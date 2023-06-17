Clark held his nerve and closed it out. He drove well and chipped and putted well.



McIlroy couldnt buy a putt. He missed so many, which happens in golf, but he was generally excellent tee to green. If his putter was even lukewarm, never mind hot, he would have won that.



It will be interesting to see how it goes at the Open in Hoylake. Rory has won there before. I laughed when he got booed during his winning interview last time - dont mention the football Rory, especially since you support Man Utd.



I think he has a great chance to win again, but after a nine year gap since his last major, I do half wonder if the killer instinct isnt quite there, especially with all the riches he has now. Theres a lot of talent in the mens game, and it would be easy to name twenty who could win it, but Rory will be favorite or thereabouts.



