https://www.merseyrail.org/journey-planning/opengolf/

The open official P&R car parks, is £20 per car, [even with the cost of the tickets] might be better going in by train & using the station car parks.

 

Don't be advertising that!  I'll never get a space at Birkenhead North on Thursday now  :P   

I live by the official P&R - not looking forward to trying to get out of my road over the next week. 
« Last Edit: July 17, 2023, 08:42:43 am by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5244 on: July 17, 2023, 09:16:19 am »
Quote from: Millie on July 17, 2023, 08:40:03 am
Don't be advertising that!  I'll never get a space at Birkenhead North on Thursday now  :P   

I live by the official P&R - not looking forward to trying to get out of my road over the next week.

 :nirnir ;D

My sister has a hairdressing shop in Hoylake, & lives in Ellesmere Port, so it's going to be fun for her to get to/from Hoylake too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline MoSzizlak

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 694
  • Yum Yum!
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5245 on: July 17, 2023, 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 16, 2023, 09:24:54 pm
It's annoying the R&A have decided you can't turn up & pay on the day to get in anymore, even then ticket prices are now are a bit steep from £95 Thursday to £110 Sunday, & i believe you can't get a pass out anymore either.

Weather forecast for Hoylake at the moment, Thursday to Sunday winds 10 to 15 mph with light rain, Thursday/Friday afternoon is the best of the weather, with winds around 15 mph

The pass out option still exists.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • Believer
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5246 on: July 17, 2023, 11:16:03 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 17, 2023, 09:16:19 am
:nirnir ;D

My sister has a hairdressing shop in Hoylake, & lives in Ellesmere Port, so it's going to be fun for her to get to/from Hoylake too.

My wealthy mate has a house on Stanley Road in Hoylake - he needs special passes just to get down his road. It has been chaos for months with all the prep. I suggested he made a wedge by hiring it out to the pros but he said he couldn`t be bothered with it.

That all said, he has got me tickets and I am going on Saturday to a very nice corporate thing that he has arranged and paid for
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,551
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5247 on: July 17, 2023, 01:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 17, 2023, 08:40:03 am
Don't be advertising that!  I'll never get a space at Birkenhead North on Thursday now  :P   

I live by the official P&R - not looking forward to trying to get out of my road over the next week.

Are you one of those people inundating me with work recently for all the car park passes, Millie?  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,929
  • IFWT
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5248 on: July 17, 2023, 01:49:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 17, 2023, 01:45:23 pm
Are you one of those people inundating me with work recently for all the car park passes, Millie?  :D

Haha - No

I'm just off Pump Lane (where there is no parking whatsoever) so we can actually park on our road and don't need any permits. 
« Last Edit: July 17, 2023, 01:55:02 pm by Millie »
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5249 on: July 17, 2023, 01:51:39 pm »
Forecast for Sunday looks fun now, winds 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph with rain
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5250 on: July 17, 2023, 02:19:52 pm »
From the open live blog

Matthew Jordan to hit first shot at The 151st Open
Big news from Royal Liverpool, with the announcement that local hero Matthew Jordan will hit the first shot on Thursday morning.



The man from Hoylake booked his place through Final Qualifying two weeks ago and has the honour of hitting first at the course he has been a member of since the age of seven.



The full list of groups and tee times is announced Tuesday at 12pm.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,354
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5251 on: July 17, 2023, 02:44:20 pm »
Live at the Open range today..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CEdJYdFBdI
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5252 on: July 17, 2023, 03:06:28 pm »
McIlroy is out on the first tee for practice now, playing with Harrington & Lawry, only playing 9 holes
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5253 on: July 17, 2023, 03:11:00 pm »
Padraig Harrington plays the new 17th, which tough with no wind, is going to be brutal in the wind, could well see double figure scores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmlmBIsWsGA
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
  • Believer
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5254 on: July 17, 2023, 03:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July 17, 2023, 03:11:00 pm
Padraig Harrington plays the new 17th, which tough with no wind, is going to be brutal in the wind, could well see double figure scores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QmlmBIsWsGA

That looks treacherous. Very exposed to the elements there, and with punitive run off. There will be some interesting scores on that hole
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,476
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5255 on: July 17, 2023, 04:42:00 pm »
Only ever been the Portuguese open when Ive been there in October many years ago as they were giving out free tickets at the airport ( Rory was a only a teenager then and playing ) , my lad likes watching the golf on the tv and asked last year if we could go in the ballot so was successful and have got two for the final day .
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,226
  • Scrubbers
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5256 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 am »
Boss went to the warm up and pro am on Sunday.  He followed Bellew and Pickford for a bit - said there was some proper scouse piss taking by obvious reds.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5257 on: Yesterday at 09:35:57 am »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5258 on: Yesterday at 12:03:45 pm »
Tee times for the first 2 rounds have been released

https://www.theopen.com/teetimes

Rory McIlroy paired with Jon Rahm & Justin Rose
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:07:01 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,816
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5259 on: Yesterday at 12:20:28 pm »
The weather forecast seems to get worse by the hour, at least in terms of rain. Thursday should be predominantly dry with maybe some showers, but rain is forecast for later into Friday and over the weekend quite a lot of rain is forecast over both days. Not only that, it is supposed to rain from early afternoon today until the evening. The course is already soft.

A lot more players will have to use driver, which changes the dynamic somewhat.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5260 on: Yesterday at 12:37:44 pm »
Soft condition should suit the long hitters... accurate hitters I should add. Think Rory had a great chance but winning last week might now jinx him as how often does anyone win two comps in a row
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,816
  • JFT96.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5261 on: Yesterday at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 12:37:44 pm
Soft condition should suit the long hitters... accurate hitters I should add. Think Rory had a great chance but winning last week might now jinx him as how often does anyone win two comps in a row

Very tough to win twice on the bounce, but at the same time you'd surely want to win the week before than not win, such is the confidence it gives you.


I don't think Hoylake is overly long, yes some holes are but I don't think length is a big defence there. But where players might have gone with short irons or woods of the tee on some holes, drivers will be in play a lot more. And of course with a lot less roll out you have to change strategy again. Finding fairways will obviously be key to shooting a low score here, as with that you give yourself a much better chance of throwing darts at softened greens. The rough will be a lot less dry now too, so I wouldn't like to be playing an approach shot from the rough 200 yards out into a crosswind :D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5262 on: Yesterday at 12:59:51 pm »
There has never been a repeat winner at Hoylake, so going to be tough, McIlroy's needs to get his putting going.

The wind is going to come into it, 17th is really going to be fun too, & the rough is very thick, go in the rough & you're going to be doing well to save par

Logged
#Sausages

Offline The Jolly Boys Outing

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5263 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm »
Anyone been there yet? Pint prices? Going tomorrow to the practice round.

Had a decent sized each way bet on Fleetwood. Much smaller ew bets on Brian Harman and Gary Woodland
Logged
AND ARBELOAAAAA

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,354
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5264 on: Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm »
HOYLAKE, England  The Open Championship has been put on a high security alert regarding a protest group.

Players and caddies at Royal Liverpool have been warned about Just Stop Oil, a collection of demonstrators attempting to force the British government to end fossil fuel licensing and production. The group has been targeting sporting and entertainment venues to protest, including at Wimbledon, the World Snooker Championship, and rugbys Premiership final in recent weeks. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said the eco-zealots are not content with disrupting our summer and cherished sporting events, they are essentially leading us into an energy surrender.

Sunak and his administration have given police greater latitude in their powers to quell the movement. That includes at the Open, where oddsmakers believe Royal Liverpool will be the next target of activism.

In response, the R&A and local authorities have increased security presence at Hoylake, including a number of plain-clothes officers. The Merseyside police issued a statement on the matter, saying contingency plans are in place to allow visitors enjoy the Open with minimal disruption.

Should the protesters emerge during the competition, players have been told not to tackle the demonstrators and instead allow police and security to handle the situation. This is in response to a cricket player recently carrying off a protester from the field during a match.

Hoylake is not a stranger to protests. At the 2006 Open protestors threw dye on the 18th green as Tiger Woods approached at the end of the championship.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,125
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5265 on: Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:52:11 pm
HOYLAKE, England  The Open Championship has been put on a high security alert regarding a protest group.

Players and caddies at Royal Liverpool have been warned about Just Stop Oil, a collection of demonstrators attempting to force the British government to end fossil fuel licensing and production. The group has been targeting sporting and entertainment venues to protest, including at Wimbledon, the World Snooker Championship, and rugbys Premiership final in recent weeks. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said the eco-zealots are not content with disrupting our summer and cherished sporting events, they are essentially leading us into an energy surrender.

Sunak and his administration have given police greater latitude in their powers to quell the movement. That includes at the Open, where oddsmakers believe Royal Liverpool will be the next target of activism.

In response, the R&A and local authorities have increased security presence at Hoylake, including a number of plain-clothes officers. The Merseyside police issued a statement on the matter, saying contingency plans are in place to allow visitors enjoy the Open with minimal disruption.

Should the protesters emerge during the competition, players have been told not to tackle the demonstrators and instead allow police and security to handle the situation. This is in response to a cricket player recently carrying off a protester from the field during a match.

Hoylake is not a stranger to protests. At the 2006 Open protestors threw dye on the 18th green as Tiger Woods approached at the end of the championship.

Any idea which oddsmakers they're referring to? Would definitely have a bet on that
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,995
  • Kloppite
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5266 on: Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm »
The 1930 open championship was held at Hoylake, winner was Bobby Jones who an amateur so he never got any prize money, however he did get a red jacket which inspired him to introduce the famous green jackets when he founded Augusta National a few years later, here's the story from a few years ago of the red jacket.

https://edition.cnn.com/2014/07/17/sport/golf/british-open-bobby-jones-hoylake-golf/index.html
Logged
#Sausages

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5267 on: Today at 01:18:42 am »
nice little look behind the scenes at R.Liverpool

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KLmAb4ud_LM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KLmAb4ud_LM</a>
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5268 on: Today at 07:51:50 am »
Great to see on the course stuff. Just seeing Hovlands caddy standing there with no fear as his player coming out of the bunker. Most of us would be shouting watch out as this could go anywhere 🙈
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5269 on: Today at 08:25:22 am »
Quote from: The Jolly Boys Outing on Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm
Anyone been there yet? Pint prices? Going tomorrow to the practice round.

Had a decent sized each way bet on Fleetwood. Much smaller ew bets on Brian Harman and Gary Woodland

£7.50 for a pint of beer or cider!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 127 128 129 130 131 [132]   Go Up
« previous next »
 