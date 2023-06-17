« previous next »
Author Topic: The Golf Thread  (Read 241089 times)

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5200 on: June 17, 2023, 10:20:55 pm »
Leaders arent out for a while yet. Blimey.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 07:58:52 am »
Quote from: PhilV on June 16, 2023, 10:14:53 am
Yesterday played my normal course and shot 10 under my normal score.

Golf continues to confuse me, I felt like I wasn't playing as well as I can do, not striking the ball great but even scuffs were going in the general direction etc... fucks sake, winds me up!

This week saw a guy hit two awful shots on a par 3, first one went miles into out of bounds. Next one he hits a huge fade bounces thirty yards left of the green so must have started sixty yards left and it bounces right and left ending up in the hole. Hole in three. That's golf 🙈

Can't stay up to watch the US Open but hope Fowler does it. He has made a great comeback and deserved it after that year where he challenged at every major
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 09:01:37 am »
Slightly earlier tee times tonight, at least. Rory and Scheffler playing together in the penultimate group could make for fun viewing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 am »
What time are they teeing off mate?
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 am »
A very tough scoring day yesterday; most of the players at the top did very well just to hang in. The course got progressively harder as it dried out.

No idea who will winmaybe the player who gets off to the best start and then scrambles best. Pity its on so late.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:11:50 am
What time are they teeing off mate?
leaders out at half 10, McIlroy/Scheffler twenty past
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 12:11:12 pm »
Scheffler going eagle-birdie finish on those two monster holes propels him right into the thick of things. Rickie never won a major when he was at his best, this is unchartered territory for Clark but he's playing terrific golf this year with a win already and the course suits him. And then you've got Rory trying to break that major drought. English, Schauffele and DJ are close enough to go low if possible and post a number, but it really will be a grind out there with some tucked pins and a firmer course again.

I'd say Scheffler is the man to beat, he's not world number 1 for nothing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 12:56:32 pm »
One of the chasing pack could win if they go for it and get a bit lucky. The top 6 or so players will rightly play conservatively as its so easy to run up a high score. But at least one player further back may just go for broke.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Fowler looks ragged. McIlroy has shaved the hole a couple of times with long putts. Clark looks like he has everything under control and is looking most likely to win.

However things could turn quickly on one poor hole.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5209 on: Today at 12:06:58 am »
I'll be damned if I'm staying up for a major win for Wyndham fucking Clark.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5210 on: Today at 12:12:32 am »
Fucks sake Rory, make a fucking 4 foot putt you gobshite.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5211 on: Today at 12:17:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:12:32 am
Fucks sake Rory, make a fucking 4 foot putt you gobshite.

Hes not putting well. Looks like it could be a win for Clark at this stage but theres lots of golf left.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5212 on: Today at 12:21:17 am »
Oops Clark making a mess of coming out of the long grass..weve all done it.
He did well to just drop one shot.
McIlroy needs to hole a putt or two.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5213 on: Today at 12:27:37 am »
Clark with a whiff but limited the damage. The back 9 is really tough, plenty could change still. This is there for Rory to grab it, but we've said that many times before.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5214 on: Today at 12:29:56 am »
Clark could have sent us all to bed soon but the door is ajar more now.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5215 on: Today at 02:01:20 am »
Rory loves to choke doesnt he, that top mental percentage game unfortunately always seems to be missing.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5216 on: Today at 02:32:52 am »
Clark doing his absolute best to give this to Rory. And in fairness, that is the only way he's looked like winning one of these for a long time.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5217 on: Today at 02:38:12 am »
Clark's touch around the greens this week has been nothing short of phenomenal. He hits it a mile but his delicate touch around the greens has been delightful to watch. He heads down 18 needing only a par to win.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5218 on: Today at 02:53:32 am »
Wyndham Clark wins, emotional scenes on 18 and you can't help but be delighted for him. He held his nerve at the end despite a wobble. Rory, like at St Andrews last year, just didn't hole a putt and didn't grab it like he could have. Sky are fucking gutted.

Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5219 on: Today at 02:59:03 am »
Pathetic approach on 18 from McIlroy. Played it far too safe, wouldve been robbery if he got a chance of a play off.
Re: The Golf Thread
« Reply #5220 on: Today at 03:21:17 am »
Clark held his nerve and closed it out. He drove well and chipped and putted well.

McIlroy couldnt buy a putt. He missed so many, which happens in golf, but he was generally excellent tee to green. If his putter was even lukewarm, never mind hot, he would have won that.

It will be interesting to see how it goes at the Open in Hoylake. Rory has won there before. I laughed when he got booed during his winning interview last time - dont mention the football Rory, especially since you support Man Utd.

I think he has a great chance to win again, but after a nine year gap since his last major, I do half wonder if the killer instinct isnt quite there, especially with all the riches he has now. Theres a lot of talent in the mens game, and it would be easy to name twenty who could win it, but Rory will be favorite or thereabouts.

