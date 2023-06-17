Scheffler going eagle-birdie finish on those two monster holes propels him right into the thick of things. Rickie never won a major when he was at his best, this is unchartered territory for Clark but he's playing terrific golf this year with a win already and the course suits him. And then you've got Rory trying to break that major drought. English, Schauffele and DJ are close enough to go low if possible and post a number, but it really will be a grind out there with some tucked pins and a firmer course again.



I'd say Scheffler is the man to beat, he's not world number 1 for nothing.