Soft condition should suit the long hitters... accurate hitters I should add. Think Rory had a great chance but winning last week might now jinx him as how often does anyone win two comps in a row



Very tough to win twice on the bounce, but at the same time you'd surely want to win the week before than not win, such is the confidence it gives you.I don't think Hoylake is overly long, yes some holes are but I don't think length is a big defence there. But where players might have gone with short irons or woods of the tee on some holes, drivers will be in play a lot more. And of course with a lot less roll out you have to change strategy again. Finding fairways will obviously be key to shooting a low score here, as with that you give yourself a much better chance of throwing darts at softened greens. The rough will be a lot less dry now too, so I wouldn't like to be playing an approach shot from the rough 200 yards out into a crosswind